National Australia Bank : NAB recruits extra 500 bankers to support businesses and growth

NAB is adding 500 new employees to teams focussed on supporting businesses across Australia. This comes on top of 52 roles already recruited for NAB's private bank and 400 people hired to directly support customers experiencing difficulty during COVID-19.

The investment in new jobs for the team is aimed at positioning NAB to grow its leading Business and Private Banking franchise, as well as provide greater levels of support to Australian businesses through the pandemic.

NAB Group Executive for Business and Private Bank, Andrew Irvine, said: 'Businesses will drive Australia's economic recovery and rebound and NAB wants to be there to support them.

'Creating new jobs, and bolstering our team to support small business is critical right now as we help businesses through the pandemic and then get the engine room of the economy firing again.

'We have a long history of serving businesses and we are ambitious about helping Australia emerge from this crisis in a stronger position. This is a significant investment in new jobs and demonstrates our commitment to be the bank of choice for Australian businesses.

'We will also continue to work with customers and advocate for the reforms they need to thrive and power Australia's economic recovery and beyond. Our recent research* found eight areas of reform needed for small businesses to thrive in Australia including making it easier to hire employees, harnessing the power of digital tools and opening procurement opportunities.'

In addition to deferrals on more than 37,000 business loan payments, NAB has been supporting customers through the Federal Government's SME Guarantee Scheme with 6,235 loans approved under the scheme so far. The bank also recently announced a suite of innovations which will bring real time sales analytics to small businesses, as well as savings on merchant transactions through greater flexibility and choice.

'We are focussed on growing our market share in business and private banking by delivering our customers exactly what they want - simpler services and innovative digital products that will help them succeed.

'Our bankers are very active in supporting the bright spots of the economy such as agriculture where we lend $1 in every $3 to Australian farmers and where we have seen a surge in activity amid drought-breaking rains and higher live­stock prices.'

