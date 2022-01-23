Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. National Australia Bank Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NAB   AU000000NAB4

NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK LIMITED

(NAB)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

National Australia Bank : Update - Notification of buy-back - NAB

01/23/2022 | 04:44pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Notification of buy-back

Announcement Summary

For personal use only

Name of entity

NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK LIMITED

Announcement type

Update announcement

Type of update

Daily buy-back notification

Date of this announcement

24/1/2022

Reason for update

Daily buy-back notification

ASX Security code and description of the class of +securities the subject of the buy-back

NAB : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

The type of buy-back is:

On market buy-back

Total number of +securities bought back before previous day

43,241,683

Total number of +securities bought back on previous day

1,094,227

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Notification of buy-back

1 / 6

Notification of buy-back

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

For personal use only

1.1 Name of entity

NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK LIMITED

We (the entity named above) provide the following information about our buy-back.

1.2

Registration number type

Registration number

ABN

12004044937

1.3

ASX issuer code

NAB

1.4 The announcement is

Update/amendment to previous announcement

1.4a Type of update

Daily buy-back notification

1.4b Reason for update

Daily buy-back notification

1.4c Date of initial notification of buy-back

30/7/2021

1.4d Date of previous announcement to this update

21/1/2022

1.5 Date of this announcement

24/1/2022

1.6 ASX Security code and description of the class of +securities the subject of the buy-back

NAB : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Notification of buy-back

2 / 6

Notification of buy-back

Part 2 - Type of buy-back

2.1 The type of buy-back is: On market buy-back

For personal use only

Notification of buy-back

3 / 6

Notification of buy-back

Part 3 - Buy-back details

only

Part 3A - Details of +securities, price and reason

3A.1 Total number of +securities on issue in the class of

+securities to be bought back

3,299,296,361

use

3A.4 Does the entity intend to buy back a minimum

number of +securities

No

3A.5 Does the entity intend to buy back a maximum

number of securities

No

personal

3A.6 Name of broker or brokers who will offer to buy back +securities on the entity's behalf

Broker name:

Goldman Sachs Australia Pty Ltd (ABN 21 006 797 897)

3A.9 Are the +securities being bought back for a cash consideration?

Yes

3A.9a Is the price to be paid for +securities bought back known?

No

3A.9a.1 In what currency will the buy-back consideration

be paid?

AUD - Australian Dollar

For

Part 3B - Buy-back restrictions and conditions

3B.1 Does the buy-back require security holder approval?

No

Notification of buy-back

4 / 6

Notification of buy-back

Part 3C - Key dates

only

On-marketbuy-back

3C.2 Proposed buy-back start date

13/8/2021

3C.3 Proposed buy-back end date

use

29/7/2022

personalFor

P rt 3D - Other Information

3D.1 Any other information the entity wishes to notify to ASX about the buy-back

NAB intends to buy-back up to $2.5 billion of its fully paid ordinary shares under the on-marketbuy-back

Notification of buy-back

5 / 6

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

NAB - National Australia Bank Ltd. published this content on 23 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 January 2022 21:43:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK LIMITED
05:24pNATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK : Charitable giving surging back to pre-pandemic levels
PU
04:44pNATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK : Update - Notification of buy-back - NAB
PU
01/20NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK : Update - Notification of buy-back - NAB
PU
01/20Australian shares end higher on gold stocks boost, banks cap gains
RE
01/19NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK : My predictions for workplaces in 2022
PU
01/19Australian shares dragged lower by financials, tech stocks
RE
01/18NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK : Update - Notification of buy-back - NAB
PU
01/18Yen slips as BOJ keeps ultra-loose stance, U.S. yields rise
RE
01/18NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK : How Choklit Dolls were born
PU
01/17Tech, miners drive Australian shares higher; Rio Tinto drops nearly 2%
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 17 565 M 12 598 M 12 598 M
Net income 2022 6 397 M 4 588 M 4 588 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 14,8x
Yield 2022 4,87%
Capitalization 92 068 M 66 336 M 66 036 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 5,24x
Capi. / Sales 2023 5,03x
Nbr of Employees 32 741
Free-Float -
Chart NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK LIMITED
Duration : Period :
National Australia Bank Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 28,32 AUD
Average target price 30,30 AUD
Spread / Average Target 6,98%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ross Maxwell McEwan Group CEO, Managing Director & Director
Gary A. Lennon Group Chief Financial Officer
Philip Wayne Chronican Chairman
Patrick C. Wright Group Executive-Technology & Enterprise Operations
Leslie Durno Matheson Group Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK LIMITED-1.80%66 336
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-8.38%427 130
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION2.83%362 856
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED6.82%252 294
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.6.38%209 056
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY14.63%208 551