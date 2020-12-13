National Australia Bank : NAB to source 100 per cent renewable electricity for branches by 2021

National Australia Bank (NAB) has taken significant steps towards powering its entire operations with renewable electricity, with all branches in Australia expected to have their power offset with renewable energy by the end of 2021 through renewable energy certificates ('RECs')

The bank has signed a three-year deal with ENGIE to purchase renewable energy certificates. NAB will buy large-scale generation certificates ('LGCs') generated from multiple wind and solar farms within ENGIE's renewable portfolio.

NAB Personal Banking Group Executive Rachel Slade said the agreement meant NAB would purchase renewable energy to meet the electricity needs of its network of over 600 branches by the end of 2021. Approximately 80% of NAB's Australian buildings will be offset by renewable energy by 2023.

'We are proud that we will be providing our customers and colleagues with smarter and more sustainable environments to work and interact in,' Ms Slade said.

'We already have around 70 branches where solar panels produce up to half of each sites' electricity requirements. This builds on our Victorian branches already being supplied by wind power. This latest agreement takes another step forward to make our branch operations fully renewable by end of 2021.

'As a member of RE100, we have set a clear operational renewable energy objective to be 100% renewable by 2025. This announcement demonstrates our commitment to this and the progress we are making,' Ms Slade said.

The agreement to purchase certificates complements NAB's commitment to support customers and to align NAB's lending portfolio to net zero emissions by 2050.

This announcement demonstrates NAB's progress as a member of the RE100 Initiative, a group of the world's most influential businesses including Apple and Google committed to using only renewable electricity.

NAB is also the leading financier to the Australian renewable energy market, with renewables making up 72% of NAB's power generation lending exposures.

Additional Information: