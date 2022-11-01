Advanced search
    NAB   AU000000NAB4

NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK LIMITED

(NAB)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  01:10 2022-11-01 am EDT
32.70 AUD   +0.86%
Australia's NAB hikes home loan rate by 25 bps, matching central bank
RE
National Australia Bank : Changes to NAB home loan rates
PU
10/31Dollar retreats amid better risk sentiment ahead of Fed; Aussie rallies before RBA
RE
National Australia Bank : Changes to NAB home loan rates

11/01/2022 | 01:06am EDT
The standard variable NAB home loan interest rate will increase by 0.25% p.a, effective from 11 November 2022.

NAB's savings and term deposit rates are continually under review - for the latest product movements, click here. The market for savings is particularly dynamic at the moment and as a result, NAB has made more than 40 increases across savings products since 1 May.

In October, NAB increased savings products by 0.25% and the iSaver intro rate by 0.70%, while Term Deposit rates increased by up to 1.50%.

NAB Group Executive for Personal Banking Rachel Slade said:

"For those who are finding the increasing interest rates a challenge, banks have a critical role to provide support.

"At NAB, we have dedicated financial counsellors who listen to each customer's individual situation and are able to offer tailored solutions - whether that be a reduced payment arrangement, payment break or restructuring their loan.

"Regardless of who you bank with, I encourage people to speak to their bank early if they are concerned. The results speak for themselves - when a customer gets in touch with NAB Assist at the early stages of their concerns about their finances, we're able to get 90% back on their feet within 90 days."

Customers can manage their home loan or make adjustments to their repayments online, through the NAB app or by speaking to a home loan specialist by calling 13 78 79.

To view NAB's current home loan rates please click here.

Disclaimer

NAB - National Australia Bank Ltd. published this content on 01 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 November 2022 05:05:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
