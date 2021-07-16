We're here to support customers: NAB CEO

As both New South Wales and Victoria to fight COVID-19 outbreaks, NAB CEO Ross McEwan reminded customers that the bank stands ready to help those who need it.

'The measures announced today by the NSW Government along with the lockdown in Victoria are tough, but they are necessary to protect the community,' Mr McEwan said.

'We know these measures will have an impact on families, businesses and the economy and we continue to be there for our customers just as we have through every other lockdown.

'We have thousands of bankers around the country ready to help any customer who needs support getting to the other side of this.

'We know every situation is different and our business bankers are checking in with customers to see how they are doing and what help they might need for their situation.'

Mr McEwan encouraged Australians who are eligible to get vaccinated.

'Getting more Australians vaccinated is the only way out of repeated lockdowns and is the key to unlocking greater freedoms and a more normal life for all of us,' he said.

Business customers struggling with the impacts of COVID-19 are encouraged to call their banker or the NAB Business Customer Care Team. Individuals who need help can call NAB Assist on 1800 701 599.

Banking industry-wide measures available to support customers includes:

Business banking repayment deferrals

Up to 3 month repayment deferrals, with loan terms extended accordingly

Offered to all small business customers (business lending less than $3m and a turnover of less than $5m)

Only for loans in good standing (i.e. repayments up to date or engaged in a payment program with their bank)

Everyday banking support

Refunds of merchant terminal fees for up to 3 months

Waiving of fees and notice periods on Cash Deposit and Farm Management Deposit accounts for up to 3 months

Home loan support

Range of support measures, including deferrals on a month by month basis

Available to both individual and business customers

Further information on customer support can be found at nab.com.au/coronavirus.

