NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK LIMITED

(NAB)
National Australia Bank : NAB announces date of 2021 first quarter trading update

12/15/2020 | 05:44pm EST
800 Bourke Street

Docklands VIC 3008

AUSTRALIA

www.nabgroup.com

Wednesday, 16 December 2020

ASX Announcement

NAB announces date of 2021 first quarter trading update

National Australia Bank Ltd (NAB) will release its 2021 financial year first quarter trading update on Tuesday 16 February 2021.

An announcement will be lodged with the ASX on the morning of 16 February 2021.

NAB's 2021 Financial Calendar can be accessed at www.nabgroup.com/shareholder

Louise Thomson

Group Company Secretary

For further information:

Media

Mark Alexander

Jessica Forrest

M: +61 (0) 412 171 447

M: +61 (0) 457 536 958

Investor Relations

Sally Mihell

Natalie Coombe

M: +61 (0) 436 857 669

M: +61 (0) 477 327 540

National Australia Bank Limited ABN 12 004 044 937 AFSL and Australian Credit Licence 230686

Disclaimer

NAB - National Australia Bank Ltd. published this content on 16 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 December 2020 22:44:00 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
