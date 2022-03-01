National Australia Bank : NAB donation to support flood response and recovery efforts

NAB will donate $100,000 each to Queensland Fire and Emergency Services and NSW SES to help with their response and recovery efforts from the ongoing floods crisis.

The funding will help support the work of emergency volunteers who are responding to the situation in QLD and NSW. The donation to Queensland Fire and Emergency Services (QFES) will support the State Emergency Service (SES) and Rural Fire Service (RFS) volunteers.

NAB Group Executive Personal Banking, Rachel Slade praised the efforts of the emergency services volunteers assisting the communities impacted by the floods.

"Large-scale natural disasters like this remind us of the risks volunteers face doing their job and the vital role they play keeping us safe during and after an event like a major flood," Ms Slade said.

"The damage caused is already extensive, and with more challenging conditions in coming days, families and businesses will be hit hard.

"Our customers are reporting significant impacts, including severe damage to their farms, businesses and homes. We want to assure all of our customers and colleagues that we are ready to support you."

The Queensland Rural Fire Service is a valued partner of the NAB Ready Together community program that supports Australians before, during and after natural disasters. Through NAB Ready Together, the bank has committed funding and resources to customer and community projects that build on the ground resilience to disasters.

Additional support already available for NAB customers and colleagues directly impacted by the current floods includes:

· Immediate access to $1,000 grants to help cover costs such as temporary accommodation, food and clothing (eligibility criteria applies). NAB customers who have suffered damage to their home and need assistance can call NAB Assist on 1300 308 132.

· $1,000 business grants to help restart or reopen and cover the cost of damaged property, equipment, fencing - and for loss of stock or livestock. NAB business and agribusiness customers wishing to access the grants should call NAB's dedicated team on 1300 769 650.

· Credit card and personal loan relief.

· Waiving the establishment fee for restructuring business facilities.

· ​​Concessional loans to customers seeking support to restructure existing facilities to assist in repairs, restocking and re-opening for business.

· Reducing and moratorium on home and personal loan repayments.

· NAB Assist tele-consults for customers.

· Support and counselling through NAB's Employee Assistance Program.

All enquiries will be assessed on a case-by-case basis by the NAB Assist team to determine eligibility.

NAB also has a longstanding policy to provide employees who are emergency service volunteers as much paid crisis leave as they require during emergencies, including the current floods across QLD and NSW.