Stocks climb as traders look to earnings to counter downturn fears

* Stocks rebound, but sentiment fragile at start of week
* Euro zone survey shows German morale dropping
* Fed begins two-day policy meeting on Tuesday
LONDON, July 25 (Reuters) - Stocks reversed early losses to
rise on Monday, as investors hoped a batch of corporate earnings
this week would boost sentiment and offset more signs of an
economic slowdown before the Federal Reserve's two-day policy
meeting.
Overall, the start of the week began quietly for financial
markets, with the dollar falling but holding above a 2-1/2 week
low and government bond yields nudging higher.
A widely watched survey showed German business morale
falling more than expected in July as high energy prices and
looming gas shortages push Europe's largest economy towards a
recession.
U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Sunday that
U.S. economic growth was slowing but added that a recession was
not inevitable. Data, however, suggests the likelihood of a
downturn.
U.S. business activity contracted for the first time in
nearly two years amid persistently heated inflation and rapidly
rising rates, according to another survey on Friday.
"Increased gloom about the outlook for the global economy
looks likely to continue in the coming months as fears over
elevated inflation, rising interest rates, and Russian gas in
Europe continue to weigh on sentiment," said Mark Haefele,
Global Wealth Management Chief Investment Officer at UBS.
"The risks of recession are increasing, but we recommend
investors avoid positioning for any single scenario."
Still, in a busy week for corporate earnings with Big Tech
companies including Apple and Microsoft and
European banks reporting, investors are hoping the latest
quarterly numbers will show profitability is holding up despite
the weakening economic outlook.
The gains on Monday follow a rebound in recent weeks, as
investors bought back into markets that have fallen sharply in
2022 on fears of further central bank interest rate hiking,
still-higher inflation and weaker economic growth.
"This morning we appeared to be in the 'recession-fear'
mindset, but now it appears that expectations are higher for the
earnings numbers we are expecting from a slew of big tech stocks
in the U.S. this week, and this is providing a boost to
sentiment," said Stuart Cole, Head Macro Economist at Equiti
Capital.
News that European Union countries are seeking to soften the
bloc's plan to require them to use less gas as Europe prepares
for a winter of uncertain supplies from its main gas supplier
Russia also buoyed the mood.
Wall Street futures pointed to gains of around 0.5%
.
Asian shares ended the day lower after
closing before investor sentiment had picked up during the
European day.
ALL EYES ON FED
The Fed concludes a two-day meeting on Wednesday and markets
are priced for a 75 basis-point rate hike, with about a 9%
chance of a full one percentage-point increase.
Investors will want to hear from policymakers about how much
more tightening the United States economy can handle.
"Risk markets are obviously priced for some kind of
slowdown, but are they priced for an outright recession? I would
argue no," said Ray Attrill, head of currency strategy at
National Australia Bank.
"In that sense, it's hard to say we've reached a bottom as
far as risk sentiment is concerned."
The dollar index - which measures the safe-haven currency
against six major peers - slipped 0.4% to 106.32, after climbing
off a 2-1/2-week low of 106.10 reached on Friday.
The 10-year U.S. Treasury yield was 2 basis
points higher at 2.81% after sliding from as high as 3.083% over
the previous two sessions.
Euro zone government bond yields rose modestly,
helped by last week's bigger-than-anticipated European Central
Bank rate hike and expectations of more to come.
Crude oil reversed earlier losses as broader sentiment
improved.
Brent crude futures reversed earlier losses and were
last up 1.1% to $104.34 a barrel while U.S. West Texas
Intermediate crude futures gained 1.28% to $95.92 a
barrel.
Gold inched 0.1% higher to $1,729 per ounce.
(Additional reporting by Kevin Buckland in Tokyo and Lucy
