Wall St Week Ahead-RPT-Georgia Senate elections threaten pillar of market rally

NEW YORK, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Investors are looking ahead to
dual U.S. Senate runoffs in Georgia early next month, a
potential threat to a year-end rally that has pushed stocks to
record highs in the midst of a country-wide surge of coronavirus
cases.
Democratic wins in both Jan. 5 Senate races would change
control of the legislative body and give President-elect Joe
Biden's party full sway over Congress. The S&P 500 has
gained 9% since the Nov 3 election, fueled in part by
expectations of a split government that would prevent overhauls
in areas such as taxes and regulation.
“From a market perspective, the one advantage to having a
split government is the fact that you now have to stay down the
middle in terms of policy and there really can’t be large policy
changes from the track we have been on,” said Matt Peron,
director of research at Janus Henderson Investors.
The Georgia elections will come further into focus in the
coming week, when investors will also be keeping a close eye on
the Federal Reserve’s latest monetary policy statement, due Dec
16. Unprecedented Fed stimulus to support the coronavirus-hit
economy helped drive the S&P 500's 60% rally since March, while
progress on vaccines against the virus more recently boosted
stocks.
Georgia has not elected a Democratic senator in 20 years,
but Biden's narrow victory there over President Donald Trump has
given Democrats hope. The latest polling gives a slight edge to
both Democratic candidates, Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock, over
their respective Republican opponents, David Perdue and Kelly
Loeffler, according to data website 538.
A win by both Ossoff and Warnock would give each party 50
Senate seats, but Democrats would effectively gain control
because Vice President-elect Kamala Harris would be the deciding
vote in any tie.
That outcome could raise chances for Biden's tax-reform
proposals, seen as market negative by many investors, including
a plan to raise the corporate tax rate to 28% from 21%.
"Anything that undermines the confidence that it will be a
status-quo tax regime would be considered a negative," said
Katie Nixon, chief investment officer at Northern Trust Wealth
Management.
The prospect for tougher regulation could hit the energy
and financials sectors, two groups that have
enjoyed rebounds over the past month, said Peron.
For example, full Democratic control could ease the way to a
broad ban on fracking in the energy sector and to more stringent
regulation around fees and capital requirements in the financial
sector, Peron said.
Biden could also find an easier path to shaking up the
healthcare system, leading to volatility in shares of health
insurers heading into the Georgia vote, analysts said.
Others, however, have noted that a Georgia sweep would give
the Democrats only a slim Senate margin, meaning any legislation
would likely need support from more moderate party members.
“Fifty-fifty is still close enough to gridlock that you’re
not going to get the worst elements of... Biden’s tax
proposals,” said Paul Christopher, head of global market
strategy at Wells Fargo Investment Institute.
A potential Democratic win could also help Biden enact
further fiscal stimulus, which has stalled for weeks in
congressional negotiations.
Investors appeared to price in a "Blue Wave" Democratic
sweep ahead of the Nov 3. vote, including gains for alternative
energy stocks and a steeper U.S. Treasury yield curve, only to
then seize on the potential upside of a split government.
At the same time, some investors believe that regardless of
the Georgia result, markets will welcome political clarity and
focus on expectations that breakthroughs in a COVID-19 vaccine
will eventually lead to economic revival, justifying the current
rally in stocks.
“It feels like no matter what the outcome is, the mindset of
the market right now is fairly bullish, and therefore any news
will be spun positively,” said Jason Draho, head of asset
allocation Americas at UBS Global Wealth Management.
(Reporting by Lewis Krauskopf; editing by Ira Iosebashvili and
Dan Grebler)