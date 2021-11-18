National Australia Bank : Update - Dividend/Distribution - NAB

2B.1 Does the entity default to payment in certain currencies dependent upon certain attributes such as the banking instruction or registered address of the +securityholder? (For example NZD to residents of New Zealand and/or USD to residents of the U.S.A.).

Yes

2B.2 Please provide a description of your currency arrangements

Shareholders in countries (other than Australia) will be paid cash dividends by direct credit into a nominated bank account in AUD, GBP, NZD and USD (as applicable). For those shareholders who have not provided valid bank account details, the cash dividend will default to AUD cheque.

The dividend payable in foreign currencies was set at the prevailing market rate on 18 November 2021 at 4.00pm (AEDT).

2B.2a Other currency/currencies in which the dividend/distribution will be paid:

Currency Payment currency equivalent amount per security GBP - Pound Sterling GBP 0.36113000 NZD - New Zealand Dollar NZD 0.69391900 USD - US Dollar USD 0.48729100

2B.2b Please provide the exchange rates used for non-primary currency payments

AUD / GBP 0.5390

AUD / NZD 1.0357

AUD / USD 0.7273

2B.2c If payment currency equivalent and exchange Estimated or Actual? rates not known, date for information to be released Actual 18/11/2021

2B.3 Can the securityholder choose to receive a currency different to the currency they would receive under the default arrangements?

Yes

2B.3a Please describe what choices are available to a securityholder to receive a currency different to the currency they would receive under the default arrangements

As shown in 2B.2a.

2B.3b Date and time by which any document or communication relating to the above arrangements must be received in order to be effective for this dividend/distribution

Tuesday November 16, 2021 17:00:00

2B.3c Please provide, or indicate where relevant forms can be obtained and how and where they must be lodged

Shareholders who wish to change or vary the way they currently receive dividends, must notify the Share Registry by the record date or the last election date for the DRP and BSP in one of the following ways: