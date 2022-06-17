Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. National Australia Bank Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NAB   AU000000NAB4

NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK LIMITED

(NAB)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  02:10 2022-06-17 am EDT
25.92 AUD   -1.67%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Stocks in biggest weekly loss since 2020 on interest-rate worries

06/17/2022 | 05:32pm EDT
(New throughout, updates prices, market activity and comments)

* BOJ an outlier as leading central banks raise rates

* Investors' recession fears grow

* Lagarde comments soothe euro zone debt markets

NEW YORK, June 17 (Reuters) - World stocks on Friday closed out their steepest weekly slide since the pandemic meltdown of March 2020, as investors worried that tighter monetary policy by inflation-fighting central banks could damage economic growth.

The U.S. Federal Reserve's biggest rate hike since 1994, the first such Swiss move in 15 years, a fifth rise in British rates since December and a move by the European Central Bank to bolster the indebted south all took turns roiling markets.

The Bank of Japan was the only outlier in a week where money prices rose around the world, sticking on Friday with its strategy of pinning 10-year yields near zero.

After sharp early losses, world stocks steadied somewhat to ending Friday's session down by just 0.12%. The weekly slide of 5.8% was the steepest since the week of March 20, 2020.

Wall Street's Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 0.13%, the S&P 500 added 0.22%, and the Nasdaq Composite jumped 1.43%.

For the week, the S&P 500 dropped 5.8%, also its biggest fall since the third week of 2020.

"Inflation, the war and lockdowns in China have derailed the global recovery," economists at Bank of America said in a note to clients, adding they see a 40 percent chance of a recession in the United States next year as the Fed keeps raising rates.

"We look for GDP growth to slow to almost zero, inflation to settle at around 3% and the Fed to hike rates above 4%."

The Fed on Friday said its commitment to fight inflation is "unconditional". Fears that its rate hikes could trigger a recession supported Treasury prices and slowed the rise in yields, which fall when prices rise. Ten-year Treasury yields retreated to 3.22944% after hitting an 11-year high of 3.498% on Tuesday.

Southern European bond yields dropped sharply after reports of more detail from ECB President Christine Lagarde on the central bank's plans.

"The more aggressive line by central banks adds to headwinds for both economic growth and equities," said Mark Haefele, chief investment officer at UBS Global Wealth Management. "The risks of a recession are rising, while achieving a soft landing for the U.S. economy appears increasingly challenging."

In Asia, MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell to a five-week low, dragged by selling in Australia. Japan's Nikkei fell 1.8% and headed for a weekly drop of almost 7%.

JAPANESE YEN DIVES

Bonds and currencies were jittery after a rollercoaster week.

Overnight in Asia, the yen tanked after the Bank of Japan stuck to its ultra-accomodative policy stance. The yen fell 2.2% by late Friday, bolstering the U.S. dollar, which rose 0.73% against a basket of major currencies.

Sterling fell 1% in New York as investors focused on the gap between U.S. and UK rates. The Bank of England is opting for a more moderate approach than the Fed.

"If a central bank does not move aggressively, yields and risk price in more in the way of rate hikes down the road," said NatWest Markets' strategist John Briggs.

"Markets may just be continuously adjusting to an outlook for higher global policy rates ... as global central bank policy momentum is all one way."

Slower growth could dent fuel demand, so U.S. crude fell 6.42% to $110.04 per barrel and Brent was at $113.30, down 5.43% on the day.

Gold was off 0.8% at $1,841.13 an ounce, weighed down by a firmer dollar.

(Editing by Lincoln Feast, Angus MacSwan, David Evans and David Gregorio)


© Reuters 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 18 134 M 12 551 M 12 551 M
Net income 2022 6 905 M 4 779 M 4 779 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 12,8x
Yield 2022 5,64%
Capitalization 40 172 M 26 568 M 27 802 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,22x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,04x
Nbr of Employees 32 932
Free-Float 99,1%
Chart NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK LIMITED
Duration : Period :
National Australia Bank Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 25,92 AUD
Average target price 32,69 AUD
Spread / Average Target 26,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ross Maxwell McEwan Group CEO, Managing Director & Director
Gary A. Lennon Group Chief Financial Officer
Philip Wayne Chronican Chairman
Patrick C. Wright Group Executive-Technology & Enterprise Operations
Leslie Durno Matheson Group Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK LIMITED-8.60%59 159
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-27.12%333 150
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-28.41%256 612
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED1.36%238 317
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION1.85%177 034
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.-18.19%151 112