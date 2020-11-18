Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  National Australia Bank Limited    NAB   AU000000NAB4

NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK LIMITED

(NAB)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

National Australia Bank : says threat against branches was hoax

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/18/2020 | 04:20am EST
FILE PHOTO: The logo of National Australia Bank is displayed outside the firm's headquarters in central Sydney

(Reuters) - National Australia Bank said a threat against its branches was deemed a hoax by police and it would reopen all 600 of it branches on Thursday.

Australia's second-biggest lender shut all its branches and offices by Wednesday afternoon, citing a "physical security threat", but did not give further details.

Queensland police told The Australian newspaper that a number of NAB branches in the state reported bomb threats.

"The latest advice from State and Federal police is that the threat is not credible and has been deemed a hoax," NAB said in a statement on its website.

It is safe to return to all NAB locations from Thursday morning, the bank added.

A spokeswoman for the Australian Federal Police said NAB was provided with support, but declined to give further details.

(Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman and Anil D'Silva)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK LIMITED
04:20aNATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK : says threat against branches was hoax
RE
01:02aFinancials push Australian shares to near 9-month high; NZ snaps 11-day rally
RE
11/16NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK : Proposed issue of Securities - NAB
PU
11/13NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK : Ceasing to be a substantial holder for NEC
PU
11/12Westpac hobbled by spending needs as Australian banks adjust to pandemic econ..
RE
11/12Australian shares snap five-day rally as vaccine optimism cools
RE
11/12NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
11/11Australian prudential regulator may ease proposed terms for executive pay
RE
11/11NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK : NAB to sell its broker aggregation business
PU
11/10NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK : NAB progress on governance accountability and culture
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 17 023 M 12 410 M 12 410 M
Net income 2021 4 938 M 3 600 M 3 600 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 15,6x
Yield 2021 4,05%
Capitalization 71 738 M 52 379 M 52 299 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 4,21x
Capi. / Sales 2022 4,15x
Nbr of Employees 31 372
Free-Float 99,4%
Chart NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK LIMITED
Duration : Period :
National Australia Bank Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 22,00 AUD
Last Close Price 21,84 AUD
Spread / Highest target 14,5%
Spread / Average Target 0,74%
Spread / Lowest Target -15,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ross Maxwell McEwan Group CEO, Managing Director & Director
Philip Wayne Chronican Chairman
Patrick C. Wright Chief Technology & Operations Officer
Gary A. Lennon Group Chief Financial Officer
Geraldine Celia McBride Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK LIMITED-11.33%52 379
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-16.71%357 554
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-22.00%255 758
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-21.78%238 589
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-10.85%192 609
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO.. LTD.16.66%163 356
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group