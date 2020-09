National Australia Bank : Notice given in accordance with Corps Act s259C exemption 0 09/17/2020 | 04:05am EDT Send by mail :

Notice given in accordance with Australian Securities and Investments Commission Corporations Act 2001 Subsection 259C(2) Exemption To: Company Announcements Office The Australian Securities Exchange Limited Exchange Centre 20 Bridge Street SYDNEY NSW 2000 Name of Company National Australia Bank Limited (ACN 004 044 937) (the Company) gives notice of the aggregated percentage of voting shares in the Company, in respect of which its associated entities have the power to control voting or disposal of in accordance with the terms of an exemption granted by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission pursuant to subsection 259C(2) of the Corporations Law 1. Previous Notice Particulars of the aggregated percentage of voting shares in the Company at the time at which it was last required to give a notice to the Australian Securities Exchange (the ASX) are contained in the notice given to the ASX on: 17/06/2020 The notice was dated (d/m/y) 12/06/2020 2. Issued Share Capital 3,290,093,389 Ordinary shares in the capital of the Company has been issued as at 11-Sep-20 3. Previous and present aggregated % of voting shares The aggregated number and percentage of shares in each class of voting shares in the Company in respect of which its controlled entities have the power to control voting or disposal of, when last required, and when now required, to give a notice to the ASX are: Class of voting shares Previous Notice (A) Present Notice Total Number % of Class Total Number % of Class Ordinary 42,138,448 1.283% 39,015,058 1.186% The aggregated percentage total of voting shares in respect of which the Company or its controlled entities have a net economic exposure as defined in the exemption (excluding any voting shares reported under (A) above), is; 1.152% 4. Changes in VotingParticulars of change in voting shares in the Company in respect of which its controlled shares entities are or were entitled since the Company was last required to give a notice to the ASX are: Refer Table 1 5. Holders of interest Relevant controlled entity Nature of Interest Number % of Total of Ordinary Shares Shares Power to control the voting and /or disposal of securities pursuant to its position as the responsible entity or trustee of various managed MLC Investments Limited investment schemes and trusts 36,334,310 1.104% Power to control the voting and /or disposal of securities pursuant to its position as the responsible entity or Antares Capital Partners trustee of various managed investment schemes or trusts. Limited 1,324,872 0.040% Power to control the voting and /or disposal of securities pursuant to position as investment manager for JBWere Limited various client portfolios. 550,947 0.017% Power to control the disposal and / or voting of securities pursuant to Bank of New Zealand position as investment manager. 39,775 0.001% Power to control disposal of CPU Share Plans Pty Limited securities pursuant to position as 58,214 0.002% trustee. Power to control the voting and /or disposal of securities pursuant to position held as manager of model OneVue Limited portfolios offered on the OneVue 23,165 0.001% platform Power to control disposal of securities pursuant to position as National Australia Bank Limited trustee. 406,797 0.012% 1 Power to control the voting and/or acquisition or disposal of securities pursuant to its position as the entity performing a discretionary JBWere (NZ) Pty Limited investment management services to 276,978 0.008% its clients. Total 39,015,058 1.186% 6. Address Name Address National Australia Bank Level 1 Limited 800 Bourke Street Docklands 3008 CPU Share Plans Pty Limited 452 Johnston Street Abbotsford VIC 3067 MLC Investments Ground Floor Limited MLC Building 105-153 Miller Street North Sydney 2060 JBWere Limited Level 16 101 Collins Street Melbourne VIC 3000 OneVue Limited Level 2 1 Castlereagh Street Sydney NSW 2000 Bank of New Zealand Level 4 80 Queen Street Auckland New Zealand Antares Capital Partners Ground Floor Limited MLC Building 105-153 Miller Street North Sydney 2060 JBWere (NZ) Pty Level 38 Limited 48 Shortland Street Auckland New Zealand Signature Date 17/09/2020 Company Secretary for and on behalf of National Australia Bank Limited 2 TABLE 1 Person whose shareholding Date of change Nature of change Consideration given Class and number of changed in relation to change securities affected Fully paid ordinary shares MLC Investments Limited 3/07/2020 Purchase $34,945.50 2,251 MLC Investments Limited 3/07/2020 Purchase $1,834.50 118 MLC Investments Limited 3/07/2020 Purchase $15,859.20 1,021 MLC Investments Limited 3/07/2020 Purchase $1,674.60 107 MLC Investments Limited 14/08/2020 Purchase $148,961.13 8,150 MLC Investments Limited 17/08/2020 Purchase $1,711,015.20 96,000 MLC Investments Limited 17/08/2020 Purchase $133,797.02 7,500 MLC Investments Limited 19/08/2020 Purchase $407,279.12 23,000 MLC Investments Limited 25/08/2020 Purchase $169,287.37 9,266 MLC Investments Limited 31/08/2020 Purchase $17,946.67 1,000 MLC Investments Limited 31/08/2020 Purchase $1,308,434.24 72,696 MLC Investments Limited 3/09/2020 Purchase $8,953.97 500 MLC Investments Limited 8/09/2020 Purchase $139,915.78 7,876 MLC Investments Limited 10/09/2020 Purchase $84,993.11 4,906 MLC Investments Limited 12/06/2020 Sale $2,991,975.53 147,946 MLC Investments Limited 12/06/2020 Sale $19,608.00 960 MLC Investments Limited 17/06/2020 Sale $3,137,503.76 171,463 MLC Investments Limited 18/06/2020 Sale $2,821,215.87 149,474 MLC Investments Limited 18/06/2020 Sale $1,413,948.69 74,914 MLC Investments Limited 18/06/2020 Sale $34,039.71 1,814 MLC Investments Limited 18/06/2020 Sale $17,057.39 909 MLC Investments Limited 22/06/2020 Sale $1,206,703.17 64,615 MLC Investments Limited 23/06/2020 Sale $127,695.74 6,815 MLC Investments Limited 23/06/2020 Sale $132,841.39 7,130 MLC Investments Limited 23/06/2020 Sale $212,750.84 11,419 MLC Investments Limited 25/06/2020 Sale $79,028.71 4,251 MLC Investments Limited 25/06/2020 Sale $451,491.71 24,286 MLC Investments Limited 26/06/2020 Sale $134,810.25 7,220 MLC Investments Limited 26/06/2020 Sale $903,235.76 48,668 MLC Investments Limited 26/06/2020 Sale $1,643,261.31 88,396 MLC Investments Limited 25/06/2020 Sale $4,824.30 260 MLC Investments Limited 25/06/2020 Sale $27,609.84 1,488 MLC Investments Limited 26/06/2020 Sale $321,174.81 17,315 MLC Investments Limited 29/06/2020 Sale $1,949,407.14 108,404 MLC Investments Limited 26/06/2020 Sale $1,188.16 64 MLC Investments Limited 30/06/2020 Sale $234,379.92 12,794 MLC Investments Limited 30/06/2020 Sale $52,330.73 2,845 MLC Investments Limited 30/06/2020 Sale $542,188.48 29,558 MLC Investments Limited 30/06/2020 Sale $357,191.69 19,419 MLC Investments Limited 30/06/2020 Sale $146,337.98 8,000 MLC Investments Limited 30/06/2020 Sale $283,829.90 15,676 MLC Investments Limited 6/07/2020 Sale $314,127.44 16,704 MLC Investments Limited 7/07/2020 Sale $296,631.24 15,834 MLC Investments Limited 7/07/2020 Sale $613,708.95 32,831 MLC Investments Limited 6/07/2020 Sale $11,535.08 621 MLC Investments Limited 7/07/2020 Sale $52,926.35 2,810 MLC Investments Limited 8/07/2020 Sale $212,260.32 11,332 MLC Investments Limited 9/07/2020 Sale $68,489.70 3,677 MLC Investments Limited 9/07/2020 Sale $155,149.33 8,406 MLC Investments Limited 10/07/2020 Sale $2,997,569.97 166,313 MLC Investments Limited 9/07/2020 Sale $204.00 11 MLC Investments Limited 13/07/2020 Sale $20,957.51 1,163 MLC Investments Limited 13/07/2020 Sale $51,560.20 2,857 MLC Investments Limited 13/07/2020 Sale $3,117,464.01 172,523 MLC Investments Limited 14/07/2020 Sale $3,091,442.41 172,524 MLC Investments Limited 14/07/2020 Sale $1,918.84 107 MLC Investments Limited 15/07/2020 Sale $37,455.02 2,060 MLC Investments Limited 20/07/2020 Sale $271,593.42 14,995 MLC Investments Limited 22/07/2020 Sale $271,736.71 15,288 MLC Investments Limited 23/07/2020 Sale $63,127.01 3,500 MLC Investments Limited 23/07/2020 Sale $275,470.57 15,284 MLC Investments Limited 24/07/2020 Sale $277,924.80 15,357 MLC Investments Limited 24/07/2020 Sale $171,610.83 9,489 MLC Investments Limited 27/07/2020 Sale $42,756.93 2,355 MLC Investments Limited 29/07/2020 Sale $421,587.53 23,546 MLC Investments Limited 3/08/2020 Sale $426,715.37 23,546 MLC Investments Limited 3/08/2020 Sale $343,593.05 18,947 MLC Investments Limited 3/08/2020 Sale $874,478.50 48,222 MLC Investments Limited 4/08/2020 Sale $415,593.66 23,546 MLC Investments Limited 5/08/2020 Sale $742,841.72 43,981 MLC Investments Limited 6/08/2020 Sale $401,688.54 23,373 MLC Investments Limited 6/08/2020 Sale $121,072.49 7,064 MLC Investments Limited 6/08/2020 Sale $1,239,121.14 72,058 MLC Investments Limited 6/08/2020 Sale $2,252,353.49 130,980 MLC Investments Limited 7/08/2020 Sale $399,028.63 23,781 MLC Investments Limited 7/08/2020 Sale $908,724.24 54,007 MLC Investments Limited 7/08/2020 Sale $677,365.80 40,265 MLC Investments Limited 7/08/2020 Sale $880,937.24 52,366 MLC Investments Limited 10/08/2020 Sale $48,770.49 2,881 MLC Investments Limited 10/08/2020 Sale $1,078,884.53 63,577 MLC Investments Limited 10/08/2020 Sale $391,888.09 23,092 MLC Investments Limited 11/08/2020 Sale $2,596,858.55 153,637 MLC Investments Limited 12/08/2020 Sale $2,839,418.85 163,239 MLC Investments Limited 13/08/2020 Sale $2,912,192.94 163,240 MLC Investments Limited 17/08/2020 Sale $175,904.50 9,769 MLC Investments Limited 20/08/2020 Sale $459,756.88 26,190 MLC Investments Limited 20/08/2020 Sale $110,600.28 6,311 MLC Investments Limited 21/08/2020 Sale $111,059.67 6,223 MLC Investments Limited 21/08/2020 Sale $204,718.86 11,471 MLC Investments Limited 27/08/2020 Sale $1,196,948.65 65,493 MLC Investments Limited 31/08/2020 Sale $1,767,708.92 99,543 MLC Investments Limited 1/09/2020 Sale $1,174,245.34 65,286 MLC Investments Limited 2/09/2020 Sale $59,808.44 3,333 MLC Investments Limited 7/09/2020 Sale $106,578.58 5,956 MLC Investments Limited 7/09/2020 Sale $32,049.42 1,783 Antares Capital Partners Limited 9/07/2020 Sale $982,711.86 53,763 Antares Capital Partners Limited 9/07/2020 Sale $1,985,968.85 108,650 Antares Capital Partners Limited 4/08/2020 Sale $291,528.90 16,488 Antares Capital Partners Limited 4/08/2020 Sale $579,769.10 32,790 Antares Capital Partners Limited 25/08/2020 Sale $995,383.72 56,536 Antares Capital Partners Limited 27/08/2020 Sale $435,476.98 23,940 Antares Capital Partners Limited 11/09/2020 Sale $640,201.73 36,678 Bank of New Zealand 26/06/2020 Purchase $7,875.20 428 Bank of New Zealand 3/07/2020 Purchase $719.10 47 Bank of New Zealand 3/07/2020 Purchase $1,450.20 94 Bank of New Zealand 3/07/2020 Purchase $221.40 14 Bank of New Zealand 3/07/2020 Purchase $1,414.50 92 Bank of New Zealand 3/07/2020 Purchase $49.20 3 Bank of New Zealand 15/06/2020 Sale $15,805.44 784 Bank of New Zealand 16/06/2020 Sale $10,908.65 292 Bank of New Zealand 23/06/2020 Sale $4,734.00 300 Bank of New Zealand 26/06/2020 Sale $11,874.15 428 Bank of New Zealand 1/07/2020 Sale $8,129.28 438 Bank of New Zealand 3/07/2020 Sale $7,748.76 428 Bank of New Zealand 14/07/2020 Sale $42,227.30 2,333 Bank of New Zealand 14/07/2020 Sale $11,312.50 625 Bank of New Zealand 20/07/2020 Sale $109,727.41 6,161 Bank of New Zealand 21/07/2020 Sale $1,460.80 80 Bank of New Zealand 21/07/2020 Sale $47.57 3 Bank of New Zealand 6/08/2020 Sale $83,955.24 4,618 Bank of New Zealand 17/08/2020 Sale $27,617.56 1,535 Bank of New Zealand 28/08/2020 Sale $39,973.66 2,279 Bank of New Zealand 10/09/2020 Sale $24,816.00 1,410 JBWere (NZ) Pty Ltd 3/07/2020 Purchase $22,383.30 1,445 JBWere (NZ) Pty Ltd 13/07/2020 Purchase $543,946.65 29,970 JBWere (NZ) Pty Ltd 13/07/2020 Sale $2,541.00 140 JBWere (NZ) Pty Ltd 5/08/2020 Transfer in N/A 61,021 JBWere (NZ) Pty Ltd 11/08/2020 Purchase $688,461.07 38,480 JBWere (NZ) Pty Ltd 18/08/2020 Purchase $18,179.20 1,040 JBWere (NZ) Pty Ltd 19/08/2020 Purchase $46,175.82 2,590 JBWere (NZ) Pty Ltd 20/08/2020 Transfer in N/A 15,947 JBWere (NZ) Pty Ltd 25/08/2020 Sale $56,410.98 3,100 JBWere (NZ) Pty Ltd 25/08/2020 Purchase $9,135.00 500 JBWere (NZ) Pty Ltd 28/08/2020 Purchase $31,963.72 1,770 JBWere (NZ) Pty Ltd 9/09/2020 Purchase $4,512.30 260 JBWere Limited 17/06/2020 Purchase $15,252.59 811 JBWere Limited 22/06/2020 Purchase $1,492.80 80 JBWere Limited 24/06/2020 Purchase $28,860.60 1,545 JBWere Limited 24/06/2020 Purchase $39,820.44 2,134 JBWere Limited 24/06/2020 Purchase $13,968.60 751 JBWere Limited 25/06/2020 Purchase $13,649.51 755 JBWere Limited 26/06/2020 Purchase $54,900.00 3,000 JBWere Limited 29/06/2020 Purchase $14,742.45 825 JBWere Limited 29/06/2020 Purchase $14,742.45 825 JBWere Limited 29/06/2020 Purchase $14,742.45 825 JBWere Limited 29/06/2020 Purchase $35,800.00 2,000 JBWere Limited 21/07/2020 Purchase $1,453.55 81 JBWere Limited 21/07/2020 Purchase $2,246.25 125 JBWere Limited 21/07/2020 Purchase $699.66 39 JBWere Limited 21/07/2020 Purchase $986.70 55 JBWere Limited 21/07/2020 Purchase $882.00 49 JBWere Limited 21/07/2020 Purchase $592.02 33 JBWere Limited 21/07/2020 Purchase $1,315.46 73 JBWere Limited 21/07/2020 Purchase $503.16 28 JBWere Limited 21/07/2020 Purchase $703.56 39 JBWere Limited 21/07/2020 Purchase $53,538.83 2,958 JBWere Limited 21/07/2020 Purchase $1,151.36 64 JBWere Limited 21/07/2020 Purchase $594.33 33 JBWere Limited 21/07/2020 Purchase $1,372.56 76 JBWere Limited 30/07/2020 Purchase $10,051.05 555 JBWere Limited 3/08/2020 Purchase $17,120.00 1,000 JBWere Limited 4/08/2020 Purchase $3,693.70 215 JBWere Limited 4/08/2020 Purchase $72,884.90 4,213 JBWere Limited 6/08/2020 Purchase $1,995.38 118 JBWere Limited 6/08/2020 Purchase $35,003.70 2,070 JBWere Limited 6/08/2020 Purchase $3,990.76 236 JBWere Limited 7/08/2020 Purchase $7,914.80 470 JBWere Limited 7/08/2020 Purchase $3,675.48 218 JBWere Limited 7/08/2020 Purchase $12,215.81 719 JBWere Limited 14/08/2020 Purchase $16,717.00 916 JBWere Limited 17/08/2020 Purchase $15,548.75 875 JBWere Limited 17/08/2020 Purchase $15,548.75 875 JBWere Limited 17/08/2020 Purchase $15,548.75 875 JBWere Limited 17/08/2020 Purchase $53.49 3 JBWere Limited 17/08/2020 Purchase $35.53 2 JBWere Limited 17/08/2020 Purchase $35.65 2 JBWere Limited 17/08/2020 Purchase $17.84 1 JBWere Limited 17/08/2020 Purchase $9,473.04 531 JBWere Limited 17/08/2020 Purchase $17.84 1 JBWere Limited 17/08/2020 Purchase $11,518.00 650 JBWere Limited 19/08/2020 Purchase $10,843.24 614 JBWere Limited 24/08/2020 Purchase $9,987.39 573 JBWere Limited 27/08/2020 Purchase $4,989.60 280 JBWere Limited 27/08/2020 Purchase $50,120.00 2,800 JBWere Limited 1/09/2020 Purchase $45,021.00 2,580 JBWere Limited 10/09/2020 Purchase $3,116.82 181 JBWere Limited 11/09/2020 Purchase $64,990.40 3,772 JBWere Limited 17/06/2020 Sale $50,064.72 2,696 JBWere Limited 13/07/2020 Sale $18,037.80 990 JBWere Limited 21/07/2020 Sale $12,607.92 702 JBWere Limited 4/08/2020 Sale $14,610.05 845 JBWere Limited 4/08/2020 Sale $30,699.24 1,789 JBWere Limited 9/09/2020 Sale $7,808.11 449 JBWere Limited 30/06/2020 Transfer in N/A 1,366 JBWere Limited 28/07/2020 Transfer in N/A 1,998 JBWere Limited 31/08/2020 Transfer in N/A 7,120 OneVue Limited 9/09/2020 Purchase $17.44 1 OneVue Limited 9/09/2020 Purchase $17.44 1 OneVue Limited 9/09/2020 Purchase $17.44 1 OneVue Limited 9/09/2020 Purchase $17.44 1 OneVue Limited 25/06/2020 Sale $54.21 3 OneVue Limited 26/06/2020 Sale $54.51 3 OneVue Limited 26/06/2020 Sale $164.87 9 OneVue Limited 16/07/2020 Sale $72.14 4 OneVue Limited 17/07/2020 Sale $17.95 1 OneVue Limited 17/07/2020 Sale $35.85 2 OneVue Limited 31/07/2020 Sale $123.84 7 OneVue Limited 19/08/2020 Sale $17.86 1 OneVue Limited 19/08/2020 Sale $17.86 1 OneVue Limited 19/08/2020 Sale $17.86 1 OneVue Limited 19/08/2020 Sale $17.86 1 OneVue Limited 19/08/2020 Sale $17.86 1 OneVue Limited 19/08/2020 Sale $17.86 1 OneVue Limited 19/08/2020 Sale $17.86 1 OneVue Limited 19/08/2020 Sale $17.86 1 OneVue Limited 19/08/2020 Sale $17.86 1 OneVue Limited 19/08/2020 Sale $17.86 1 OneVue Limited 19/08/2020 Sale $17.86 1 OneVue Limited 19/08/2020 Sale $17.86 1 OneVue Limited 19/08/2020 Sale $17.86 1 OneVue Limited 19/08/2020 Sale $17.86 1 OneVue Limited 28/08/2020 Sale $993.58 55 OneVue Limited 9/09/2020 Sale $17.36 1 OneVue Limited 9/09/2020 Sale $17.36 1 OneVue Limited 9/09/2020 Sale $17.36 1 OneVue Limited 9/09/2020 Sale $17.36 1 OneVue Limited 9/09/2020 Sale $17.36 1 OneVue Limited 9/09/2020 Sale $17.36 1 OneVue Limited 9/09/2020 Sale $17.36 1 OneVue Limited 9/09/2020 Sale $17.36 1 OneVue Limited 9/09/2020 Sale $17.36 1 OneVue Limited 9/09/2020 Sale $17.36 1 OneVue Limited 9/09/2020 Sale $17.36 1 OneVue Limited 9/09/2020 Sale $17.36 1 OneVue Limited 9/09/2020 Sale $17.36 1 OneVue Limited 9/09/2020 Sale $17.36 1 OneVue Limited 9/09/2020 Sale $17.36 1 OneVue Limited 9/09/2020 Sale $17.36 1 OneVue Limited 9/09/2020 Sale $17.36 1 OneVue Limited 9/09/2020 Sale $17.36 1 OneVue Limited 9/09/2020 Sale $17.36 1 OneVue Limited 9/09/2020 Sale $17.36 1 OneVue Limited 9/09/2020 Sale $17.36 1 OneVue Limited 9/09/2020 Sale $17.36 1 OneVue Limited 9/09/2020 Sale $17.36 1 OneVue Limited 9/09/2020 Sale $17.36 1 OneVue Limited 9/09/2020 Sale $17.36 1 OneVue Limited 9/09/2020 Sale $17.36 1 OneVue Limited 15/06/2020 to Terminated portfolios N/A 2,421 11/09/2020 National Australia Bank Limited 17/06/2020 14:06 Purchase $134,028.24 7,069 National Australia Bank Limited 17/06/2020 16:44 Purchase $695,016.72 36,657 National Australia Bank Limited 17/06/2020 16:50 Purchase $563,112.00 29,700 National Australia Bank Limited 22/06/2020 16:12 Purchase $56,310.00 3,000 National Australia Bank Limited 23/06/2020 16:26 Purchase $247,991.40 13,290 National Australia Bank Limited 25/06/2020 16:38 Purchase $4,278,699.00 238,900 National Australia Bank Limited 26/06/2020 17:03 Purchase $124,860.89 6,797 National Australia Bank Limited 29/06/2020 14:37 Purchase $79,869.92 4,472 National Australia Bank Limited 30/06/2020 16:25 Purchase $102,159.54 5,607 National Australia Bank Limited 1/07/2020 16:24 Purchase $34,837.12 1,877 National Australia Bank Limited 6/07/2020 16:27 Purchase $129,871.50 6,945 National Australia Bank Limited 19/06/2020 0:00 Sale $695,016.72 36,657 National Australia Bank Limited 19/06/2020 0:00 Sale $563,112.00 29,700 National Australia Bank Limited 19/06/2020 0:00 Sale $134,028.24 7,069 National Australia Bank Limited 24/06/2020 0:00 Sale $56,310.00 3,000 National Australia Bank Limited 25/06/2020 0:00 Sale $247,991.40 13,290 National Australia Bank Limited 29/06/2020 0:00 Sale $4,278,699.00 238,900 National Australia Bank Limited 30/06/2020 0:00 Sale $124,860.89 6,797 National Australia Bank Limited 1/07/2020 0:00 Sale $79,869.92 4,472 National Australia Bank Limited 2/07/2020 0:00 Sale $102,159.54 5,607 National Australia Bank Limited 3/07/2020 0:00 Sale $34,837.12 1,877 National Australia Bank Limited 8/07/2020 0:00 Sale $129,871.50 6,945 National Australia Bank Limited 26/06/2020 16:39 Sold put option $12,014.28 6,797 Attachments Original document

