    NAB   AU000000NAB4

NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK LIMITED

(NAB)
  Report
02/07/2023
32.06 AUD   +1.04%
National Australia Bank : NAB's $10 million investment in Toowoomba

02/07/2023 | 11:44pm EST
A new Banking Hub in the heart of Toowoomba is set to commence construction in mid-February following approval from the Toowoomba Regional Council.

The $10m build is NAB's largest investment nationally in its Branch and Business Banking Centre network.

The state of the art 1,200 square metre building will be located on Ruthven Street and will bring together more than 80 personal and business bankers from NAB under the one roof to serve the Toowoomba community.

NAB will be seeking to use Indigenous and local trades as much as possible in the build, and the finished design is set to feature a laneway dedicated to Indigenous artwork from the area.

NAB Retail Executive, Queensland, Chris Francis said NAB's significant investment in Toowoomba ensures NAB can continue to support customers with their banking needs for the long-term.

"The Garden City of Toowoomba is growing in popularity as a place to live. First home buyers are flocking to the suburbs of Darling Heights and Drayton which are among the most popular suburbs in Queensland for first home buyers," Mr Francis said.

"With billions of dollars of investment coming down the pipeline on the Inland Rail Link and a new Toowoomba Hospital, Toowoomba is certainly a growth corridor for Queensland, and we want to sure we have a strong physical presence in the community for the future."

The new-look building will have a Green 5 Star sustainability rating, with net zero emissions in operations and will take approximately 12 months to complete construction.

Upon completion of the build, customers will be able to use SmartATMs, a business deposit machine, coin deposit machine and a quick-change machine that will be available to customers 24/7.

