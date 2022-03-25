Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Australia
  Australian Stock Exchange
  National Australia Bank Limited
  News
  Summary
    NAB   AU000000NAB4

NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK LIMITED

(NAB)
National Australia Bank : ‘It's great to share a bit of you'

03/25/2022 | 01:26am EDT
Before Alaa Karrar was born, her parents and older siblings fled war in the small East-African country of Eritrea for relative safety in Ethiopia.

"I come from a long line of amazing, fearless women," she said. "I remember going to my grandma's house and over traditional Eritrean coffee they'd tell stories of how my mum was pregnant and they were going through the desert on camels and so scared that they'd get caught by rebels."

Alaa's dad got a university degree in Ethiopia and then landed a job as a Chief Operating Officer at a Saudi bank. The family moved to Saudi Arabia soon after, where Alaa was born.

"My older siblings were finishing up high school but couldn't go to uni because they weren't recognised as Saudi citizens," she said. "And even though I was born in Saudi Arabia, I wasn't deemed to be a citizen either!"

Her parents valued education so highly that they packed up again and moved to Canada.

"In Canada my mum went to university and got a degree in computer science, all while raising five kids," said Alaa. "There was a lot of cultural diversity, but everyone just moved with the crowd."

"We would celebrate Canada Day and Christmas but didn't really have our own cultural identity."

It was a very different experience when Alaa moved to Australia.

Finding her identity

"In Australia I was the only black girl in primary school and the only black girl in high school," she said. "I'm used to being the 'only', so I started to gravitate towards people who looked like me."

"I actually found my identity here in Australia. I feel like Australia allows you to be who you want to be."

In 2019, Alaa travelled back to East Africa for the first time.

"I grew up in the West, so to come to Ethiopia where everyone looked like me was a surreal experience!" she said. "I actually told my parents off, and said, 'Why didn't you take me sooner!?'"

"The cafes and the coffee culture were just beautiful. I had the best time and I just wish more people could see this side of Africa."

Harmony Week

During Harmony Week 2022, Alaa has been one of many at NAB sharing her cultural heritage through food.

"It's just so great to share a bit of you," she said. "Everyone is so proud of who they are and opportunities to bring dishes that are significant to you are much better than just baking a cupcake."

One of the famous dishes of Eritrea is the increasingly trendy 'injera'.

"It's like a pancake but has a sour taste to it," said Alaa. "It's very fluffy and healthy (made out teff flour), and then we have curry on top of that, but we don't call it curry we call it Tsebhi."

Inclusivity, accessibility and opportunity

While 21 March is Harmony Day in Australia, this coincides with the UN International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination. Like many, Alaa is no stranger to racism, be it subtle or overt.

"People say these experiences build resilience and strength, but I don't need that to be resilient," she said. "It's great to celebrate diversity but it's also about the actions we take beyond celebrations."

"We need to make sure that we're creating an inclusive environment and creating equitable accessibility and opportunity to all people, and not just eating food!"

And for Alaa, being inclusive isn't always rocket science, such as when her Executive simply wished her a 'Happy Ramadan'!

"That meant a lot to me as I felt that I mattered and was understood" she said. "Those are the small actions that make a big difference."

Disclaimer

NAB - National Australia Bank Ltd. published this content on 25 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 March 2022 05:25:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 17 934 M 13 464 M 13 464 M
Net income 2022 6 533 M 4 905 M 4 905 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 16,4x
Yield 2022 4,49%
Capitalization 102 B 76 633 M 76 633 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 5,69x
Capi. / Sales 2023 5,37x
Nbr of Employees 32 741
Free-Float 97,6%
Chart NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK LIMITED
Duration : Period :
National Australia Bank Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 31,79 AUD
Average target price 31,67 AUD
Spread / Average Target -0,39%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ross Maxwell McEwan Group CEO, Managing Director & Director
Gary A. Lennon Group Chief Financial Officer
Philip Wayne Chronican Chairman
Patrick C. Wright Group Executive-Technology & Enterprise Operations
Leslie Durno Matheson Group Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK LIMITED9.99%76 309
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-11.73%412 744
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-3.15%347 515
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED5.23%244 707
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY6.54%194 337
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.-6.04%184 186