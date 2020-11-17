National Australia Bank : closes all branches over 'security threat'

Nov 18 (Reuters) - National Australia Bank said on
Wednesday it had temporarily closed all its branches and
attached offices due to a "physical security threat", but did
not give further details.
Australia's second-biggest lender said it was working with
police and is inspecting all of its branches and commercial
offices to make sure they are safe to return to.
Queensland police told The Australian https://www.theaustralian.com.au/business/financial-services/threat-closes-nab-branches-nationwide/news-story/431ddc06019dfefe6f37f0c7a3557310
newspaper that a number of NAB branches in the state reported
bomb threats.
As and when they are deemed safe, "we will advise our
colleagues located in each of these they can return and
locations will be progressively reopened to customers,"
Australia's biggest bank for corporate clients said in a
statement.
NAB has over 600 branches across Australia.
The bank's internet and mobile banking were working as
usual, it said.
(Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan, additional reporting by
Arundhati Dutta in Bengaluru; Editing by Tom Hogue and
Muralikumar Anantharaman)