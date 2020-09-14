National Australia Bank : Ceasing to be a substantial holder for NEC

Log in
09/14/2020 | 04:50am EDT

`

Form 605

Corporations Act 2001

Section 671B

Notice of ceasing to be a substantial holder

NEC

To:

Company Name

The Secretary

Nine Entertainment Co. Holdings Limited

24 Artarmon Road

Willoughby NSW 2068

Ph: (02) 9906 9999

Fax: (02) 9965 2215

ACN

122 203 892

1. Details of substantial holder

Name

National Australia Bank Limited (ACN 004 044 937) and its associated entities listed in Annexure

ACN (if applicable)

A

The holder ceased to be a

09/09/2020

substantial holder on

The

previous notice was

08/09/2020

given to the company on

The

previous notice was

03/09/2020

dated (d/m/y)

2. Changes in relevant interests

Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, a relevant interest of the substantial holder or an associate, in voting securities of the company or scheme, since the substantial holder was last required to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme are as follows:

Date of

Person whose

Nature of

Consideration

Class and number

Person's votes

relevant interest

given in relation

of securities

change

change

affected

changed

to change

affected

Fully paid ordinary

shares

7/09/2020

MLC Investments

Purchase

$9,691.53

5,929

5,929

Limited

8/09/2020

MLC Investments

Purchase

$32,323.65

19,551

19,551

Limited

04/09/2020

No consideration

Refer to Appendix 1

Refer to Appendix 1

National Australia

Securities

directly referable

to

Bank Limited

Lending

to the securities

Table

Table

09/09/2020

provided by NAB.

3. Changes in association

The following persons who have become associates of, ceased to be associates of, or have

changed the nature of their association with, the substantial holder in relation to voting interests in

the company or scheme are as follows:

Name and ACN (if applicable)

Nature of association

No change

4. Addresses

The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows:

Address

MLC Investments Limited

Ground Floor

105-153 Miller Street

SYDNEY NSW 2000

National Australia Bank Limited

Level 1

800 Bourke Street

DOCKLANDS VIC 3008

Signature

Name

Louise Thomson

Capacity

Group Company Secretary

for and on behalf of National Australia Bank

Limited

Signature

Date

14/09/2020

Appendix 1 -

NEC

Type of agreement and

National Australia Bank Limited and

National Australia Bank Limited and

parties to agreement

Securities Borrowing Agreement (SBA) clients

AMSLA Counterparties

( c )

MACQUARIE BANK LTD

4/9/2020 to 9/9/2020

4/9/2020 to 9/9/2020

Transfer dates

Specific dates for each transfer can be found by matching the number

Specific dates for each transfer can be found by matching the

reference in the 'Type of agreement and parties to agreement' field to

number reference in the 'Type of agreement and parties to

the accompanying list of transactions.

agreement' field to the accompanying list of transactions.

Holder of voting rights

Registered owner

Registered owner

The registered owner holds voting rights. However, in certain

The registered owner holds voting rights. However, in certain

Are there any restrictions

circumstances the lender may request for the borrower to use best

circumstances the lender may request for the borrower to use best

on voting

endeavours to arrange for voting instructions to be exercised in

endeavours to arrange for voting instructions to be exercised in

accordance with the instructions from the lender.

accordance with the instructions from the lender.

Scheduled date of return

On demand

On demand

(if any)

Does the borrower have

Yes - at notice

Yes - at notice

the right to return early?

Does the lender have the

Yes - at notice

Yes - at notice

right to recall early?

Will the securities be

Yes, or equivalent protection under Securities Borrowing Agreement.

Yes, or equivalent protection under AMSLA.

returned on settlement?

National Australia Bank Limited will, if required by the company or responsible entity to whom the prescribed form must be given or ASIC give a copy of the

agreements to the company, responsible entity or ASIC.

Appendix 1-

NEC

No. of

AMSLA

Date

Nature of Change Consideration

Securities

Class

Counterparty

7/09/2020

Collateral Settle Sec Loan

545000

ORD

( c )

7/09/2020

Collateral Return Security

-545000

ORD

( c )

7/09/2020

Collateral Settle Sec Loan

2200000

ORD

( c )

8/09/2020

Collateral Return Security

-720000

ORD

( c )

8/09/2020

Collateral Return Security

-40000

ORD

( c )

8/09/2020

Collateral Return Security

-15000

ORD

( c )

8/09/2020

Collateral Return Security

-2185000

ORD

( c )

This is Annexure A of 3 pages referred to in the Form 605 Notice of ceasing to be a substantial holder signed by me and dated 14/09/2020

Louise Thomson, Group Company Secretary

ADVANTEDGE FINANCIAL SERVICES HOLDINGS PTY LTD

ADVANTEDGE FINANCIAL SERVICES PTY LTD

ADVANTEDGE FINANCIAL SOLUTIONS PTY LTD

AF&L DRAGON LEASING PTY LTD (IN LIQUIDATION)

AF&L GOLD PTY LTD

AF&L VISTA PTY LTD

AFSH NOMINEES PTY LTD

ANCHORAGE HOME LOANS PTY LTD (IN LIQUIDATION)

ANTARES CAPITAL PARTNERS LTD

APOGEE FINANCIAL PLANNING LIMITED

ARDB PTY LIMITED (IN LIQUIDATION)

ASIBOND PTY. LIMITED (IN LIQUIDATION)

BANK OF NEW ZEALAND

BLSSA PTY LTD

BNZ BRANCH PROPERTIES LTD

BNZ EQUITY INVESTMENTS NO.2 LIMITED

BNZ FACILITIES MANAGEMENT LIMITED

BNZ INSURANCE SERVICES LIMITED

BNZ INTERNATIONAL FUNDING LTD

BNZ INVESTMENT SERVICES LIMITED

BNZ INVESTMENTS LTD

BNZ LIFE INSURANCE LIMITED

BNZ PROPERTY INVESTMENTS LTD

BROKER AGGREGATION SERVICES PTY LTD

CRUICKSHANK ASSET MANAGEMENT PTY LTD (IN LIQUIDATION)

CUSTOM CREDIT CORPORATION LTD (IN LIQUIDATION)

CUSTOM CREDIT HOLDINGS LTD (IN LIQUIDATION)

DIBA EQUITIES LIMITED

DIBA INVESTMENTS LIMITED

EQUITY MANAGEMENT UNIT HOLDINGS (NO.2) PTY LTD (IN LIQUIDATION)

EQUITY MANAGEMENT UNIT HOLDINGS PTY LTD

FINANCE & SYSTEMS TECHNOLOGY PTY LTD

GODFREY PEMBROKE LIMITED

GWM ADVISER SERVICES LIMITED

HICAPS PTY LTD

INVIA CUSTODIAN PTY LIMITED

JBWERE (NZ) HOLDINGS LIMITED

JBWERE (NZ) NOMINEES LIMITED

JBWERE (NZ) PTY LTD

JBWERE LIMITED

LIMEHOUSE INVESTMENTS PTY LIMITED (IN LIQUIDATION)

MARGIN LENDING (NZ) LIMITED

MEDFIN AUSTRALIA PTY LIMITED

MERITUM FINANCIAL GROUP PTY LTD

MFP 131 660 065 PTY LIMITED

MLC ASSET MANAGEMENT (UK) LIMITED

MLC ASSET MANAGEMENT (UK) REAL ESTATE LIMITED

MLC ASSET MANAGEMENT PTY LIMITED

MLC ASSET MANAGEMENT SERVICES LIMITED

MLC HOLDINGS LIMITED (IN LIQUIDATION)

MLC INVESTMENTS LIMITED

MLC LIFETIME COMPANY LIMITED

MLC NOMINEES PTY LTD

MLC PROPERTIES PTY. LIMITED

MLC WEALTH LIMITED

MLC WEALTH MANAGEMENT LIMITED (IN LIQUIDATION)

MUDCHUTE PTY LIMITED (IN LIQUIDATION)

NAB ASSET MANAGEMENT LIMITED

NAB EUROPE LIMITED

NAB EUROPE SA

NAB INVESTMENTS LIMITED

NAB JAPAN SECURITIES LIMITED

NAB PROPERTIES AUSTRALIA PTY LIMITED

NAB STAFF CLUB LIMITED

NAB TRUST SERVICES LIMITED

NAB VENTURES PTY LIMITED

NABCAPITAL LEASING (NO.2) PTY LIMITED (IN LIQUIDATION)

NABSECURITIES, LLC

NATIONAL ASSET MANAGEMENT LIMITED

NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK LIMITED

NATIONAL AUSTRALIA CORPORATE SERVICES PTY LIMITED

NATIONAL AUSTRALIA FINANCE (ASIA) LIMITED

NATIONAL AUSTRALIA FINANCE (COMMERCIAL LEASING) LIMITED

NATIONAL AUSTRALIA FINANCE (EUROPE HOLDINGS) LIMITED

NATIONAL AUSTRALIA FINANCE (INFRASTRUCTURE LEASING NO.2) LIMITED

NATIONAL AUSTRALIA FINANCE (VESSEL LEASING NO.1) LIMITED

NATIONAL AUSTRALIA FINANCE (VESSEL LEASING NO.5) LIMITED

NATIONAL AUSTRALIA FINANCE (VESSEL LEASING NO.6) LIMITED

NATIONAL AUSTRALIA FINANCE (VESSEL LEASING) LIMITED

NATIONAL AUSTRALIA FINANCIAL MANAGEMENT LIMITED

NATIONAL AUSTRALIA FUNDING (DELAWARE) INC.

NATIONAL AUSTRALIA GROUP (NZ) LIMITED

NATIONAL AUSTRALIA GROUP SERVICES LTD

NATIONAL AUSTRALIA INVESTMENT CAPITAL PTY LTD

NATIONAL AUSTRALIA MANAGERS LIMITED

NATIONAL AUSTRALIA PKI HOLDINGS LLC

NATIONAL AUSTRALIA UNDERWRITERS LIMITED (IN LIQUIDATION)

NATIONAL EQUITIES LIMITED

NATIONAL FUNDING HOLDINGS PTY LTD (IN LIQUIDATION)

NATIONAL HK INVESTMENTS LIMITED

NATIONAL MARGIN SERVICES PTY LIMITED

NATIONAL MARKETS GROUP LIMITED (IN LIQUIDATION)

NATIONAL MORTGAGE SECURITIES, INC.

NATIONAL NOMINEES LIMITED

NATIONAL OBU PTY LIMITED

NATIONAL WEALTH MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS LIMITED

NATIONAL WEALTH MANAGEMENT INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD

NATIONAL WEALTH MANAGEMENT NEW ZEALAND HOLDINGS LTD

NAUTILUS INSURANCE PTE LIMITED

NAUTILUS NAB LIMITED

NAVIGATOR AUSTRALIA LIMITED

NBA PROPERTIES PTY LIMITED

NMS NOMINEES PTY LIMITED

NULIS NOMINEES (AUSTRALIA) LIMITED

NWMH SUB (CANADA) INC

NWMH SUB LIMITED

ORCHARD STREET INVESTMENT ADVISERS LIMITED

ORCHARD STREET INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLP

PARTOWN PTY. LIMITED

PENNLEY PTY LTD

PFS NOMINEES PTY LIMITED

PLAN AUSTRALIA OPERATIONS PTY. LTD.

PLAN GROUP NOMINEES PTY LTD

PLUM FINANCIAL SERVICES LIMITED (IN LIQUIDATION)

PRESIMA INC.

PROFESSIONAL LENDERS ASSOCIATION NETWORK OF AUSTRALIA PTY. LTD.

TASOVAC PTY LIMITED

THE DEEP IN HULL LIMITED

VALEWIN PTY. LIMITED (IN LIQUIDATION)

WEALTHHUB SECURITIES LIMITED

WEALTHHUB SECURITIES NOMINEES PTY LIMITED

WM LIFE AUSTRALIA LIMITED (IN LIQUIDATION)

Disclaimer

NAB - National Australia Bank Ltd. published this content on 14 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 September 2020 08:49:05 UTC
