MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  National Australia Bank Limited    NAB   AU000000NAB4

NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK LIMITED

(NAB)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Oil nudges up on hopes OPEC+ will curb supply as COVID-19 cases rise

11/12/2020 | 12:03am EST

MELBOURNE, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Oil prices rose on Thursday, taking the week's gains to more than 11% on growing hopes that the world's major producers will hold off on a planned supply increase as soaring cases of COVID-19 dent fuel demand.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures climbed 12 cents, or 0.3%, to $41.57 a barrel at 0436 GMT, while Brent crude futures rose 9 cents, or 0.2%, to $43.89 a barrel.

Algeria's energy minister said on Wednesday that OPEC+ - grouping the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and other suppliers including Russia - could extend current production cuts of 7.7 million barrels per day (bpd) into 2021, or deepen them further if needed.

The weakening outlook has piled pressure on OPEC+ to hold back a supply increase of 2 million bpd scheduled for January, with the market now pricing in a delay, analysts said.

Both Brent and WTI have soared this week, lifted by hopes that the global coronarivus pandemic can be brought under control after initial trial data showed an experimental COVID-19 vaccine being developed by Pfizer Inc and Germany's BioNTech was 90% effective.

"It's great news, no question about that ... But it will take time for vaccines to be rolled out, and therefore it will take time for demand to be positively impacted by that," said Lachlan Shaw, National Australia Bank's head of commodity research.

In the meantime, fuel demand is under pressure from rising infections in Europe, the United States and Latin America. As a result, OPEC has said demand will rebound more slowly in 2021 than previously thought.

"In many ways the market is looking forward into 2021, to a time when we do have vaccines rolling out, and to a time where OPEC and allies have held back some of those scheduled supply increases," National Australia Bank's Shaw said.

Analysts at ANZ Research said the outlook for crude oil demand has darkened because of new pandemic restrictions which could push the market back into surplus in the fourth quarter.

"We feel OPEC has no choice but to delay output increases, most likely by three months," they said.

(Reporting by Sonali Paul and Florence Tan; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell and Richard Pullin)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.43% 43.92 Delayed Quote.-38.18%
NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK LIMITED 2.63% 21.82 End-of-day quote.-11.41%
PFIZER INC. -0.47% 38.5 Delayed Quote.-1.28%
PFIZER LIMITED 3.06% 5202.85 End-of-day quote.23.17%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 0.02% 77.0909 Delayed Quote.24.46%
WTI 0.25% 41.585 Delayed Quote.-38.44%
Financials
Sales 2020 17 328 M 12 617 M 12 617 M
Net income 2020 3 219 M 2 344 M 2 344 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 22,1x
Yield 2020 2,63%
Capitalization 71 672 M 52 080 M 52 184 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 4,14x
Capi. / Sales 2021 4,21x
Nbr of Employees 31 372
Free-Float 99,4%
Chart NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK LIMITED
Duration : Period :
National Australia Bank Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 21,46 AUD
Last Close Price 21,82 AUD
Spread / Highest target 14,6%
Spread / Average Target -1,65%
Spread / Lowest Target -19,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ross Maxwell McEwan Group CEO, Managing Director & Director
Philip Wayne Chronican Chairman
Patrick C. Wright Chief Technology & Operations Officer
Gary A. Lennon Group Chief Financial Officer
Geraldine Celia McBride Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK LIMITED-11.41%50 802
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-17.66%355 177
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-18.50%257 642
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-22.37%239 281
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-8.02%195 399
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO.. LTD.18.01%164 985
