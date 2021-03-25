National Australia Bank : More than 130 new NAB small business bankers now on the road

NAB today announced it has added another 134 new small business bankers nationally to its team to support customers recover and grow following the COVID-19 pandemic, adding to the more than 2,000 business bankers around the country.

Dedicated to working with local businesses to start, sustain and grow their ideas across Australia, the team of specialised bankers out 'on the road' will have base locations in regional towns, including Warragul (VIC), Albany (WA), Lismore (NSW), Rockhampton (QLD) and Toowoomba (QLD).

NAB Group Executive Business & Private Bank, Andrew Irvine, said the team would provide crucial support for NAB's 500,000 small business customers looking for expert advice.

'Running a small business is all-encompassing which is why our specialised bankers are out on the road, meeting customers where best suits them whether that's the farm table or a local coffee shop.

Each of these bankers will be able to provide the whole suite of services small businesses need, from their own home loans to help with funds to restock their shelves and purchasing new equipment to expand.'

Mr Irvine said, 'NAB has lent more than $2.4 billion a month to small businesses during the pandemic and is open for business for customers who need more support or want to invest in their businesses.'

Angela Freeman, owner of TJM Toowoomba said having a strong relationship with their banker has been essential.

'To be able to share ideas with our local banker, share feelings and ask questions is invaluable. The banker is here in person supporting us, they can visit our facility and see our business, they ask us whether we thought about this or that and really help you along that path to make it successful.

Ms Freeman said, 'We want to be successful and we know our local banker Annie is behind us; she wants us to be successful. Our banker is also able to work closely with our accountant, and it has been this whole big community approach where the accountant and the bank work together to achieve the same goals. To have someone here in our town, they can ring local people and attend our meetings is great.'

Customers can connect to their nearest small business banker initially by phone or online:

On the phone via 13 10 12 from 8am - 8pm Mon-Fri, or 9am - 6pm on weekends (AEST/AEDT)

Online via our Small business hub.

The appointment of new small business bankers will increase to 200 by the end of this year. This is in addition to the 130 workers who will be able to work from anywhere across regional and rural Australia to support personal banking operations and the 150 new remote bankers in South Australia assisting customers with phone and digital banking enquiries.

Photographed: (L to R) NAB Small Business bankers Kate Clothier and Annie Freyling with Angela Freeman from TJM.

