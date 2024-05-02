Strategic overview

While 1H24 has been a challenging time with significant competitive pressures and slowing growth, it is pleasing that all our divisions are continuing to execute well and in line with their strategic focus. This has delivered good balance sheet momentum in our targeted, higher returning sectors.

In Business and Private Banking (B&PB), our relationship-based approach increasingly enabled by digital, data and analytics continues to support good growth across our franchise. Despite a softer economic environment, business lending remained strong, up 8.6% over the year to March 2024, aided by increasing simplification and digitisation of our lending process. Deposit growth was also strong, up 6.4% over the year to March 2024, with continued focus on new transaction account openings. The rollout of innovative and enhanced solutions to help customers manage payments and cashflows remained a priority in 1H24 with key initiatives including enhancements to our ecommerce offering NAB Gateway and the launch of NAB Bookkeeper to reduce administration time for small business customers.

In Personal Banking we remained focused on providing simpler, more digital banking experiences. Simple everyday banking products opened digitally increased to 75% in 1H24, well up from 62% in FY20. This has supported good deposit growth of 6.4% over the year to March 2024. Our digital home lending platform continues to deliver faster turnaround times and better banker productivity. Rollout is progressing well across the broker channel with almost a quarter of broker home loans now submitted via the platform (up from 15% in 2H23). However, competitive dynamics in the Australian home lending market have been challenging. This has seen us adopt a selective approach to growth over the 12 months to March 2024 with balances rising 3.7% (representing 0.8x system growth levels(1)) and a deliberate skew to our B&PB channel where returns are stronger.

We are leveraging capability from recent acquisitions to drive growth in unsecured lending and ubank through better, more targeted customer propositions. Over 1H24, our credit card balances and market share increased and ubank recorded continued customer acquisition weighted towards its target segment of under 35-year-olds.

Corporate and Institutional Banking (C&IB) has maintained its returns-focused strategy. A disciplined approach to growth, combined with a focus on simplification and leveraging transactional banking capability has driven a 520 bps improvement in C&IB's returns over the three years to March 2024 despite only modest growth in lending balances.

New Zealand Banking (NZB) is making good progress against its strategic priorities of becoming a simpler, more digital bank and tilting to less capital intensive sectors over time. This is helping support returns in continued challenging economic conditions. Over the year to March 2024 NZB achieved good growth in the household sector, which remains a focus.

Having a healthy customer franchise and engaged colleagues are key to our ability to grow sustainably. This is supported by our consistent focus on improving customer and colleague experiences. Our most recent colleague engagement score of 77 is stable over 12 months and in line with the top quartile global benchmark(2). Customer NPS(3) outcomes have been mixed over the 12 months to March 2024. Business NPS declined 8 points to +2 with NAB's ranking slipping from second to fourth of major banks. Over the same period, Mass Consumer NPS improved 1 point with NAB continuing to rank second of major banks, and High Net Worth and Mass Affluent NPS improved 6 points with NAB continuing to rank first of major banks. Delivering more consistent service experiences to all NAB customers is a priority and we clearly have work to do to achieve this.

Our investment to simplify and digitise our business is allowing our bankers to spend more time with customers and provide quicker responses, while letting customers increasingly self-serve when they want to. This is also making us more efficient, supporting productivity benefits of $189 million in 1H24, and helping us manage costs while continuing to invest. In FY24 we continue to target productivity benefits of approximately $400 million(4).

Constant and evolving threats from financial crime require ongoing vigilance. Since September 2021 we have prevented or recovered more than $260 million in scam losses for customers. We will continue to enhance our defences to keep our Bank and customers safe. Staying safe also requires that we maintain prudent balance sheet settings and consistently manage risk with discipline. As at 31 March 2024, collective provisions as a ratio of credit risk-weighted assets were 1.47% and the share of lending funded by customer deposits is 82% - both well above pre-COVID 19 levels. The removal of APRA's $500 million Operational Risk capital add-on, reflecting improvements to our governance, risk and culture since 2019, has been an important milestone this period adding to our strong capital position. Our CET1 ratio of 12.15% compares with a target range of 11.0-11.5%, supporting a $1.5 billion increase in our on-market share buy-back(5).

Our strategy, in place since April 2020, has served us well over four years. Despite significant shifts in our operating environment during this period, we have maintained a clear focus on delivering better outcomes for customers and colleagues while keeping our bank safe. This has been supported by disciplined execution and persistent investment, and seen our return on equity improve from 9.0% in 1H20 to 11.7% in 1H24. With our new Executive Leadership Team in place, we are considering how we evolve our strategic priorities. We start in a great place with strong, safe balance sheet settings and attractive growth options. While no major strategic pivots are needed, we are excited about opportunities to leverage the good work of the past several years to allow us to become even simpler and drive better outcomes for customers and colleagues while maintaining a disciplined approach. This will remain at the core of everything we do and underpin our ability to deliver sustainable growth and returns.