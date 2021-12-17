Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. National Australia Bank Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NAB   AU000000NAB4

NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK LIMITED

(NAB)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

National Australia Bank : NAB joins UN-Convened Net-Zero Banking Alliance, on path to net-zero emissions lending portfolio by 2050

12/17/2021 | 12:29am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

As part of NAB's goal of aligning its lending portfolio to net-zero emissions by 2050, today NAB joined the UN-convened Net Zero Banking Alliance (NZBA).

As the only Australian bank to have signed the UN Environment Programme Finance Initiative's Collective Commitment to Climate Action (CCCA) in 2019, by joining the associated NZBA, NAB further demonstrates its commitment to transitioning and aligning its lending portfolios with the most ambitious targets set by the Paris Climate Agreement.

By being part of this Alliance, NAB will continue to accelerate and support the implementation of decarbonisation strategies to ensure Australia, our customers, and our own business, reaches net-zero emissions by 2050.

NAB CEO Ross McEwan said we all have a part to play and NAB certainly recognises our role.

"NAB has a strong history of leading on climate action and we have been at the forefront of the development of sustainable and social bonds, ESG-linked derivatives, sustainability-linked loans and asset-backed securities," Mr McEwan said.

"We are providing transparency around the decisions and actions we are taking to support our customers and communities as they make the transition to net-zero emissions by 2050. Our policy is informed by science.

"We see significant opportunity for the bank to work with and support customers to decarbonise, while also building resilience to the worst impacts of climate change."

As a priority, NAB is:

  • working with 100 of our largest greenhouse-gas emitting customers to develop or improve their low carbon transition plans by 2023;
  • the only Australian major bank to have set a cap on its oil and gas exposure and put in place restrictions on lending to greenfield oil and gas extraction;
  • one of the first banks in the world with a goal to reduce oil and gas exposure aligned to the International Energy Agency's Net Zero Emission 2050 scenario; and
  • targeting to halve its thermal mining exposure by 2026 and to be effectively zero by 2030, apart from residual performance guarantees to rehabilitate existing thermal coal mining assets.

NAB is the leading Australian bank for global renewables transactions and was the 23rd largest lender to the renewable energy industry in the world in the last financial year[1] . Renewables represent more than 71 per cent of NAB's total lending to energy generation. Since 2003, NAB has completed more than 150 renewable financing transactions and lent over $11.5 billion.

Consistent with the requirements of the NZBA, in its 2022 annual reporting, NAB will publish 2030 decarbonisation targets for eight key sectors of its Australian lending portfolio.

To read more about NAB's approach to managing climate change read page 29-36 of NAB's 2021 Annual Review here

About the Alliance:

The industry-led, UN-convened Net-Zero Banking Alliance brings together nearly 100 banks representing almost half of global banking assets, which are committed to aligning their lending and investment portfolios with net-zero emissions by 2050. Combining near-term action with accountability, this ambitious commitment sees banks setting an intermediate target for 2030 or sooner, using robust, science-based guidelines. The Alliance will reinforce, accelerate and support the implementation of decarbonisation strategies, providing an internationally coherent framework and guidelines in which to operate, supported by peer-learning from pioneering banks. It recognises the vital role of banks in supporting the global transition of the real economy to net-zero emissions. www.unepfi.org/net-zero-banking

[1] Rankings based on IJGlobal League Table, MLA, Renewables, 12 months ending 31 September 2021

Disclaimer

NAB - National Australia Bank Ltd. published this content on 17 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 December 2021 05:28:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK LIMITED
12:29aNATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK : NAB joins UN-Convened Net-Zero Banking Alliance, on path to net-..
PU
12/16Australia's NAB faces shareholder pressure over environmental credentials
RE
12/16CLIMATE ACTION PRESENTS GREAT OPPORT : NAB Chairman & CEO
PU
12/16NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK : Spotlight on NAB's 2021 AGM
PU
12/16NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK : 2021 AGM - Chair and CEO Address and Proxy Summary
PU
12/15NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK : Breaking the bamboo ceiling
PU
12/15NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK : Summer sentiment's sweet for Timboon Fine Ice Cream
PU
12/15NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK : Update - Notification of buy-back - NAB
PU
12/15NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK : Early redemption / Cancellation / Delisting
PU
12/14NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK : Rush on grain silos and tractors as farmers stock up
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 17 578 M 12 585 M 12 585 M
Net income 2022 6 368 M 4 559 M 4 559 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 15,1x
Yield 2022 4,80%
Capitalization 93 670 M 67 389 M 67 064 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 5,33x
Capi. / Sales 2023 5,12x
Nbr of Employees 32 741
Free-Float 99,0%
Chart NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK LIMITED
Duration : Period :
National Australia Bank Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 28,75 AUD
Average target price 30,19 AUD
Spread / Average Target 5,01%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ross Maxwell McEwan Group CEO, Managing Director & Director
Gary A. Lennon Group Chief Financial Officer
Philip Wayne Chronican Chairman
Patrick C. Wright Group Executive-Technology & Enterprise Operations
Leslie Durno Matheson Group Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK LIMITED27.21%66 376
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.25.23%466 755
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION44.97%359 609
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-15.31%242 809
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.16.50%202 532
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY61.99%195 135