National Australia Bank : Ceasing to be a substantial holder for IMD

Form 605

Corporations Act 2001

Section 671B

Notice of ceasing to be a substantial holder IMD To: Company Name The Secretary Imdex Limited 216 Balcatta Road Balcatta WA 6021 PH: (08) 9445 4010 Fax: (08) 9445 4042 ACN 008 947 813 1. Details of substantial holder Name National Australia Bank Limited (ACN 004 044 937) and its associated entities listed in Annexure ACN (if applicable) A The holder ceased to be a 07/04/2021 substantial holder on

The previous notice was 01/04/2021 given to the company on

The previous notice was 29/03/2021 dated (d/m/y)

2. Changes in relevant interests

Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, a relevant interest of the substantial holder or an associate, in voting securities of the company or scheme, since the substantial holder was last required to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme are as follows:

Date of Person whose Nature of Consideration Class and number Person's votes relevant interest given in relation of securities change change affected changed to change affected Fully paid ordinary shares 31/03/2021 MLC Investments Purchase $29,737.54 18,073 18,073 Limited 31/03/2021 Antares Capital Purchase $381,615.57 231,927 231,927 Partners Limited National Australia Stock return - No consideration 7/04/2021 directly referable 33,500,000 33,500,000 Bank Limited refer Appendix 1 to the securities provided by NAB. 3. Changes in association The following persons who have become associates of, ceased to be associates of, or have changed the nature of their association with, the substantial holder in relation to voting interests in the company or scheme are as follows: Name and ACN (if applicable) Nature of association No change

4. Addresses

The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows: