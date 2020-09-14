National Australia Bank : Ceasing to be a substantial holder for NEC

`

Form 605

Corporations Act 2001

Section 671B

Notice of ceasing to be a substantial holder NEC To: Company Name The Secretary Nine Entertainment Co. Holdings Limited 24 Artarmon Road Willoughby NSW 2068 Ph: (02) 9906 9999 Fax: (02) 9965 2215 ACN 122 203 892 1. Details of substantial holder Name National Australia Bank Limited (ACN 004 044 937) and its associated entities listed in Annexure ACN (if applicable) A The holder ceased to be a 09/09/2020 substantial holder on The previous notice was 08/09/2020 given to the company on The previous notice was 03/09/2020 dated (d/m/y)

2. Changes in relevant interests

Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, a relevant interest of the substantial holder or an associate, in voting securities of the company or scheme, since the substantial holder was last required to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme are as follows:

Date of Person whose Nature of Consideration Class and number Person's votes relevant interest given in relation of securities change change affected changed to change affected Fully paid ordinary shares 7/09/2020 MLC Investments Purchase $9,691.53 5,929 5,929 Limited 8/09/2020 MLC Investments Purchase $32,323.65 19,551 19,551 Limited 04/09/2020 No consideration Refer to Appendix 1 Refer to Appendix 1 National Australia Securities directly referable to Bank Limited Lending to the securities Table Table 09/09/2020 provided by NAB. 3. Changes in association The following persons who have become associates of, ceased to be associates of, or have changed the nature of their association with, the substantial holder in relation to voting interests in the company or scheme are as follows: Name and ACN (if applicable) Nature of association No change

4. Addresses

The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows: