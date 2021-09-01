Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. National Australia Bank Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NAB   AU000000NAB4

NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK LIMITED

(NAB)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

National Australia Bank : Dollar pinned near three-week low as U.S payrolls test looms

09/01/2021 | 01:26am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A U.S. dollar banknote is seen in this illustration taken May 26, 2020.

TOKYO (Reuters) - The dollar traded near its lowest point in nearly three weeks versus major peers on Wednesday, with investors focused on a key U.S. jobs report due on Friday for clues on when the Federal Reserve might begin paring stimulus.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against six rivals, edged higher to 92.777 from Tuesday, when it dipped as low as 92.395 for the first time since Aug. 6.

The U.S. currency was about 0.1% stronger at $1.18015 per euro, after touching the weakest since Aug. 5 at $1.1845 in the previous session.

"The USD uptrend is over for the time being at least," after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell successfully separated the debate over taper timing from any decisions about higher interest rates, Ray Attrill, head of foreign exchange strategy at National Australia Bank in Sydney, wrote in a client note.

"Positive price action" in the Australian and New Zealand dollars since their Aug. 20 lows suggests "a base has now been formed," he said.

The Aussie was flat at $0.73115 after touching a more-than-two-week high of $0.7341 on Tuesday. It fell as low as $0.71065 on Aug. 20, a level not seen since early November.

New Zealand's kiwi slipped 0.18% to $0.7035, but remained close to its highest since Aug. 5 of $0.70685, reached the previous day. It dipped to $0.6807 on Aug. 20, also a more-than-nine-month low.

The dollar index climbed as high as 93.734 for the first time in 9 1/2 months on Aug. 20, but has since sagged as commentary from Fed officials suggested a taper wasn't imminent, beginning with Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan, a well-known hawk, saying he might reconsider the need for an early start to tapering if the pandemic harms the economy.

Last Friday, Fed Chair Jerome Powell acknowledged in his speech at the Jackson Hole conference that tapering could begin this year, but added the central bank is in no hurry to raise interest rates.

"Powell's speech didn't really provide any new information, which leaves the market waiting for nonfarm payrolls this week," with the dollar lacking any real direction, said Shinichiro Kadota, senior currency strategist at Barclays in Tokyo.

"The market is expecting solid employment growth to have continued in August, which should help the Fed to further the discussion on tapering," boosting the dollar, he said.

The Fed has made a labour market recovery a condition for tapering.

This Friday, economists predict nonfarm payrolls likely increased by 750,000 last month, after rising 943,000 in July. The unemployment rate is forecast to fall to 5.2% from 5.4%.

Barclays is a little more bullish, anticipating 850,000 additional payrolls, and a jobless rate of 5.1%. Kadota forecasts the dollar will gain to 112 yen by year-end for the first time since February 2020.

The dollar rose 0.23% to 110.235 yen on Wednesday, but remained near the middle of the trading range that has prevailed since early July.

========================================================

Currency bid prices at 0518 GMT

Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid

Previous Change

Session

Euro/Dollar

$1.1796 $1.1809 -0.10% -3.45% +1.1812 +1.1796

Dollar/Yen

110.2300 110.0400 +0.17% +6.71% +110.2400 +109.9900

Euro/Yen

130.02 129.88 +0.11% +2.44% +130.1100 +129.8900

Dollar/Swiss

0.9184 0.9153 +0.34% +3.81% +0.9185 +0.9161

Sterling/Dollar

1.3734 1.3756 -0.16% +0.53% +1.3758 +1.3732

Dollar/Canadian

1.2623 1.2614 +0.07% -0.87% +1.2637 +1.2609

Aussie/Dollar

0.7314 0.7314 -0.01% -4.93% +0.7324 +0.7308

NZ

Dollar/Dollar 0.7038 0.7050 -0.19% -2.02% +0.7055 +0.7034

All spots

Tokyo spots

Europe spots

Volatilities

Tokyo Forex market info from BOJ

(Reporting by Kevin Buckland. Editing by Gerry Doyle)

By Kevin Buckland


© Reuters 2021
All news about NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK LIMITED
01:26aNATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK : Dollar pinned near three-week low as U.S payrolls test..
RE
08/31Banks, miners drive Australian shares lower ahead of GDP data
RE
08/31NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK : Stocks set new records as August ends in buoyant mood
RE
08/30Australian shares rise on tech, miners boost; banks cap gains
RE
08/30S&P/ASX 200 : Australian Corporate Profits Rise 7% in Q2 on Strong Mining Sector..
MT
08/29Australian shares pulled down by banks, Fortescue boosts miners
RE
08/27UK banking app Revolut seeks Australian banking licence
RE
08/27S&P/ASX 200 : Australia's Retail Sales Slide Faster Than Expected in July on Lin..
MT
08/26DOW JONES FXCM DOLLAR INDEX : NAB Sees Australia's COVID-19 Vaccination Program ..
MT
08/26S&P/ASX 200 : Sydney Lockdown Drags on Payroll Jobs in Australia in Late July
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 16 933 M 12 387 M 12 387 M
Net income 2021 6 124 M 4 480 M 4 480 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 15,3x
Yield 2021 4,42%
Capitalization 91 130 M 66 586 M 66 662 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 5,38x
Capi. / Sales 2022 5,19x
Nbr of Employees 31 696
Free-Float 99,4%
Chart NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK LIMITED
Duration : Period :
National Australia Bank Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 27,73 AUD
Average target price 28,41 AUD
Spread / Average Target 2,46%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ross Maxwell McEwan Group CEO, Managing Director & Director
Gary A. Lennon Group Chief Financial Officer
Philip Wayne Chronican Chairman
Patrick C. Wright Chief Technology Officer
Leslie Durno Matheson Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK LIMITED22.70%66 586
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.26.26%479 420
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION37.74%350 565
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-13.72%239 327
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY51.42%198 791
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.11.40%192 114