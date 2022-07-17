Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. National Australia Bank Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NAB   AU000000NAB4

NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK LIMITED

(NAB)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  02:10 2022-07-15 am EDT
28.45 AUD   +0.53%
09:00aWall St Week Ahead-Recession fears loom over U.S. value stocks
RE
07/15Recession fears loom over U.S. value stocks
RE
07/14NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK : Update - Notification of buy-back - NAB
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Wall St Week Ahead-Recession fears loom over U.S. value stocks

07/17/2022 | 09:00am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, July 15 (Reuters) - Fears of a potential economic slowdown are clouding the outlook for value stocks, which have outperformed broader indexes this year in the face of surging inflation and rising interest rates.

Value stocks - commonly defined as those trading at a discount on metrics such as book value or price-to-earnings - have typically underperformed their growth counterparts over the past decade, when the S&P 500's gains were driven by tech-focused giants such as Amazon.com Inc and Apple Inc.

That dynamic shifted this year, as the Federal Reserve kicked off its first interest rate-hike cycle since 2018, disproportionately hurting growth stocks, which are more sensitive to higher interest rates. The Russell 1000 value index is down around 13% year-to-date, while the Russell 1000 growth index has fallen about 26%.

This month, however, fears that the Fed's monetary policy tightening could bring on a U.S. recession have shifted the momentum away from value stocks, which tend to be more sensitive to the economy. The Russell value index is up 0.7% in July, compared with a 3.4% gain for its growth-stock counterpart.

"If you think we are in a recession or are going into a recession, that does not necessarily ... work to the advantage of value stocks," said Chuck Carlson, chief executive at Horizon Investment Services.

The nascent shift to growth stocks is one example of how investors are adjusting portfolios in the face of a potential U.S. economic downturn. BofA Global Research on Thursday cut its year-end target price for the S&P 500 to 3,600 from 4,500 previously and became the latest Wall Street bank to forecast a coming recession.

The index closed at 3,863.16 on Friday and is down 18.95% this year.

Corporate earnings arriving in force next week will give investors a better idea of how soaring inflation has affected companies' bottom lines, with results from Goldman Sachs, Johnson & Johnson and Tesla among those on deck.

For much of the year, value stocks benefited from broader market trends. Energy shares, which comprise around 7% of the Russell 1000 value index, soared over the first half of 2022, jumping along with oil prices as supply constraints for crude were exacerbated by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

But energy shares along with crude prices and other commodities have tumbled in recent weeks on concerns that a recession would sap demand.

A recession also stands to weigh on bank stocks, with a slowing economy hurting loan growth and increasing credit losses. Financial shares represent nearly 19% of the value index.

An earnings beat from Citigroup, however, buoyed bank shares on Friday, with the S&P 500 banks index gaining 5.76%.

At the same time, tech and other growth companies also tend to have businesses that are less cyclical and more likely able to weather a broad economic slowdown.

"People pay a premium for growth stocks when growth is scarce," said Burns McKinney, portfolio manager at NFJ Investment Group.

JPMorgan analysts earlier this week wrote they believe growth stocks have a "tactical opportunity" to make up lost ground, citing cheaper valuations after this year's sharp sell-off as one of the reasons.

Value stock proponents cite many reasons for the investing style to continue its run.

Growth stocks are still more expensive than value shares on a historical basis, with the Russell 1000 growth index trading at a 65% premium to its value counterpart, compared to a 35% premium over the past 20 years, according to Refinitiv Datastream.

Meanwhile, earnings per share for value companies are expected to rise 15.6% this year, more than twice the rate of growth companies, Credit Suisse estimates.

Data from UBS Global Wealth Management on Thursday showed value stocks tend to outperform growth stocks when inflation is running above 3% - around a third of the 9.1% annual growth U.S. consumer prices registered in June.

Josh Kutin, head of asset allocation, North America at Columbia Threadneedle, believes a possible U.S. recession in the next year would be a mild one, leaving economically sensitive value stocks primed to outperform if growth picks up.

"If I had to pick one, I'd still pick value over growth," he said. "But that conviction has come down since the start of the year," Kutin said.

(Reporting by Lewis Krauskopf, additional reporting by David Randall and Ira Iosebashvili; Editing by Ira Iosebashvili and Richard Chang)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET INC. 1.28% 2235.55 Delayed Quote.-22.83%
AMAZON.COM, INC. 2.64% 113.55 Delayed Quote.-31.89%
APPLE INC. 1.15% 150.17 Delayed Quote.-16.39%
NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK LIMITED 0.53% 28.45 Delayed Quote.-1.35%
TESLA, INC. 0.74% 720.2 Delayed Quote.-31.85%
All news about NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK LIMITED
09:00aWall St Week Ahead-Recession fears loom over U.S. value stocks
RE
07/15Recession fears loom over U.S. value stocks
RE
07/14NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK : Update - Notification of buy-back - NAB
PU
07/14Australia’s Jobless Rate Falls to Fresh All-Time Low in June, Beating Central Ban..
MT
07/13Australia shares gain as commodity stocks boost, NZ up
RE
07/12Australian shares slip as commodity stocks drag on China COVID woes
RE
07/12NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK : Update - Notification of buy-back - NAB
PU
07/12Australian Business Confidence, Conditions Fall in June
MT
07/12Australian Shares Inch Up as Investors Await US Inflation Data, Corporate Earnings
MT
07/12Australian shares subdued as investors await U.S. inflation data
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 18 207 M 12 386 M 12 386 M
Net income 2022 6 937 M 4 719 M 4 719 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 13,5x
Yield 2022 5,15%
Capitalization 90 415 M 61 511 M 61 511 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 4,97x
Capi. / Sales 2023 4,55x
Nbr of Employees 32 932
Free-Float 98,4%
Chart NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK LIMITED
Duration : Period :
National Australia Bank Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 28,45 AUD
Average target price 31,52 AUD
Spread / Average Target 10,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ross Maxwell McEwan Group CEO, Managing Director & Director
Gary A. Lennon Group Chief Financial Officer
Philip Wayne Chronican Chairman
Patrick C. Wright Group Executive-Technology & Enterprise Operations
Leslie Durno Matheson Group Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK LIMITED-1.35%61 511
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-31.80%331 237
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-32.28%259 834
INDUSTRIAL & COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LTD.-8.86%217 104
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-9.26%157 865
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-19.26%156 005