Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  National Australia Bank Limited    NAB   AU000000NAB4

NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK LIMITED

(NAB)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Wall St Week Ahead-RPT-Georgia Senate elections threaten pillar of market rally

12/13/2020 | 09:00am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Investors are looking ahead to dual U.S. Senate runoffs in Georgia early next month, a potential threat to a year-end rally that has pushed stocks to record highs in the midst of a country-wide surge of coronavirus cases.

Democratic wins in both Jan. 5 Senate races would change control of the legislative body and give President-elect Joe Biden's party full sway over Congress. The S&P 500 has gained 9% since the Nov 3 election, fueled in part by expectations of a split government that would prevent overhauls in areas such as taxes and regulation.

“From a market perspective, the one advantage to having a split government is the fact that you now have to stay down the middle in terms of policy and there really can’t be large policy changes from the track we have been on,” said Matt Peron, director of research at Janus Henderson Investors.

The Georgia elections will come further into focus in the coming week, when investors will also be keeping a close eye on the Federal Reserve’s latest monetary policy statement, due Dec 16. Unprecedented Fed stimulus to support the coronavirus-hit economy helped drive the S&P 500's 60% rally since March, while progress on vaccines against the virus more recently boosted stocks.

Georgia has not elected a Democratic senator in 20 years, but Biden's narrow victory there over President Donald Trump has given Democrats hope. The latest polling gives a slight edge to both Democratic candidates, Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock, over their respective Republican opponents, David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler, according to data website 538.

A win by both Ossoff and Warnock would give each party 50 Senate seats, but Democrats would effectively gain control because Vice President-elect Kamala Harris would be the deciding vote in any tie.

That outcome could raise chances for Biden's tax-reform proposals, seen as market negative by many investors, including a plan to raise the corporate tax rate to 28% from 21%.

"Anything that undermines the confidence that it will be a status-quo tax regime would be considered a negative," said Katie Nixon, chief investment officer at Northern Trust Wealth Management.

The prospect for tougher regulation could hit the energy and financials sectors, two groups that have enjoyed rebounds over the past month, said Peron.

For example, full Democratic control could ease the way to a broad ban on fracking in the energy sector and to more stringent regulation around fees and capital requirements in the financial sector, Peron said.

Biden could also find an easier path to shaking up the healthcare system, leading to volatility in shares of health insurers heading into the Georgia vote, analysts said.

Others, however, have noted that a Georgia sweep would give the Democrats only a slim Senate margin, meaning any legislation would likely need support from more moderate party members.

“Fifty-fifty is still close enough to gridlock that you’re not going to get the worst elements of... Biden’s tax proposals,” said Paul Christopher, head of global market strategy at Wells Fargo Investment Institute.

A potential Democratic win could also help Biden enact further fiscal stimulus, which has stalled for weeks in congressional negotiations.

Investors appeared to price in a "Blue Wave" Democratic sweep ahead of the Nov 3. vote, including gains for alternative energy stocks and a steeper U.S. Treasury yield curve, only to then seize on the potential upside of a split government.

At the same time, some investors believe that regardless of the Georgia result, markets will welcome political clarity and focus on expectations that breakthroughs in a COVID-19 vaccine will eventually lead to economic revival, justifying the current rally in stocks. “It feels like no matter what the outcome is, the mindset of the market right now is fairly bullish, and therefore any news will be spun positively,” said Jason Draho, head of asset allocation Americas at UBS Global Wealth Management. (Reporting by Lewis Krauskopf; editing by Ira Iosebashvili and Dan Grebler)


© Reuters 2020
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.16% 30046.37 Delayed Quote.5.12%
NASDAQ 100 -0.21% 12375.410037 Delayed Quote.41.71%
NASDAQ COMP. -0.23% 12377.872143 Delayed Quote.38.26%
NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK LIMITED -0.89% 23.33 End-of-day quote.-5.28%
S&P 500 -0.13% 3663.46 Delayed Quote.13.39%
All news about NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK LIMITED
02:00pWall St Week Ahead-RPT-Georgia Senate elections threaten pillar of market ral..
RE
12/12WALL STREET WEEK AHEAD : Georgia Senate elections threaten pillar of market rall..
RE
12/10NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK : Appendix 3Y
PU
12/09NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK : NAB launches in-app ‘smart receipts' for custome..
PU
12/08AUSTRALIA'S BUSINESS CONDITIONS NOTC : NAB Survey
MT
12/07NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK : Appendix 3Y
PU
12/04Australia's Retail Sales Bounce Back in October; ANZ Predicts Strong November
MT
12/03Australia's Trade Surplus Extends Growth in October as Exports Rebound to Six..
MT
12/02Crown Resorts Names National Australia Bank Exec as Chief Compliance and Fina..
MT
12/02Australia shares gain as cenbank signals stimulus boost
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 17 043 M 12 838 M 12 838 M
Net income 2021 5 005 M 3 770 M 3 770 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 16,4x
Yield 2021 3,98%
Capitalization 76 632 M 57 753 M 57 727 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 4,50x
Capi. / Sales 2022 4,44x
Nbr of Employees 31 372
Free-Float 99,5%
Chart NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK LIMITED
Duration : Period :
National Australia Bank Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 23,32 AUD
Last Close Price 23,33 AUD
Spread / Highest target 7,16%
Spread / Average Target -0,06%
Spread / Lowest Target -14,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ross Maxwell McEwan Group CEO, Managing Director & Director
Philip Wayne Chronican Chairman
Patrick C. Wright Chief Technology & Operations Officer
Gary A. Lennon Group Chief Financial Officer
Geraldine Celia McBride Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK LIMITED-5.28%57 753
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-13.72%364 443
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-20.33%262 742
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-17.35%247 153
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-13.67%189 727
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO.. LTD.13.57%162 922
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ