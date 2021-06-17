Tech stocks drive Nasdaq to higher close, as hawkish Fed limits S&P

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock
markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window.)
* New jobless claims up last week
* CureVac tumbles on missing COVID-19 vaccine efficacy goal
June 17 (Reuters) - Conviction in the strength of the
economic recovery pushed investors into U.S. technology stocks
on Thursday, driving the Nasdaq higher, although a post-Fed
hangover limited a subdued S&P.
The Dow slipped to a fourth straight closing loss, with
investors still processing the Federal Reserve's unexpectedly
hawkish message on monetary policy from the previous day, which
projected the first post-pandemic interest rate hikes in 2023.
Fed officials cited an improved economic outlook as the U.S.
economy recovers quickly from the pandemic, with overall growth
expected to hit 7% this year. While careful not to derail the
recovery - with no end in sight for supportive policy measures
such as bond-buying - the rate-rise signal highlighted concerns
about inflation.
"I think there was a scenario that people had in mind, that
the Fed was going to allow for a larger and longer inflation
overshoot, and I think with the increase in the dot plot
yesterday... people are rethinking that scenario," said David
Lefkowitz, head of equities for the Americas at UBS Global
Wealth Management.
Technology shares, which generally perform better when
interest rates are low, powered a rally on Wall Street last year
as investors flocked to stocks seen as relatively safe during
times of economic turmoil.
As markets processed the Fed news, investors returned to
such positions. Chipmaker Nvidia Corp jumped, leading
the charge among technology behemoths after Jefferies raised its
price target on the stock.
Meanwhile, shares of Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp
, Amazon.com Inc and Facebook Inc shook
off premarket declines to advance as investors bet that a steady
economic rebound would boost demand for their products in the
long run.
The Nasdaq briefly advanced to within 16 points of its
lifetime peak achieved on April 29, before pulling back a touch.
Unofficially, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell
209.96 points, or 0.62%, to 33,823.71, the S&P 500 lost
1.76 points, or 0.04%, to 4,221.94 and the Nasdaq Composite
added 121.67 points, or 0.87%, to 14,161.35.
Interest rate-sensitive bank stocks slumped as
longer-dated U.S. Treasury yields dropped.
The strengthening dollar, another by-product of the previous
day's Fed news, pushed U.S. oil prices down from the multi-year
high hit earlier in the week. The energy index, in turn,
was the biggest laggard among the 11 main S&P sectors.
Other economically sensitive stocks, including materials
and industrials, fell as data showed jobless
claims rising last week for the first time in more than a month.
Still, layoffs appeared to be easing amid a reopening economy
and a shortage of people willing to work.
In corporate news, U.S.-listed shares of CureVac NV
sank after the German biotech said its COVID-19 vaccine was 47%
effective in a late-stage trial, missing the study's main goal.
(Reporting by Shashank Nayar and Medha Singh in Bengaluru and
David French in New York; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila, Anil
D'Silva, Maju Samuel and Dan Grebler)