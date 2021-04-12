Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  National Australia Bank Limited    NAB   AU000000NAB4

NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK LIMITED

(NAB)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

National Australia Bank : Continuing to support customers through the changing face of banking

04/12/2021 | 05:25pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Krissie Jones, NAB Executive Retail

Our investment in our services and locations is guided by how customers are banking. More than 93% of customer interactions are now taking place over the phone, by video or online. Over the past several years, fewer customers are coming into branches and foot traffic has lessened dramatically. Over the last year alone, we have seen a further 30 per cent reduction in over the counter and basic servicing transactions in our branches.

While our physical branch presence in some areas will no longer be there, we will still be there for our customers - just in different ways. As more and more customers are choosing to bank online, we're investing in improving our digital platform to make it easier and faster. We are also training our bankers in regional Australia with new skills to serve customers in these channels.

We are adding more than 280 colleagues to assist customers with phone and digital banking enquiries, and into operations roles. We are recruiting around the country, including in regional locations, as we have shown through COVID-19, our bankers can work remotely from anywhere. An additional 134 new small business bankers are being recruited and will also be based in regional locations across the country.

When we do close a branch, our goal is for no job losses. We work with our colleagues to find opportunities to continue to support customers either through other branch roles or across phone and digital channels.

The branch team also work closely with local customers, the community, business and government stakeholders about the change and the options that are available for banking. They offer education on our digital channels, including video banking, BYO device sessions, and online security. Customers can also bank at the local Australia Post Office, connect with our mobile bankers, home lending specialists or business bankers in person or for phone or video appointments.

+++

Background Information:

In regional and rural locations our branch closure notice period is 12 weeks. During this time the branch team work closely with impacted customers, talking about the various banking alternatives available.

NAB customers can also bank at 3,500 Australia Post outlets around the country, where they can check account balances, pay bills and make deposits up to $10,000 cash, or withdrawals up to $2,000 per day.

We recently announced an additional 134 new small business bankers nationally, adding to our more than 2000 bankers around the country who provide crucial support for NAB's 500,000 small business customers looking for expert advice. These specialised bankers are out 'on the road' and are based in regional towns, including Warragul (VIC), Albany (WA), Lismore (NSW), Rockhampton (QLD) and Toowoomba (QLD).The appointment of new small business bankers will increase to 200 by the end of this year.

This is in addition to 130 operational support team colleagues who are currently being recruited to work from anywhere across regional and rural Australia, supporting personal banking operations, and 150 new remote bankers in South Australia assisting customers with phone and digital banking enquiries.

Disclaimer

NAB - National Australia Bank Ltd. published this content on 13 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 April 2021 21:24:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK LIMITED
05:25pNATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK  : Continuing to support customers through the changing ..
PU
03:33aNATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK  : Ceasing to be a substantial holder for IMD
PU
02:37aNATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK  : Disaster relief package launched for customers impact..
PU
04/11NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK  : Tractors and Earthmovers at the top of the shopping l..
PU
04/08Corn set for 2nd week of gains on strong demand, lower U.S. planting
RE
04/08AUSTRALIA ECONOMICS : NAB Says COVID-19 Vaccination Pace Needs to Ramp Up
MT
04/07Australia's Westpac sued over consumer credit insurance sales
RE
04/07NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK  : Becoming a substantial holder for PRN
PU
04/06Wall Street takes a breather, Treasury yields dip as eyes turn to Fed
RE
04/05Stocks gain on U.S. recovery prospects but dollar pauses for breath
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 17 124 M 13 047 M 13 047 M
Net income 2021 5 582 M 4 253 M 4 253 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 16,9x
Yield 2021 4,04%
Capitalization 88 352 M 67 357 M 67 316 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 5,16x
Capi. / Sales 2022 5,08x
Nbr of Employees 31 372
Free-Float 99,7%
Chart NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK LIMITED
Duration : Period :
National Australia Bank Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 26,59 AUD
Last Close Price 26,83 AUD
Spread / Highest target 8,09%
Spread / Average Target -0,90%
Spread / Lowest Target -9,58%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Ross Maxwell McEwan Group CEO, Managing Director & Director
Gary A. Lennon Group Chief Financial Officer
Philip Wayne Chronican Chairman
Patrick C. Wright Chief Technology Officer
Leslie Durno Matheson Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK LIMITED18.72%67 076
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.22.99%473 858
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION31.94%345 004
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED9.15%187 863
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY34.19%167 433
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.14.81%158 197
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ