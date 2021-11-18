Log in
National Australia Bank : Update - Dividend/Distribution - NAB

11/18/2021 | 02:32am EST
Notification of dividend / distribution

Update Summary

For personal use only

Entity name

NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK LIMITED

Security on which the Distribution will be paid

NAB - ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Announcement Type

Update to previous announcement

Date of this announcement

18/11/2021

Reason for the Update

Update to Part 2B - Currency Information

Additional Information

Further information is available at http://www.nab.com.au/shareholder

Refer to below for full details of the announcement

Notification of dividend / distribution

Notification of dividend / distribution

Announcement Details

only

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

1.1 Name of +Entity

NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK LIMITED

1.2 Registered Number Type

Registration Number

use

ABN

12004044937

1.3 ASX issuer code

NAB

1.4 The announcement is

Update/amendment to previous announcement

personal

1.4a Reason for update to a previous announcement

Update to Part 2B - Currency Information

1.4b Date of previous announcement(s) to this update

9/11/2021

1.5 Date of this announcement

18/11/2021

1.6 ASX +Security Code

NAB

ASX +Security Description

For

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Pa t 2A - All dividends/distributions basic details

2A.1 Type of dividend/distribution Ordinary

2A.2 The Dividend/distribution: relates to a period of six months

2A.3 The dividend/distribution relates to the financial reporting or payment period ending ended/ending (date)

30/9/2021

Notification of dividend / distribution

Notification of dividend / distribution

2A.4 +Record Date

16/11/2021

2A.5 Ex Date

15/11/2021

2A.6 Payment Date

15/12/2021

2A.7 Are any of the below approvals required for the dividend/distribution before business day 0 of the timetable?

Security holder approval

Court approval

Lodgement of court order with +ASIC

ACCC approval

FIRB approval

Another approval/condition external to the entity required before business day 0 of the timetable for the dividend/distribution.

No

2A.8 Currency in which the dividend/distribution is made ("primary currency")

AUD - Australian Dollar

For personal

2A.9 Total dividend/distribution payment amount per +security (in primary currency) for all dividends/distributions notified in this form

AUD 0.67000000

2A.10 Does the entity have arrangements relating to the currency in which the dividend/distribution is paid to securityholders that it wishes to disclose to the market? Yes

2A.11 Does the entity have a securities plan for dividends/distributions on this +security?

We have a Dividend/Distribution Reinvestment Plan (DRP) We have a Bonus +Security Plan or equivalent (BSP)

2A.11a If the +entity has a DRP, is the DRP applicable to this dividend/distribution?

Yes

2A.11b If the +entity has a BSP, is the BSP applicable to this dividend/distribution?

Yes

2A.12 Does the +entity have tax component information apart from franking?

Yes

2A.11a(i) DRP Status in respect of this dividend/distribution

Full DRP

2A.11b(i) BSP status in respect of this dividend/distribution

Full BSP offered

Notification of dividend / distribution

Notification of dividend / distribution

Part 2B - Currency Information

For personal use only

2B.1 Does the entity default to payment in certain currencies dependent upon certain attributes such as the banking instruction or registered address of the +securityholder? (For example NZD to residents of New Zealand and/or USD to residents of the U.S.A.).

Yes

2B.2 Please provide a description of your currency arrangements

Shareholders in countries (other than Australia) will be paid cash dividends by direct credit into a nominated bank account in AUD, GBP, NZD and USD (as applicable). For those shareholders who have not provided valid bank account details, the cash dividend will default to AUD cheque.

The dividend payable in foreign currencies was set at the prevailing market rate on 18 November 2021 at 4.00pm (AEDT).

2B.2a Other currency/currencies in which the dividend/distribution will be paid:

Currency

Payment currency equivalent amount per security

GBP - Pound Sterling

GBP 0.36113000

NZD - New Zealand Dollar

NZD 0.69391900

USD - US Dollar

USD 0.48729100

2B.2b Please provide the exchange rates used for non-primary currency payments

The dividend payable in foreign currencies shown in 2B.2a was set at the prevailing market rate on 18 November 2021 at 4.00pm (AEDT).

AUD / GBP 0.5390

AUD / NZD 1.0357

AUD / USD 0.7273

2B.2c If payment currency equivalent and exchange

Estimated or Actual?

rates not known, date for information to be released

Actual

18/11/2021

2B.3 Can the securityholder choose to receive a currency different to the currency they would receive under the default arrangements?

Yes

2B.3a Please describe what choices are available to a securityholder to receive a currency different to the currency they would receive under the default arrangements

As shown in 2B.2a.

2B.3b Date and time by which any document or communication relating to the above arrangements must be received in order to be effective for this dividend/distribution

Tuesday November 16, 2021 17:00:00

2B.3c Please provide, or indicate where relevant forms can be obtained and how and where they must be lodged

Shareholders who wish to change or vary the way they currently receive dividends, must notify the Share Registry by the record date or the last election date for the DRP and BSP in one of the following ways:

Notification of dividend / distribution

Notification of dividend / distribution

  • call NAB's Share Registry on 1300 367 647 (Australia) or +61 3 9415 4299 (outside Australia); or
  • by mail addressed to NAB Share Registry, GPO Box 2333, Melbourne Victoria, 3001 Australia

Part 3A - Ordinary dividend/distribution

only

security

3A.1a Ordinary dividend/distribution estimated amount

3A.1 Is the ordinary dividend/distribution estimated at

this time?

per +security

No

AUD

3A.1b Ordinary Dividend/distribution amount per

use

AUD 0.67000000

3A.2 Is the ordinary dividend/distribution franked?

3A.2a Is the ordinary dividend/distribution fully franked?

Yes

Yes

3A.3 Percentage of ordinary dividend/distribution that is

3A.3a Applicable corporate tax rate for franking credit

franked

(%)

100.0000 %

30.0000 %

personal

3A.4 Ordinary dividend/distribution franked amount per

3A.5 Percentage amount of dividend which is unfranked

+security

0.0000 %

AUD 0.67000000

3A.6 Ordinary dividend/distribution unfranked amount

per +security excluding conduit foreign income amount

AUD 0.00000000

3A.7 Ordinary dividend/distribution conduit foreign

income amount per security

AUD 0.00000000

Part 3E - Other - distribution components / tax

For

3E.1 Please indicate where and when information about tax components can be obtained (you may enter a url).

New Zealand imputation credits have been attached to the dividend at the rate of NZD 0.01 per ordinary share.

Additional tax information is available at http://www.nab.com.au/dividendinformation

3E.2 Please indicate the following information if applicable. (Refer Annual Investment Income Report specification for

further information)

Field Name

AIIR Specification Reference

Value

Estimated/Actual

Interest

9.79

9.80

Notification of dividend / distribution

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

NAB - National Australia Bank Ltd. published this content on 18 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 November 2021 07:31:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
