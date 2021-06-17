Log in
Tech stocks drive Nasdaq to higher close, as hawkish Fed limits S&P

06/17/2021
FILE PHOTO: The New York Stock Exchange is pictured in New York

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window.)

* New jobless claims up last week

* CureVac tumbles on missing COVID-19 vaccine efficacy goal

June 17 (Reuters) - Conviction in the strength of the economic recovery pushed investors into U.S. technology stocks on Thursday, driving the Nasdaq higher, although a post-Fed hangover limited a subdued S&P.

The Dow slipped to a fourth straight closing loss, with investors still processing the Federal Reserve's unexpectedly hawkish message on monetary policy from the previous day, which projected the first post-pandemic interest rate hikes in 2023.

Fed officials cited an improved economic outlook as the U.S. economy recovers quickly from the pandemic, with overall growth expected to hit 7% this year. While careful not to derail the recovery - with no end in sight for supportive policy measures such as bond-buying - the rate-rise signal highlighted concerns about inflation.

"I think there was a scenario that people had in mind, that the Fed was going to allow for a larger and longer inflation overshoot, and I think with the increase in the dot plot yesterday... people are rethinking that scenario," said David Lefkowitz, head of equities for the Americas at UBS Global Wealth Management.

Technology shares, which generally perform better when interest rates are low, powered a rally on Wall Street last year as investors flocked to stocks seen as relatively safe during times of economic turmoil.

As markets processed the Fed news, investors returned to such positions. Chipmaker Nvidia Corp jumped, leading the charge among technology behemoths after Jefferies raised its price target on the stock.

Meanwhile, shares of Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp , Amazon.com Inc and Facebook Inc shook off premarket declines to advance as investors bet that a steady economic rebound would boost demand for their products in the long run.

The Nasdaq briefly advanced to within 16 points of its lifetime peak achieved on April 29, before pulling back a touch.

Unofficially, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 209.96 points, or 0.62%, to 33,823.71, the S&P 500 lost 1.76 points, or 0.04%, to 4,221.94 and the Nasdaq Composite added 121.67 points, or 0.87%, to 14,161.35.

Interest rate-sensitive bank stocks slumped as longer-dated U.S. Treasury yields dropped.

The strengthening dollar, another by-product of the previous day's Fed news, pushed U.S. oil prices down from the multi-year high hit earlier in the week. The energy index, in turn, was the biggest laggard among the 11 main S&P sectors.

Other economically sensitive stocks, including materials and industrials, fell as data showed jobless claims rising last week for the first time in more than a month. Still, layoffs appeared to be easing amid a reopening economy and a shortage of people willing to work.

In corporate news, U.S.-listed shares of CureVac NV sank after the German biotech said its COVID-19 vaccine was 47% effective in a late-stage trial, missing the study's main goal.

(Reporting by Shashank Nayar and Medha Singh in Bengaluru and David French in New York; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila, Anil D'Silva, Maju Samuel and Dan Grebler)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMAZON.COM, INC. 2.26% 3493.87 Delayed Quote.4.86%
APPLE INC. 1.40% 131.96 Delayed Quote.-1.91%
FACEBOOK INC 1.66% 336.48 Delayed Quote.21.20%
MICROSOFT CORPORATION 1.47% 261.24 Delayed Quote.16.16%
NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK LIMITED 0.56% 27.01 End-of-day quote.19.51%
NVIDIA CORPORATION 4.87% 747.39 Delayed Quote.36.42%
Financials
Sales 2021 17 068 M 12 899 M 12 899 M
Net income 2021 6 006 M 4 539 M 4 539 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 15,2x
Yield 2021 4,46%
Capitalization 88 929 M 67 238 M 67 207 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 5,21x
Capi. / Sales 2022 5,09x
Nbr of Employees 31 696
Free-Float 99,5%
Chart NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK LIMITED
Duration : Period :
National Australia Bank Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 27,23 AUD
Last Close Price 27,01 AUD
Spread / Highest target 12,9%
Spread / Average Target 0,82%
Spread / Lowest Target -9,29%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Ross Maxwell McEwan Group CEO, Managing Director & Director
Gary A. Lennon Group Chief Financial Officer
Philip Wayne Chronican Chairman
Patrick C. Wright Chief Technology Officer
Leslie Durno Matheson Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK LIMITED19.51%68 153
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.22.98%473 049
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION37.31%356 655
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED0.40%274 340
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.25.42%219 170
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION5.26%203 354