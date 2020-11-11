Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  National Australia Bank Limited    NAB   AU000000NAB4

NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK LIMITED

(NAB)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

National Australia Bank : NAB to sell its broker aggregation business

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/11/2020 | 05:25pm EST

NAB announced today that it has entered an agreement to sell 100% of its finance broker aggregation businesses, PLAN Australia, Choice and FAST, to Loan Market Group Pty Limited (Loan Market Group).

The agreement is in line with NAB's strategy to simplify and focus on its core banking business and follows a strategic review of the broker aggregation businesses.

NAB Group Executive Personal Banking, Rachel Slade, said NAB will continue to have a strong commitment and connection to the broker market through broker originated lending.

'We continue to look for opportunities to support the broking industry and serve our customers well. Brokers play a significant role in the lending market and in enabling access to credit for many Australians,' Ms Slade said.

'As the broker market evolves it is the right time for us to exit broker aggregation and focus on lending at NAB.

'Equally, this agreement provides Loan Market Group with leading Australian broker aggregation groups, PLAN Australia, Choice and FAST, industry-recognised expertise in residential and commercial lending, Australia's largest Australian Credit Licence holder and an award-winning technology platform, Podium.

'The changes position PLAN Australia, Choice and FAST to continue to achieve great outcomes for brokers and customers. Loan Market Group brings strong credentials and will enable brokers to continue building their businesses and delivering for customers.

'NAB looks forward to continuing our strong relationship with Loan Market Group as the bank behind the broker.'

Executive Chairman of the Loan Market Group, Sam White said the agreement signalled a significant milestone in the Loan Market Group's 26-year history and will strengthen the resources of the Australian broker market to continue to deliver exceptional outcomes to customers.

'We passionately believe in the mortgage broker sector; brokers are integral in the Australian finance sector and generate value for customers. It's no surprise that brokers settled 6 out of 10 home loans in Australia this year,' Mr White said.

'This strategic acquisition will enable the Loan Market Group to continue to invest in technology and business support that will ensure every broker in our expanded group is offering the best and most streamlined experience to their clients.'

Under the agreement, Loan Market Group will acquire 100% of NAB's three broker aggregation businesses, PLAN Australia, Choice and FAST, the corporate credit licence holder and compliance services provider (BLSSA) and associated broker aggregation technology, including the technology platform, Podium.

Through the transition, the brands under PLAN Australia, Choice and FAST will continue to be led by Anja Pannek, Stephen Moore, Brendan Wright, Simon Southwell and Rebecca Slatter.

Timing and terms

Completion is subject to satisfying customary obligations and NAB will provide certain warranties and indemnities. Completion is expected to occur in early calendar year 2021. If completed, the transaction will have an immaterial financial impact on NAB.

About PLAN Australia, Choice and FAST

  • The PLAN Australia, Choice and FAST broker network has approximately 4,100 brokers.
  • PLAN Australia, Choice and FAST provide aggregation services to brokers that focus on both residential home loans and commercial loan products. This includes:
  • Podium, an award-winning end-to-end business technology platform, with CRM, product database, electronic lodgement, compliance and marketing services, and commissions systems; and
  • BLSSA, the corporate credit licence holder and compliance services provider.

About Loan Market Group

Loan Market Group is one of the largest and fastest-growing retail mortgage brokerages in Australasia. Proudly 100% family-owned and led, it was founded in 1994. Today, Loan Market Group works with a panel of 62 lenders and supports a network of over 700 brokers across Australia and New Zealand with a further 850 brokers trading under their own brand. Loan Market Group franchisees and brokers help individuals and businesses in Australia and New Zealand secure over $36 billion in loans each year.

Disclaimer

NAB - National Australia Bank Ltd. published this content on 12 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 November 2020 22:24:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK LIMITED
05:25pNATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK : NAB to sell its broker aggregation business
PU
11/10NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK : NAB progress on governance accountability and culture
PU
11/10NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK : Supporting NAB customers in the transition to a net ze..
PU
11/10Australia's CBA Q1 profit drops 16% as record-low rates hit margins
RE
11/10NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK : Appendix 2A
PU
11/10Australia shares rise as vaccine hopes lift energy, travel stocks
RE
11/09NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK : Australia business confidence jumps to 1-1/2 year high..
RE
11/08Stocks higher, dollar extends losses on Biden win
RE
11/05Australian regulator allows $25 bln reduction in banks' committed liquidity f..
RE
11/05Australian regulator allows $25 bln reduction in banks' committed liquidity f..
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 17 328 M 12 618 M 12 618 M
Net income 2020 3 219 M 2 344 M 2 344 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 22,1x
Yield 2020 2,63%
Capitalization 71 672 M 52 080 M 52 189 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 4,14x
Capi. / Sales 2021 4,21x
Nbr of Employees 31 372
Free-Float 99,4%
Chart NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK LIMITED
Duration : Period :
National Australia Bank Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 21,46 AUD
Last Close Price 21,82 AUD
Spread / Highest target 14,6%
Spread / Average Target -1,65%
Spread / Lowest Target -19,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ross Maxwell McEwan Group CEO, Managing Director & Director
Philip Wayne Chronican Chairman
Patrick C. Wright Chief Technology & Operations Officer
Gary A. Lennon Group Chief Financial Officer
Geraldine Celia McBride Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK LIMITED-11.41%50 802
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-16.14%355 177
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-18.50%257 642
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-21.18%239 281
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-8.02%195 399
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO.. LTD.18.01%164 985
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group