National Australia Bank : Quarterly financial report

Our performance this quarter is pleasing, highlighting the ongoing execution of our strategy including completing the acquisition of Citigroup's Australian consumer business (Citi acquisition). Cash earnings in 3Q22 rose 3% compared with the 1H22 quarterly average, and lending and deposit momentum continued (up 2% and 4% respectively over the June quarter excluding the Citi acquisition).

As the economy changes, continued low unemployment and healthy household and business balance sheets are helping mitigate the impacts of higher inflation and higher interest rates. The majority of our customers are well placed to manage these challenges, including approximately 70% of customer home loan repayments ahead of schedule2. For those customers who need our support, we have a range of options available.

Our business is also in good shape for this evolving environment. Balance sheet settings remain strong and we are well advanced on our FY22 term wholesale funding task with $34 billion raised by end June. Investments to deliver simpler, more digital experiences for customers and colleagues are supporting balanced growth and productivity benefits which are expected to exceed $400 million3 in FY22.

We have a clear strategy and executing this with discipline is our key priority. We will continue to focus on getting the basics right, managing our bank safely and improving customer and colleague outcomes to deliver sustainable growth and improved shareholder returns.

ROSS MCEWAN - NAB CEO