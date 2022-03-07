National Australia Bank : Update - Notification of buy-back - NAB

For personal use only

Name of entity

NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK LIMITED

Announcement type

Update announcement

Type of update

Daily buy-back notification

Date of this announcement

8/3/2022

Reason for update

Daily buy-back notification

ASX Security code and description of the class of +securities the subject of the buy-back

NAB : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

The type of buy-back is:

On market buy-back

Total number of +securities bought back before previous day

75,939,283

Total number of +securities bought back on previous day

1,122,148

