  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. National Australia Bank Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NAB   AU000000NAB4

NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK LIMITED

(NAB)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 07/16
25.96 AUD   -0.23%
07/16WE'RE HERE TO SUPPORT CUSTOMERS : Nab ceo
PU
07/16Dollar gains, stocks slide on muddled inflation outlook
RE
07/15NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK : Lockdown Impacts On Growth And Equities
AQ
ChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Most relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

We're here to support customers: NAB CEO

07/16/2021 | 11:39pm EDT
As both New South Wales and Victoria to fight COVID-19 outbreaks, NAB CEO Ross McEwan reminded customers that the bank stands ready to help those who need it.

'The measures announced today by the NSW Government along with the lockdown in Victoria are tough, but they are necessary to protect the community,' Mr McEwan said.

'We know these measures will have an impact on families, businesses and the economy and we continue to be there for our customers just as we have through every other lockdown.

'We have thousands of bankers around the country ready to help any customer who needs support getting to the other side of this.

'We know every situation is different and our business bankers are checking in with customers to see how they are doing and what help they might need for their situation.'

Mr McEwan encouraged Australians who are eligible to get vaccinated.

'Getting more Australians vaccinated is the only way out of repeated lockdowns and is the key to unlocking greater freedoms and a more normal life for all of us,' he said.

Business customers struggling with the impacts of COVID-19 are encouraged to call their banker or the NAB Business Customer Care Team. Individuals who need help can call NAB Assist on 1800 701 599.

Banking industry-wide measures available to support customers includes:

Business banking repayment deferrals

  • Up to 3 month repayment deferrals, with loan terms extended accordingly
  • Offered to all small business customers (business lending less than $3m and a turnover of less than $5m)
  • Only for loans in good standing (i.e. repayments up to date or engaged in a payment program with their bank)

Everyday banking support

  • Refunds of merchant terminal fees for up to 3 months
  • Waiving of fees and notice periods on Cash Deposit and Farm Management Deposit accounts for up to 3 months

Home loan support

  • Range of support measures, including deferrals on a month by month basis
  • Available to both individual and business customers

Further information on customer support can be found at nab.com.au/coronavirus.

[Link]

Disclaimer

NAB - National Australia Bank Ltd. published this content on 17 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 July 2021 03:38:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 17 072 M 12 635 M 12 635 M
Net income 2021 6 141 M 4 545 M 4 545 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 14,4x
Yield 2021 4,64%
Capitalization 85 488 M 63 320 M 63 270 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 5,01x
Capi. / Sales 2022 4,91x
Nbr of Employees 31 696
Free-Float 99,5%
Chart NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK LIMITED
Duration : Period :
National Australia Bank Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 25,96 AUD
Average target price 27,71 AUD
Spread / Average Target 6,74%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ross Maxwell McEwan Group CEO, Managing Director & Director
Gary A. Lennon Group Chief Financial Officer
Philip Wayne Chronican Chairman
Patrick C. Wright Chief Technology Officer
Leslie Durno Matheson Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK LIMITED14.87%65 504
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.22.34%466 329
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION25.11%356 655
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-10.93%274 557
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.16.04%221 271
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-5.26%202 066