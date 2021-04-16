National Australia Bank : NAB launches $2,000 grants to help customers hit by Cyclone Seroja

NAB has today announced that $2,000 grants are available immediately to customers and colleagues affected by Tropical Cyclone Seroja in Western Australia.

The grants are aimed at helping those who have suffered damage to their homes ready access to funds and to provide immediate relief to business and agriculture customers who have suffered damage or losses.

NAB Executive Personal Banking, Rachel Slade said the scale of the cyclone was devastating for local communities.

'We stand ready to help any of our customers or colleagues who have been caught in the path of cyclone Seroja,' Ms Slade said.

'Our $2000 grants are aimed at providing immediate support to help those who have suffered damage to homes and businesses or tragically lost livestock.

'We know it is vital for us to be there for our customers and colleagues right now, but we also know we have a role to play in the long-term recovery as well.'

Support now available for NAB customers directly impacted by the cyclone includes (eligibility criteria applies):

Immediate access to $2,000 grants to help cover costs such as temporary accommodation, food and clothing.

$2,000 business grants to help restart or reopen and cover the cost of damaged property, equipment, fencing - and for loss of stock or livestock. NAB business and agribusiness customer wishing to access the grants should call NAB's dedicated team on 1300 769 650.

Support to restructure existing business banking facilities.

Fee waiver on terminal rental for a period of up to three months for merchants with working terminals that are no longer able to trade.

This support is in addition to the previously announced disaster relief package providing a range of financial relief measures.

NAB customers who have suffered damage to their home and need assistance can call NAB Assist on 1300 308 132.