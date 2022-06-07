Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. National Australia Bank Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NAB   AU000000NAB4

NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK LIMITED

(NAB)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  06/07 02:10:26 am EDT
30.10 AUD   -3.25%
03:12aNATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK : NAB Ventures invests in Trovata
PU
02:55aAustralian shares slide as RBA hikes rates by most in 22 years
RE
06/05Australian shares track global equities lower; NZ closed
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

National Australia Bank : NAB Ventures invests in Trovata

06/07/2022 | 03:12am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Trovata, fintech's global leader in corporate banking APIs, announced today that it has opened offices in London and Amsterdam to support its European expansion plans for its fast-growing cash management platform for businesses. To support its continued growth, Trovata also announced it has closed $27 million in Series B funding, led by Fin Capital, with significant participation from existing investors, JPMorgan Chase Strategic Investments, Wells Fargo Strategic Capital, Capital One Ventures, and Pivot Investment Partners, along with new investor NAB Ventures.

Since its market launch nearly three years ago, Trovata has become the fastest growing treasury platform in the U.S., with hundreds of mid-market and enterprise customers managing over $100 billion in cash and over 50 million bank transactions. The platform delivers a truly modern user experience for finance and treasury professionals, as well as developers building custom applications. The Trovata experience is fully integrated with corporate banking APIs for multi-bank data aggregation, cash visibility, analysis, forecasting, and payments with no IT required.

"The wave of Open Banking and Open Finance is making its way from consumer and small business into mid-market and enterprise," said Logan Allin, Managing Partner & Founder of Fin Capital. "Trovata is helping banks bridge the gap as a tech platform for their clients that goes beyond what the traditional online banking portals provide.

Unlike legacy bank data exchanges and file formats introduced in 1970s, Open Banking enables banks to transmit data to their customers directly and securely using APIs. As a result, it is quickly becoming the new transport method enabling bank data - balances, transactions, and payments - to be transmitted dynamically, with low latency and richer metadata. Not only does this improve security and performance, it also unlocks automation opportunities and an entirely new intuitive, digital experience for users and developers.

"We've not only built out the largest library of corporate banking APIs in the world, we've also built an entirely new end-to-end platform, an operating system to manage cash better, faster, and smarter," said Brett Turner, Founder & CEO for Trovata. "We're super excited to expand into the UK and the EU. Adding Fin Capital and NAB Ventures to Team Trovata, strong support from JPMorgan Chase and our other existing investors, along with $27 million in fresh capital will allow us to help more businesses optimize and grow, which is critical given how fast things can change in today's marketplace."

NAB Ventures Managing Director, Amanda Angelini:

"We understand our corporate customers want real-time visibility of financial data across all of their accounts and businesses. Trovata's platform is unique as it utilises open banking to integrate directly with banks and leverages AI to empower businesses to accurately forecast cashflow and automate reporting. We think this is a great fit for NAB Ventures and we're looking forward to working with Trovata, introducing them to our customers, and pursuing further opportunities to work together."

About Trovata

Trovata makes it easy for businesses to automate cash reporting, forecasting, analysis, and money movement. By bridging the gap between banks and accounting systems, Trovata helps companies gain powerful insights into their cash flows and facilitate better and quicker business decisions. As an end-to-end fintech platform for managing cash, Trovata collaborates with the world's largest financial institutions to deliver next-gen banking services. Trovata is based in San Diego, CA.

To learn more visit www.trovata.io. | Twitter: @Trovata_io

Disclaimer

NAB - National Australia Bank Ltd. published this content on 07 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 June 2022 07:11:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK LIMITED
03:12aNATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK : NAB Ventures invests in Trovata
PU
02:55aAustralian shares slide as RBA hikes rates by most in 22 years
RE
06/05Australian shares track global equities lower; NZ closed
RE
06/05NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK : Update - Notification of buy-back - NAB
PU
06/05NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK : Proposed issue of securities - NAB
PU
06/05NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK : Prospectus
PU
06/05National Australia Bank Limited Announces Final Dividend on Nab Capital Notes 2, Payabl..
CI
06/03AM Best Maintains Under Review With Negative Implications Status for Credit Ratings of ..
AQ
06/02NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK : Update - Notification of buy-back - NAB
PU
06/01Macquarie Competing With Aussie Banks on New Mortgages -- Market Talk
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 18 093 M 13 011 M 13 011 M
Net income 2022 6 862 M 4 935 M 4 935 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 15,4x
Yield 2022 4,70%
Capitalization 99 625 M 71 642 M 71 642 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 5,51x
Capi. / Sales 2023 5,11x
Nbr of Employees 32 932
Free-Float 99,4%
Chart NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK LIMITED
Duration : Period :
National Australia Bank Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 31,11 AUD
Average target price 33,14 AUD
Spread / Average Target 6,54%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ross Maxwell McEwan Group CEO, Managing Director & Director
Gary A. Lennon Group Chief Financial Officer
Philip Wayne Chronican Chairman
Patrick C. Wright Group Executive-Technology & Enterprise Operations
Leslie Durno Matheson Group Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK LIMITED7.87%71 642
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-17.80%382 286
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-18.75%291 579
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED5.68%238 862
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION6.30%184 479
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-6.59%169 884