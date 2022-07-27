National Australia Bank : Why climate action is everyone's job – including NAB's

NAB's role

NAB is taking action and recognises the impact climate change is having and will have in the future on the environment, communities and businesses. Taking action makes good business sense.

Backing innovators

NAB is funding customers who have developed innovative technologies that help to address climate change.

For example agricultural firm and NAB customer Agrimix has developed a new legume pasture with researchers from James Cook University. The drought-resistant pasture can help greenhouse gas mitigation by drawing more carbon out of the atmosphere and storing it in the ground. Research also suggests it can reduce the methane production from cattle, sheep and goats.

Supporting the transition

The All Systems Go report shows that Australia needs to focus on four key segments which play a key role in our lives and our economy if Australia is to achieve net zero by 2050. There needs to be co-ordinated action across energy, raw materials manufacturing, mobility and food and land use - which account for about 90% of Australia's carbon emissions.

NAB is providing finance to help customers make emissions reductions.

For example, 1.8 billion tonnes of steel is manufactured globally each year and is expected to grow by as much as a third by 2050. It is one of the hard-to-abate industries vital for the global economy that will need significant technology breakthroughs and investment to achieve a low-emission transition.

Bluescope Steel believes investment in renewables, infrastructure, renewable energy storage and research and development will be critical to meet its net zero target. NAB can play a role in funding crucial investment.