National Australia Bank : Nabtrade dedicates a day of brokerage to flood support

nabtrade has today announced that every trade made on Thursday 17 March 2022 will help Aussies affected by the recent devastating flooding in Queensland and New South Wales. Throughout the day, the brokerage earnt from every customer trade will be donated to GIVIT's Storm and Flooding Appeal.

GIVIT, a not-for-profit donation platform, is supporting people and communities impacted by the recent flooding across parts of Australia. GIVIT is working with the New South Wales and Queensland Governments to manage donations of goods, services and funds for people affected by this disaster. GIVIT works directly with councils, outreach teams, charities and community groups to identify exactly what's needed to make sure people get what they need, when they need it.

nabtrade Executive, Adrian Hanley, said that having a local impact through this fundraising effort was crucial.

"Disaster support is critical now and in in the months to come. We want to help affected Australians get the support they need now, as well as assistance well after the flood waters subside and the real recovery begins."

"GIVIT is such an important organisation - allowing people to select really practical options, like purchasing a new washing machine, or a bag of clothes - it's helps people in really practical and comforting ways".

Mr Hanley encouraged investors to consciously choose to make an impact through their trading.

"We urge all investors to get behind this great initiative and trade with us on Thursday 17 March - every trade will matter and it's a great way to make a real impact with your investment decisions," he said.

GIVIT CEO Sarah Tennant said: "GIVIT is an easy and efficient way of donating directly to people impacted by this event, without overwhelming charities on the ground. We're so grateful to nabtrade for allowing us to help more Aussies affected by this disaster, and ensure they get exactly what they need throughout their recovery."

This special 'nabtrade flood relief trading day' follows a strong tradition established by the team to give back to the communities and make a difference where, and when, it really matters.

The last 'nabtrade Charity Trading Days' was run in November 2021 and was designed to have a global impact by supporting UNICEF's 'Give the world a shot' appeal to help deliver COVID-19 vaccines to countries in need.

Notes to editors:

About GIVIT

Since it was established in 2009, more than 932,000 items have been donated via GIVIT to Australians in need. GIVIT captures offers of goods and services online, removing the need for charities and services to sort, store and dispose of unrequested donations, saving valuable resources. 100% of publicly donated money received by GIVIT to support people in need are used to purchase essential items and services.