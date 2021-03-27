Log in
NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK LIMITED

NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK LIMITED

(NAB)
National Australia Bank : NAB welcomes extension of Government SME Recovery Loan for flood suppo...

03/27/2021
NAB Group Executive Business and Private Banking, Andrew Irvine, welcomed the additional flood-recovery support announced by the Federal Government and NSW Government today.

'NAB has around 70,000 customers in the regions that have been hit by the floods -and we're providing a range of support measures including $2,000 cash grants, as part of a $3 million fund.

'We are pleased to support the extension of the Federal Government's SME Recovery Loan Scheme to those impacted by the floods. In addition to clean-up assistance, it will provide them with the capital to restock and rebuild for the long-term.

'Together, we can help get affected businesses and communities get back on their feet, sooner.'

Businesses can now register their interest for a SME Recovery Loan with NAB.

Other NAB disaster relief customer support measures include:

· Immediate access to $2,000 grants to help cover costs such as temporary accommodation, food and clothing (eligibility details available here).

· $2,000 business grants to help restart or reopen and cover the cost of damaged property, equipment, fencing - and for loss of stock or livestock. NAB business and agribusiness customer wishing to access the grants should call NAB's dedicated team on 1300 769 650.

· Support to restructure existing business banking facilities, waiving the application fee. Fee waiver on terminal rental for a period of up to three months for merchants with working terminals that are no longer able to trade. Deferral of principal and/or leasing payments.

· Credit card and personal loan relief, as well as waiving application fees and charges for withdrawing term deposits early.

· Complimentary, professional and confidential counselling.

More information on the $2000 grants is available here.

Disclaimer

NAB - National Australia Bank Ltd. published this content on 27 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 March 2021 04:29:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
