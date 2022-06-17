Stocks in biggest weekly loss since 2020 on interest-rate worries

(New throughout, updates prices, market activity and comments)
* BOJ an outlier as leading central banks raise rates
* Investors' recession fears grow
* Lagarde comments soothe euro zone debt markets
NEW YORK, June 17 (Reuters) - World stocks on Friday closed
out their steepest weekly slide since the pandemic meltdown of
March 2020, as investors worried that tighter monetary policy by
inflation-fighting central banks could damage economic growth.
The U.S. Federal Reserve's biggest rate hike since 1994, the
first such Swiss move in 15 years, a fifth rise in British rates
since December and a move by the European Central Bank to
bolster the indebted south all took turns roiling markets.
The Bank of Japan was the only outlier in a week where money
prices rose around the world, sticking on Friday with its
strategy of pinning 10-year yields near zero.
After sharp early losses, world stocks
steadied somewhat to ending Friday's session down by just 0.12%.
The weekly slide of 5.8% was the steepest since the week of
March 20, 2020.
Wall Street's Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped
0.13%, the S&P 500 added 0.22%, and the Nasdaq Composite
jumped 1.43%.
For the week, the S&P 500 dropped 5.8%, also its biggest
fall since the third week of 2020.
"Inflation, the war and lockdowns in China have derailed the
global recovery," economists at Bank of America said in a note
to clients, adding they see a 40 percent chance of a recession
in the United States next year as the Fed keeps raising rates.
"We look for GDP growth to slow to almost zero, inflation to
settle at around 3% and the Fed to hike rates above 4%."
The Fed on Friday said its commitment to fight inflation is
"unconditional". Fears that its rate hikes could
trigger a recession supported Treasury prices and slowed the
rise in yields, which fall when prices rise. Ten-year Treasury
yields retreated to 3.22944% after hitting an
11-year high of 3.498% on Tuesday.
Southern European bond yields dropped sharply after reports
of more detail from ECB President Christine Lagarde on the
central bank's plans.
"The more aggressive line by central banks adds to headwinds
for both economic growth and equities," said Mark Haefele, chief
investment officer at UBS Global Wealth Management. "The risks
of a recession are rising, while achieving a soft landing for
the U.S. economy appears increasingly challenging."
In Asia, MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares
outside Japan fell to a five-week low, dragged
by selling in Australia. Japan's Nikkei fell 1.8% and
headed for a weekly drop of almost 7%.
JAPANESE YEN DIVES
Bonds and currencies were jittery after a rollercoaster
week.
Overnight in Asia, the yen tanked after the Bank
of Japan stuck to its ultra-accomodative policy stance. The yen
fell 2.2% by late Friday, bolstering the U.S. dollar,
which rose 0.73% against a basket of major currencies.
Sterling fell 1% in New York as investors focused
on the gap between U.S. and UK rates. The Bank of England is
opting for a more moderate approach than the Fed.
"If a central bank does not move aggressively, yields and
risk price in more in the way of rate hikes down the road," said
NatWest Markets' strategist John Briggs.
"Markets may just be continuously adjusting to an outlook
for higher global policy rates ... as global central bank policy
momentum is all one way."
Slower growth could dent fuel demand, so U.S. crude
fell 6.42% to $110.04 per barrel and Brent was at
$113.30, down 5.43% on the day.
Gold was off 0.8% at $1,841.13 an ounce, weighed down
by a firmer dollar.
(Editing by Lincoln Feast, Angus MacSwan, David Evans and David
Gregorio)