National Australia Bank : Inside NAB's revamped graduate program

The architects of NAB's hands-on graduate program are big believers that you learn best by doing.

That's why the banking giant has redesigned the 15-month program into

one that prioritises real-world "experiential" learning - including volunteering and

secondments - giving graduates an edge in the job market and accelerating their

development.

"We talk a lot about experience and exposure as an enabler to our graduate's

professional development," said Sarah McGlade, the head of early careers at NAB.

Research shows that the knowledge retention rate for more formal learning, such as traditional workshop settings, can sit around 5 per cent, whereas the retention rate for experiential learning can be as high as 90 per cent.

"We understand our graduates are on their program for a limited time, and we want to

accelerate their potential," Sarah said.

"We also believe that as a talent cohort our graduates' passions, skills and capabilities can be mobilised to drive social change, facilitate positive impact and influence NAB strategy."

NAB's program offers a number of immersive learning opportunities for graduates across 11 business streams. All graduates participate in rotations designed to expose them to different areas of the company and build critical business skills. They also take part in a four-week secondment in an area of their choosing, allowing them to explore a part of the

business that interests them.

Sarah said the program works with leaders to ensure they have meaningful work to give their graduates. And there are a number of opportunities for graduates to step outside of the rotational environment to become involved in community projects or NAB strategy. For example, the six-week Jawun Indigenous Secondment places graduates in remote communities in the Kimberley, Western Australia, where they work with Indigenous communities on social and economic development projects.

During her time on Jawun, NAB graduate Isobel McKenzie worked with Wunan Health and Wellbeing in the East Kimberley to support the implementation of Headspace Kununurra, a mental health service for young people. Isobel said the experience helped her develop problem-solving and communication skills. More importantly, she came away with more knowledge about the tools needed to empower people in remote communities.

"I feel very privileged to have had the opportunity so early in my career to work on such a meaningful project and support an Indigenous Organisation driving positive long-term socioeconomic change," she said.

"It was an experience I will never forget."

As part of the NAB skilled volunteering program, graduates can also work with other NAB colleagues to support a NAB not-for-profit customer. Graduate Hamish Williams volunteered with the Queensland Rural Fire Service.

"This opportunity has been the highlight of my graduate experience thus far," said Hamish.

"I was able to step into an entirely new team, practice a different working methodology, and develop a host of new skills, such as leading our team for a day, process-mapping, as well as interviewing and presenting."

NAB graduates can expect ongoing coaching and mentoring, networking events,

exposure to senior leaders and a strong graduate community. They can also choose

to undertake a banking accreditation or practical legal training. But whatever they

choose to pursue, a graduate's area of study is not as important as their ability to learn

and grow.

"People would be surprised about the career pathways available to them at NAB,"

said Sarah.

"We're not looking for just high academic achievers; we're looking for graduates with life experience, graduates who put themselves in our customer's shoes and look for opportunities to find better and simpler ways of doing things," she said.

"NAB wants to be known for having the best banking talent in the industry and our

graduate talent plays a critical role in this ambition."

This is an edited version of an article that first appeared in The Australian Financial Review on 14 February 2022.

