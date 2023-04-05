National Australia Bank expects Australia cash rate has peaked at 3.6%

SYDNEY, April 5 (Reuters) - National Australia Bank said
on Wednesday it expects that Australia's cash rate has peaked at
its current rate of 3.6%, down from a previous forecast of
3.85%.
Just last week, the bank had lowered the peak rate call to
3.85%, from 4.1% previously.
The Reserve Bank of Australia on Tuesday left its cash rate
unchanged at 3.6% to break a run of 10 hikes, saying that it
wanted additional time to assess the impact of past increases as
the economy slows and inflation has peaked.
"In our view, waiting for more than a few months would see
the RBA overrun by slowing consumption data and a deteriorating
labour market outlook meaning the RBA will remain on hold as
inflation moderates," said economists at NAB.
"We expect the RBA to remain on hold until the first half of
2024 before the cash rate is cut back to 3.1%."
(Reporting by Stella Qiu in Sydney; Editing by Alasdair Pal and
Christian Schmollinger)