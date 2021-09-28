Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. National Australia Bank Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NAB   AU000000NAB4

NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK LIMITED

(NAB)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 09/27
27.58 AUD   +0.84%
02:04aYen slumps past 111 per dollar as U.S. Treasury yields soar
RE
09/26NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK : Press release
PU
09/26National Australia Bank Limited Announces Change of Registered Office Address
CI
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Rising U.S. yields push dollar higher; yen falls to three-month low

09/28/2021 | 04:03am EDT
FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: Euro, Hong Kong dollar, U.S. dollar, Japanese yen, pound and Chinese 100 yuan banknotes are seen in this picture illustration

LONDON (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar rose to its highest in more than five weeks and the Japanese yen dropped versus both dollar and euro, as rising U.S. and European government bond yields made their currencies more attractive to Japanese buyers.

U.S. Treasury yields have surged since the end of last week, after the Federal Reserve said it will likely begin reducing its monthly bond purchases as soon as November and hinted that interest rate hikes may follow more.

The Japanese yen is the G10 currency most correlated with U.S. two-year and 10-year Treasury yields, MUFG currency analyst Lee Hardman said in a note to clients.

"Upward pressure on US yields should continue to provide a lift for USD/JPY in the near-term," he said, although he also said that the yen is "deeply undervalued" which could limit the extent of the weakness.

At 0722 GMT, the U.S. dollar index was up 0.2% at 93.592, having earlier hit 93.616, its highest since August 20.

The euro was down 0.2% versus the dollar at $1.16775.

"Amidst the many cross-currents in FX markets right now - energy, Evergrande, US debt ceiling, Delta - one theme that seems to be gaining traction is that the market lies on the cusp of re-assessing the path for the Fed tightening cycle," ING strategists wrote in a note to clients.

"A big move higher in the short-end is the key reason why we are bullish on the dollar, particularly from 2Q next year, but we will closely monitor and re-assess whether that move needs to come earlier - largely a function of timing the take-off in short-end rates."

The yen - which is seen as a safe haven currency - was down around 0.3% against the dollar, with the pair changing hands at 111.355. Earlier in the session it hit 111.430, the yen's weakest in almost three months.

ING strategists said the yen's weakness was also due to Japan's role as a large energy importer. Oil prices climbed for a sixth day on Tuesday and prices of liquefied natural gas (LNG) and coal also rose.

Minutes from the Bank of Japan's July meeting showed that some central bank policymakers warned of the risk of a delay in the country's economic recovery.

The Australian dollar, which is seen as a liquid proxy for risk appetite, was down 0.2% at $0.7267.

The British pound was down 0.2% at $1.36785. The currency jumped last week after a hawkish tone by the Bank of England, but analysts struck a cautious note on the currency as Britain struggled with supply chain chaos.

"The longer the supply bottlenecks persist, the more endangered the economic recovery will be and the less likely a significant tightening of monetary policy will become," Commerzbank FX analyst Esther Reichelt said in a client note.

Currency traders are waiting for central bank speakers, including ECB Christine Lagarde at 1200 GMT and U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, who will appear before U.S. lawmakers later in the session.

Market participants are also watching U.S. politics, after the Senate failed to advance a measure to suspend the federal debt ceiling and avoid a partial government shutdown.

China's central bank said it would protect consumers exposed to the housing market on Monday and injected more cash into the banking system as the Shenzhen government began investigating the wealth management unit of ailing developer Evergrande.

(Reporting by Elizabeth Howcroft; editing by Philippa Fletcher)


© Reuters 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 16 938 M 12 337 M 12 337 M
Net income 2021 6 169 M 4 493 M 4 493 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 15,3x
Yield 2021 4,47%
Capitalization 90 346 M 65 811 M 65 808 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 5,33x
Capi. / Sales 2022 5,13x
Nbr of Employees 31 696
Free-Float 99,0%
Chart NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK LIMITED
Duration : Period :
National Australia Bank Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 27,58 AUD
Average target price 28,56 AUD
Spread / Average Target 3,55%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ross Maxwell McEwan Group CEO, Managing Director & Director
Gary A. Lennon Group Chief Financial Officer
Philip Wayne Chronican Chairman
Patrick C. Wright Chief Technology Officer
Leslie Durno Matheson Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK LIMITED22.04%65 811
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.28.31%498 962
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION42.73%364 029
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-16.70%240 045
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY57.59%195 301
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.11.70%191 660