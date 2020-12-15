National Australia Bank : NAB announces date of 2021 first quarter trading update

800 Bourke Street
Docklands VIC 3008
AUSTRALIA
www.nabgroup.com
Wednesday, 16 December 2020
ASX Announcement
NAB announces date of 2021 first quarter trading update
National Australia Bank Ltd (NAB) will release its 2021 financial year first quarter trading update on Tuesday 16 February 2021.
An announcement will be lodged with the ASX on the morning of 16 February 2021.
NAB's 2021 Financial Calendar can be accessed at www.nabgroup.com/shareholder
Louise Thomson
Group Company Secretary
For further information:
Media
|
Mark Alexander
|
Jessica Forrest
|
M: +61 (0) 412 171 447
|
M: +61 (0) 457 536 958
Investor Relations
|
Sally Mihell
|
Natalie Coombe
|
M: +61 (0) 436 857 669
|
M: +61 (0) 477 327 540
National Australia Bank Limited ABN 12 004 044 937 AFSL and Australian Credit Licence 230686
Disclaimer
NAB - National Australia Bank Ltd. published this content on 16 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 December 2020 22:44:00 UTC