National Australia Bank's long-serving CFO Lennon to retire

March 21 (Reuters) - National Australia Bank Ltd said on Tuesday its Chief Financial Officer Gary Lennon will retire on Oct. 1, after seven years in the role.

Nathan Goonan, NAB's current group executive for strategy and innovation, will take on the additional role of finance chief starting July 1, the country's second-largest lender said.

Lennon joined NAB in 2008 and was promoted to the CFO role in 2016.

Lennon will stay with the bank and help with Goonan's transition to the CFO role, NAB said, adding that as part of the changes, Goonan's existing role will not continue.

Goonan, who has been a part of the bank's executive leadership team since 2020, has led multiple initiatives, including playing a lead role in the divestment of NAB's UK and U.S. businesses and the acquisition of Citigroup Inc's Australian consumer business. (Reporting by Himanshi Akhand in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)