National Australia Bank : Ceasing to be a substantial holder for NEC

Form 605
Corporations Act 2001
Section 671B
Notice of ceasing to be a substantial holder
NEC
To:
Company Name
The Secretary
Nine Entertainment Co. Holdings Limited
24 Artarmon Road
Willoughby NSW 2068
Ph: (02) 9906 9999
Fax: (02) 9965 2215
ACN
122 203 892
1. Details of substantial holder
Name
National Australia Bank Limited (ACN 004 044 937) and its associated entities listed in Annexure
ACN (if applicable)
A
The holder ceased to be a
09/09/2020
substantial holder on
The
08/09/2020
The
03/09/2020
2. Changes in relevant interests
Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, a relevant interest of the substantial holder or an associate, in voting securities of the company or scheme, since the substantial holder was last required to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme are as follows:
|
Fully paid ordinary
7/09/2020
MLC Investments
Purchase
$9,691.53
5,929
5,929
8/09/2020
MLC Investments
Purchase
$32,323.65
19,551
19,551
04/09/2020
No consideration
Refer to Appendix 1
Refer to Appendix 1
Bank Limited
Table
09/09/2020
3. Changes in association
The following persons who have become associates of, ceased to be associates of, or have
Name and ACN (if applicable)
Nature of association
No change
4. Addresses
The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows:
Address
MLC Investments Limited
Ground Floor
105-153 Miller Street
SYDNEY NSW 2000
National Australia Bank Limited
Level 1
800 Bourke Street
DOCKLANDS VIC 3008
Name
Louise Thomson
|
Group Company Secretary
for and on behalf of National Australia Bank
Limited
Date
14/09/2020
Appendix 1 -
NEC
Type of agreement and
National Australia Bank Limited and
National Australia Bank Limited and
Securities Borrowing Agreement (SBA) clients
AMSLA Counterparties
( c )
MACQUARIE BANK LTD
4/9/2020 to 9/9/2020
4/9/2020 to 9/9/2020
Specific dates for each transfer can be found by matching the number
Specific dates for each transfer can be found by matching the
the accompanying list of transactions.
agreement' field to the accompanying list of transactions.
Holder of voting rights
Registered owner
Registered owner
The registered owner holds voting rights. However, in certain
The registered owner holds voting rights. However, in certain
|
|
accordance with the instructions from the lender.
On demand
On demand
|
Does the borrower have
Yes - at notice
Yes - at notice
Does the lender have the
Yes - at notice
Yes - at notice
Will the securities be
Yes, or equivalent protection under Securities Borrowing Agreement.
Yes, or equivalent protection under AMSLA.
National Australia Bank Limited will, if required by the company or responsible entity to whom the prescribed form must be given or ASIC give a copy of the
agreements to the company, responsible entity or ASIC.
Appendix 1-
NEC
AMSLA
Date
Nature of Change Consideration
Securities
Class
Counterparty
7/09/2020
Collateral Settle Sec Loan
545000
ORD
( c )
7/09/2020
Collateral Return Security
-545000
ORD
( c )
7/09/2020
Collateral Settle Sec Loan
2200000
ORD
( c )
8/09/2020
Collateral Return Security
-720000
ORD
( c )
8/09/2020
Collateral Return Security
-40000
ORD
( c )
8/09/2020
Collateral Return Security
-15000
ORD
( c )
8/09/2020
Collateral Return Security
-2185000
ORD
( c )
This is Annexure A of 3 pages referred to in the Form 605 Notice of ceasing to be a substantial holder signed by me and dated 14/09/2020
Louise Thomson, Group Company Secretary
ADVANTEDGE FINANCIAL SERVICES HOLDINGS PTY LTD
ADVANTEDGE FINANCIAL SERVICES PTY LTD
ADVANTEDGE FINANCIAL SOLUTIONS PTY LTD
AF&L DRAGON LEASING PTY LTD (IN LIQUIDATION)
AF&L GOLD PTY LTD
AF&L VISTA PTY LTD
AFSH NOMINEES PTY LTD
ANCHORAGE HOME LOANS PTY LTD (IN LIQUIDATION)
ANTARES CAPITAL PARTNERS LTD
APOGEE FINANCIAL PLANNING LIMITED
ARDB PTY LIMITED (IN LIQUIDATION)
ASIBOND PTY. LIMITED (IN LIQUIDATION)
BANK OF NEW ZEALAND
BLSSA PTY LTD
BNZ BRANCH PROPERTIES LTD
BNZ EQUITY INVESTMENTS NO.2 LIMITED
BNZ FACILITIES MANAGEMENT LIMITED
BNZ INSURANCE SERVICES LIMITED
BNZ INTERNATIONAL FUNDING LTD
BNZ INVESTMENT SERVICES LIMITED
BNZ INVESTMENTS LTD
BNZ LIFE INSURANCE LIMITED
BNZ PROPERTY INVESTMENTS LTD
BROKER AGGREGATION SERVICES PTY LTD
CRUICKSHANK ASSET MANAGEMENT PTY LTD (IN LIQUIDATION)
CUSTOM CREDIT CORPORATION LTD (IN LIQUIDATION)
CUSTOM CREDIT HOLDINGS LTD (IN LIQUIDATION)
DIBA EQUITIES LIMITED
DIBA INVESTMENTS LIMITED
EQUITY MANAGEMENT UNIT HOLDINGS (NO.2) PTY LTD (IN LIQUIDATION)
EQUITY MANAGEMENT UNIT HOLDINGS PTY LTD
FINANCE & SYSTEMS TECHNOLOGY PTY LTD
GODFREY PEMBROKE LIMITED
GWM ADVISER SERVICES LIMITED
HICAPS PTY LTD
INVIA CUSTODIAN PTY LIMITED
JBWERE (NZ) HOLDINGS LIMITED
JBWERE (NZ) NOMINEES LIMITED
JBWERE (NZ) PTY LTD
JBWERE LIMITED
LIMEHOUSE INVESTMENTS PTY LIMITED (IN LIQUIDATION)
MARGIN LENDING (NZ) LIMITED
MEDFIN AUSTRALIA PTY LIMITED
MERITUM FINANCIAL GROUP PTY LTD
MFP 131 660 065 PTY LIMITED
MLC ASSET MANAGEMENT (UK) LIMITED
MLC ASSET MANAGEMENT (UK) REAL ESTATE LIMITED
MLC ASSET MANAGEMENT PTY LIMITED
MLC ASSET MANAGEMENT SERVICES LIMITED
MLC HOLDINGS LIMITED (IN LIQUIDATION)
MLC INVESTMENTS LIMITED
MLC LIFETIME COMPANY LIMITED
MLC NOMINEES PTY LTD
MLC PROPERTIES PTY. LIMITED
MLC WEALTH LIMITED
MLC WEALTH MANAGEMENT LIMITED (IN LIQUIDATION)
MUDCHUTE PTY LIMITED (IN LIQUIDATION)
NAB ASSET MANAGEMENT LIMITED
NAB EUROPE LIMITED
NAB EUROPE SA
NAB INVESTMENTS LIMITED
NAB JAPAN SECURITIES LIMITED
NAB PROPERTIES AUSTRALIA PTY LIMITED
NAB STAFF CLUB LIMITED
NAB TRUST SERVICES LIMITED
NAB VENTURES PTY LIMITED
NABCAPITAL LEASING (NO.2) PTY LIMITED (IN LIQUIDATION)
NABSECURITIES, LLC
NATIONAL ASSET MANAGEMENT LIMITED
NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK LIMITED
NATIONAL AUSTRALIA CORPORATE SERVICES PTY LIMITED
NATIONAL AUSTRALIA FINANCE (ASIA) LIMITED
NATIONAL AUSTRALIA FINANCE (COMMERCIAL LEASING) LIMITED
NATIONAL AUSTRALIA FINANCE (EUROPE HOLDINGS) LIMITED
NATIONAL AUSTRALIA FINANCE (INFRASTRUCTURE LEASING NO.2) LIMITED
NATIONAL AUSTRALIA FINANCE (VESSEL LEASING NO.1) LIMITED
NATIONAL AUSTRALIA FINANCE (VESSEL LEASING NO.5) LIMITED
NATIONAL AUSTRALIA FINANCE (VESSEL LEASING NO.6) LIMITED
NATIONAL AUSTRALIA FINANCE (VESSEL LEASING) LIMITED
NATIONAL AUSTRALIA FINANCIAL MANAGEMENT LIMITED
NATIONAL AUSTRALIA FUNDING (DELAWARE) INC.
NATIONAL AUSTRALIA GROUP (NZ) LIMITED
NATIONAL AUSTRALIA GROUP SERVICES LTD
NATIONAL AUSTRALIA INVESTMENT CAPITAL PTY LTD
NATIONAL AUSTRALIA MANAGERS LIMITED
NATIONAL AUSTRALIA PKI HOLDINGS LLC
NATIONAL AUSTRALIA UNDERWRITERS LIMITED (IN LIQUIDATION)
NATIONAL EQUITIES LIMITED
NATIONAL FUNDING HOLDINGS PTY LTD (IN LIQUIDATION)
NATIONAL HK INVESTMENTS LIMITED
NATIONAL MARGIN SERVICES PTY LIMITED
NATIONAL MARKETS GROUP LIMITED (IN LIQUIDATION)
NATIONAL MORTGAGE SECURITIES, INC.
NATIONAL NOMINEES LIMITED
NATIONAL OBU PTY LIMITED
NATIONAL WEALTH MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS LIMITED
NATIONAL WEALTH MANAGEMENT INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD
NATIONAL WEALTH MANAGEMENT NEW ZEALAND HOLDINGS LTD
NAUTILUS INSURANCE PTE LIMITED
NAUTILUS NAB LIMITED
NAVIGATOR AUSTRALIA LIMITED
NBA PROPERTIES PTY LIMITED
NMS NOMINEES PTY LIMITED
NULIS NOMINEES (AUSTRALIA) LIMITED
NWMH SUB (CANADA) INC
NWMH SUB LIMITED
ORCHARD STREET INVESTMENT ADVISERS LIMITED
ORCHARD STREET INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLP
PARTOWN PTY. LIMITED
PENNLEY PTY LTD
PFS NOMINEES PTY LIMITED
PLAN AUSTRALIA OPERATIONS PTY. LTD.
PLAN GROUP NOMINEES PTY LTD
PLUM FINANCIAL SERVICES LIMITED (IN LIQUIDATION)
PRESIMA INC.
PROFESSIONAL LENDERS ASSOCIATION NETWORK OF AUSTRALIA PTY. LTD.
TASOVAC PTY LIMITED
THE DEEP IN HULL LIMITED
VALEWIN PTY. LIMITED (IN LIQUIDATION)
WEALTHHUB SECURITIES LIMITED
WEALTHHUB SECURITIES NOMINEES PTY LIMITED
WM LIFE AUSTRALIA LIMITED (IN LIQUIDATION)