Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. National Australia Bank Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NAB   AU000000NAB4

NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK LIMITED

(NAB)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

National Australia Bank : International shares now rivalling Australian blue chips

12/21/2021 | 02:10pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

nabtrade reporting reveals that the biggest trend of 2021 has been the dominance of international brands over some of Australia's biggest names. New and existing nabtrade clients are not just buying blue chip ASX stocks - they are also increasingly buying - and holding - international companies that at the front of decarbonisation and technology.

nabtrade investors now hold more Tesla stock than large cap emitters such as Rio Tinto and Woodside Petroleum, and even mainstays such as Woolworths.

nabtrade Director of Investor Behaviour Gemma Dale said: "The trend of buying direct international shares has been growing at a much higher rate than domestic shares for the last five years, but investors still hold the bulk of their wealth in Australian equities. To see an international stock, particularly a newer, more volatile company like Tesla, just outside the top 10 holdings on nabtrade is extraordinary."

Despite talk of the huge number of new traders speculating and actively trading away their gains, new investors are actually more conservative than their older, more seasoned peers. New investors still prefer to start their investing journey on the ASX, with ASX200 ETFs in the top 10 buys, along with the big four banks, BHP and CSL.

"Once investors have established a domestic portfolio - either an ETF or a handful of stocks, they are starting to look offshore for growth.

"We are seeing a rise in interest in specific sectors that are not well represented on the ASX, such as solar energy, electric vehicles and green hydrogen", Ms Dale said.

Direct share investing has continued to grow throughout 2021, with new accounts growing at 200% after the huge spike (peaking at 500%) in new traders buying the pandemic dip in 2020.

The split between older, more experienced investors and new to market players has grown in the last two years, with Baby Boomers most active when buying the dip in 2020. Younger investors were also the most likely to buy and hold their new stocks, with over 80% of Gen Y holding their purchases for more than four months, compared to a little over 70% for Baby Boomers.

Australians looking to invest in international or domestic shares can open an account online at https://nabtrade.com.au/onboarding

Feature image above: nabtrade Director of Investor Behaviour Gemma Dale.

Disclaimer

NAB - National Australia Bank Ltd. published this content on 22 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 December 2021 19:09:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK LIMITED
02:10pNATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK : International shares now rivalling Australian blue chips
PU
02:20aNATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK : Application for quotation of securities - NAB
PU
12/20Australian shares gain on banks, energy stocks boost
RE
12/20NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK : Update - Notification of buy-back - NAB
PU
12/20NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK : Australian butchers and bakers to cash in this Christmas
PU
12/20NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK : Dividend/Distribution - NABPE
PU
12/20National Australia Bank Limited Announces Distribution for CAP NOTE 3-BBSW+2.20% 20-09-..
CI
12/20Omicron, Magellan Financial drag Australian shares lower
RE
12/19NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK : The sustainable loan behind NAB's new HQ
PU
12/17National Australia Bank Limited Announces Franked Distribution on NABPF - CAP NOTE 3-BB..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 17 562 M 12 522 M 12 522 M
Net income 2022 6 374 M 4 545 M 4 545 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 15,0x
Yield 2022 4,81%
Capitalization 93 514 M 66 700 M 66 676 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 5,32x
Capi. / Sales 2023 5,12x
Nbr of Employees 32 741
Free-Float 98,9%
Chart NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK LIMITED
Duration : Period :
National Australia Bank Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 28,72 AUD
Average target price 30,19 AUD
Spread / Average Target 5,12%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ross Maxwell McEwan Group CEO, Managing Director & Director
Gary A. Lennon Group Chief Financial Officer
Philip Wayne Chronican Chairman
Patrick C. Wright Group Executive-Technology & Enterprise Operations
Leslie Durno Matheson Group Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK LIMITED27.08%66 099
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.23.37%454 934
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION42.40%353 225
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-14.91%242 662
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.15.20%200 487
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY55.24%186 802