National Australia Bank : NAB announces disaster relief package for flood affected areas in New ...

National Australia Bank has today announced its disaster relief package for customers in New South Wales flood-affected areas.

NAB encourages customers affected by the floods to contact the bank when they're ready to discuss a range of financial relief measures, including:

Providing credit card and personal loan relief.

Waiving application fees and charges for withdrawing term deposits early.

Waiving the application fee for restructuring business facilities.

Deferral of principal and/or leasing payments.

Providing access to complimentary, professional and confidential counselling.

NAB Retail Executive Regional NSW/ACT, Tony Story said the measures provide customers access to immediate financial support.

'We know this is impacting a lot of people - we are here to help and the number one priority is to stay safe,' Mr Story said.

'We are here to support all NAB customers, employees and the wider community before, during and after a natural disaster. Anyone who needs assistance or advice can contact us so we can discuss their circumstances and work out the best way to help.'

Further assistance

Customers who need help are encouraged to visit their nearest open NAB branch where it is safe to do so, contact their banker directly, call NAB Assist on 1800 701 599 (8am-8pm Mon-Fri, or 9am-1pm on Saturdays AEST/AEDT) or visit nab.com.au/disaster.

Small business that need help can call 1300 961 577.

Agri customers that need help can contact their banker.

For emergency claims, or general insurance, call 1300 555 013.

For Property and motor vehicle insurance assistance, call 132 652.

