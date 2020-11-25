Log in
NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK LIMITED

NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK LIMITED

(NAB)
National Australia Bank : NAB amongst global leaders in 2020 Dow Jones Sustainability Index

11/25/2020 | 04:47pm EST
NAB has achieved the second highest score for the banking and financial services sector in Australia and is ranked amongst the top 12 global banking industry leaders in the 2020 Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI).

NAB scored strongly in priority areas such as Climate Strategy, Financial Inclusion and Corporate Citizenship and Philanthropy.

Key areas of focus that contributed to the result included:

  • A leadership position in supporting customers and the community through the transition to a zero- carbon economy via NAB's overarching climate strategy;
  • Policy influence, risk & crisis management processes; and
  • A strategic approach to corporate philanthropy and financial inclusion. This includes targeted support to assist with natural disaster preparedness, relief and recovery, and NAB's 17-year partnership with Good Shepherd Australia New Zealand to support access to financial services.

Supporting performance measured by the DJSI, in April 2020 NAB announced a new strategic ambition to serve customers well and help communities prosper. A key component of 'what we will be known for' is making decisions now for the long-term to deliver sustainable outcomes for our stakeholders.

More detail is included in NAB's 2020 Sustainability Report here.

On the Dow Jones Sustainability Index

Launched in 1999 and conducted by RobecoSAM, the DJSI is an investment index that tracks the environmental, social and governance (ESG) performance of leading companies worldwide. It is the longest-running global sustainability benchmark and is an important reference for environmentally and socially conscious investors. In 2020, a record number of companies participating in the Corporate Sustainability Assessment, with more stringent rules for inclusion this year.

The index aims to identify the organisations that successfully manage environmental, social and governance risks, and opportunities. NAB has participated in the index since 2003.

Disclaimer

NAB - National Australia Bank Ltd. published this content on 26 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 November 2020 21:46:03 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
