MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  National Australia Bank Limited

NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK LIMITED

(NAB)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

National Australia Bank : NAB launches $2,000 grants to help customers hit by Cyclone Seroja

04/16/2021 | 02:31am EDT
NAB has today announced that $2,000 grants are available immediately to customers and colleagues affected by Tropical Cyclone Seroja in Western Australia.

The grants are aimed at helping those who have suffered damage to their homes ready access to funds and to provide immediate relief to business and agriculture customers who have suffered damage or losses.

NAB Executive Personal Banking, Rachel Slade said the scale of the cyclone was devastating for local communities.

'We stand ready to help any of our customers or colleagues who have been caught in the path of cyclone Seroja,' Ms Slade said.

'Our $2000 grants are aimed at providing immediate support to help those who have suffered damage to homes and businesses or tragically lost livestock.

'We know it is vital for us to be there for our customers and colleagues right now, but we also know we have a role to play in the long-term recovery as well.'

Support now available for NAB customers directly impacted by the cyclone includes (eligibility criteria applies):

  • Immediate access to $2,000 grants to help cover costs such as temporary accommodation, food and clothing.
  • $2,000 business grants to help restart or reopen and cover the cost of damaged property, equipment, fencing - and for loss of stock or livestock. NAB business and agribusiness customer wishing to access the grants should call NAB's dedicated team on 1300 769 650.
  • Support to restructure existing business banking facilities.
  • Fee waiver on terminal rental for a period of up to three months for merchants with working terminals that are no longer able to trade.

This support is in addition to the previously announced disaster relief package providing a range of financial relief measures.

NAB customers who have suffered damage to their home and need assistance can call NAB Assist on 1300 308 132.

Disclaimer

NAB - National Australia Bank Ltd. published this content on 16 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 April 2021 06:30:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 17 124 M 13 261 M 13 261 M
Net income 2021 5 582 M 4 323 M 4 323 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 16,9x
Yield 2021 4,04%
Capitalization 88 385 M 68 431 M 68 446 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 5,16x
Capi. / Sales 2022 5,08x
Nbr of Employees 31 372
Free-Float 99,7%
Chart NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK LIMITED
Duration : Period :
National Australia Bank Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 26,59 AUD
Last Close Price 26,84 AUD
Spread / Highest target 8,20%
Spread / Average Target -0,92%
Spread / Lowest Target -9,61%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Ross Maxwell McEwan Group CEO, Managing Director & Director
Gary A. Lennon Group Chief Financial Officer
Philip Wayne Chronican Chairman
Patrick C. Wright Chief Technology Officer
Leslie Durno Matheson Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK LIMITED18.76%68 431
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.19.75%458 485
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION27.81%344 055
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED7.75%286 596
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION10.36%214 299
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.12.49%192 061
