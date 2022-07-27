Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. National Australia Bank Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NAB   AU000000NAB4

NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK LIMITED

(NAB)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  02:10 2022-07-27 am EDT
30.13 AUD   +1.38%
10:44aNATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK : Why climate action is everyone's job – including NAB's
PU
10:44aNATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK : Making a difference on the road to clean energy
PU
10:44aNATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK : On track for sustainable transport
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

National Australia Bank : On track for sustainable transport

07/27/2022 | 10:44am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Reliance Rail is playing its part in decarbonising Australia's mobility system through financial innovation that sets ambitious targets for reducing energy and water usage for its electric fleet and maintenance centre.

A Reliance Rail train in motion.

The landmark $1.8 billion green sustainability-linked loan is set up as a 21-year refinancing package certified as "green" by the Climate Bonds Initiative under its Low Carbon Transport criteria, with funding margins linked to sustainability improvements.

"The targets are very ambitious but they are relevant and material and will have a real impact for our project," Reliance Rail CFO Louise Iida said.

Reliance Rail formed in 2006 as a public private partnership (PPP) with the New South Wales Government, supplying and maintaining rolling stock that today makes up about a third of the Sydney Trains suburban passenger fleet and almost half of total passenger journeys.

The deal has the potential to make a significant contribution to the sustainability of the state.

"This green sustainability-linked loan provides an example of the sustainability opportunities out there for mature PPPs," Louise said.

"It has shown what is possible if we proactively seek solutions and just as importantly, that our lenders, investors and partners are also eager for opportunities to collaborate on sustainability improvement."

NAB acted as joint sustainability co-ordinator, lender and swap provider for the deal and assisted in developing the green and sustainability-linked framework and certification of the loan.

A Reliance Rail train arrives at the station.

NAB Director, Sustainable Finance, James Waddell worked on the transaction. He said an essential part of working with customers was to identify KPIs that represent authentic risks to the business and ensure sustainability targets align to economy-wide decarbonisation ambitions.

"It means Reliance Rail is committed to reducing water and carbon intensity of its trains and maintenance facility which is fantastic," James said.

You can read about Reliance Rail and other NAB customers reducing their carbon emissions in the All Systems Go research by Deloitte Access Economics, commissioned by NAB.

The report, released on 28 July 2022, finds around $20 trillion will be invested in Australia's economy out to 2050, regardless of whether we transition to net zero.

However, to achieve the transition to a net-zero economy, this $20 trillion will need to be spent differently and the Australian economy must be structurally different to ensure we are best-placed to emerge as a standout economy in a low emissions world.

This includes $420 billion in additional new investment out to 2050, alongside $70 billion that must move from emissions intensive activity by 2030 into low emissions activity to make the structural changes necessary and avoid driving up the cost of the transition over the long run.

"Getting to net-zero will require whole-of-economy change. Every business in every industry will have to evolve. Every household will need to make changes," Deloitte Access Economics found.

You can also find out more about what NAB is doing to tackle climate change here.

Disclaimer

NAB - National Australia Bank Ltd. published this content on 28 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 July 2022 14:43:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK LIMITED
10:44aNATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK : Why climate action is everyone's job – including NAB's
PU
10:44aNATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK : Making a difference on the road to clean energy
PU
10:44aNATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK : On track for sustainable transport
PU
07/25Nasdaq falls with U.S. dollar, oil rises ahead of Fed meeting
RE
07/25Stocks climb as traders look to earnings to counter downturn fears
RE
07/25Stocks weaken as growth slowdown fears cloud start of week
RE
07/24Australia, NZ dollars slip ahead of CPI data and Fed meeting
RE
07/24Dollar firm as Fed meeting and growth risks dominate
RE
07/24NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK : Update - Notification of buy-back - NAB
PU
07/22Dollar pares weekly loss, Fed looms large after ECB hike
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 18 207 M 12 638 M 12 638 M
Net income 2022 6 932 M 4 812 M 4 812 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 14,1x
Yield 2022 4,93%
Capitalization 95 555 M 66 330 M 66 330 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 5,25x
Capi. / Sales 2023 4,81x
Nbr of Employees 32 932
Free-Float 98,2%
Chart NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK LIMITED
Duration : Period :
National Australia Bank Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 29,72 AUD
Average target price 31,52 AUD
Spread / Average Target 6,06%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ross Maxwell McEwan Group CEO, Managing Director & Director
Gary A. Lennon Group Chief Financial Officer
Philip Wayne Chronican Chairman
Patrick C. Wright Group Executive-Technology & Enterprise Operations
Leslie Durno Matheson Group Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK LIMITED3.05%65 428
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-27.24%332 615
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-24.19%265 564
INDUSTRIAL & COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LTD.-5.68%222 073
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-9.34%162 718
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-7.04%161 723