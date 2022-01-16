Log in
National Australia Bank : Update - Notification of buy-back - NAB

01/16/2022 | 05:05pm EST
Notification of buy-back

Announcement Summary

For personal use only

Name of entity

NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK LIMITED

Announcement type

Update announcement

Type of update

Daily buy-back notification

Date of this announcement

17/1/2022

Reason for update

Daily buy-back notification

ASX Security code and description of the class of +securities the subject of the buy-back

NAB : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

The type of buy-back is:

On market buy-back

Total number of +securities bought back before previous day

40,472,789

Total number of +securities bought back on previous day

437,324

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Notification of buy-back

1 / 6

Notification of buy-back

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

For personal use only

1.1 Name of entity

NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK LIMITED

We (the entity named above) provide the following information about our buy-back.

1.2

Registration number type

Registration number

ABN

12004044937

1.3

ASX issuer code

NAB

1.4 The announcement is

Update/amendment to previous announcement

1.4a Type of update

Daily buy-back notification

1.4b Reason for update

Daily buy-back notification

1.4c Date of initial notification of buy-back

30/7/2021

1.4d Date of previous announcement to this update

14/1/2022

1.5 Date of this announcement

17/1/2022

1.6 ASX Security code and description of the class of +securities the subject of the buy-back

NAB : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Notification of buy-back

2 / 6

Notification of buy-back

Part 2 - Type of buy-back

2.1 The type of buy-back is: On market buy-back

For personal use only

Notification of buy-back

3 / 6

Notification of buy-back

Part 3 - Buy-back details

only

Part 3A - Details of +securities, price and reason

3A.1 Total number of +securities on issue in the class of

+securities to be bought back

3,299,296,361

use

3A.4 Does the entity intend to buy back a minimum

number of +securities

No

3A.5 Does the entity intend to buy back a maximum

number of securities

No

personal

3A.6 Name of broker or brokers who will offer to buy back +securities on the entity's behalf

Broker name:

Goldman Sachs Australia Pty Ltd (ABN 21 006 797 897)

3A.9 Are the +securities being bought back for a cash consideration?

Yes

3A.9a Is the price to be paid for +securities bought back known?

No

3A.9a.1 In what currency will the buy-back consideration

be paid?

AUD - Australian Dollar

For

Part 3B - Buy-back restrictions and conditions

3B.1 Does the buy-back require security holder approval?

No

Notification of buy-back

4 / 6

Notification of buy-back

Part 3C - Key dates

only

On-marketbuy-back

3C.2 Proposed buy-back start date

13/8/2021

3C.3 Proposed buy-back end date

use

29/7/2022

personalFor

P rt 3D - Other Information

3D.1 Any other information the entity wishes to notify to ASX about the buy-back

NAB intends to buy-back up to $2.5 billion of its fully paid ordinary shares under the on-marketbuy-back

Notification of buy-back

5 / 6

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

NAB - National Australia Bank Ltd. published this content on 16 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 January 2022 22:04:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
