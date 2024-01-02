National Australia Bank Limited (ABN 12 004 044 937)

Notice of Early Redemption to the holders of Series 764

EUR 55,000,000 Callable Zero Coupon Notes due 15 January 2044 (the Notes) issued pursuant to the Offering Circular dated 16 December 2013 in respect of a U.S.$100,000,000,000 Global Medium Term Note Programme

ISIN Code: XS1014633462

Notice is hereby given that, pursuant to its optional redemption right set out under Item 17 "Issuer Call" in the Final Terms dated 13 January 2014, the Issuer will redeem EUR 55,000,000 of the Notes at 148.02443 per cent. per Calculation Amount on 16 January 2024.

This announcement is released by National Australia Bank Limited (ABN 12 004 044 937) and relates to the disclosure of information that qualified or may have qualified as inside information within the meaning of Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) 596/2014 ("MAR"), encompassing information relating to the purchase of the Notes described above. For the purposes of MAR and Article 2 of the Commission Implementing Regulation (EU) 2016/1055, this announcement is made by Michael Johnson, Executive, Funding and Liquidity at National Australia Bank Limited (ABN 12 004 044 937).