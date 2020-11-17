Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  National Australia Bank Limited    NAB   AU000000NAB4

NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK LIMITED

(NAB)
National Australia Bank : closes all branches over 'security threat'

11/17/2020 | 11:13pm EST

Nov 18 (Reuters) - National Australia Bank said on Wednesday it had temporarily closed all its branches and attached offices due to a "physical security threat", but did not give further details.

Australia's second-biggest lender said it was working with police and is inspecting all of its branches and commercial offices to make sure they are safe to return to.

Queensland police told The Australian https://www.theaustralian.com.au/business/financial-services/threat-closes-nab-branches-nationwide/news-story/431ddc06019dfefe6f37f0c7a3557310 newspaper that a number of NAB branches in the state reported bomb threats.

As and when they are deemed safe, "we will advise our colleagues located in each of these they can return and locations will be progressively reopened to customers," Australia's biggest bank for corporate clients said in a statement.

NAB has over 600 branches across Australia.

The bank's internet and mobile banking were working as usual, it said. (Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan, additional reporting by Arundhati Dutta in Bengaluru; Editing by Tom Hogue and Muralikumar Anantharaman)

