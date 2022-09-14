Yen advances after report of BOJ rate check, hints on intervention

TOKYO, Sept 14 (Reuters) - The yen rose on Wednesday and
distanced itself from a 24-year trough after media reports that
the Bank of Japan conducted a rate check, in apparent
preparation for currency intervention, while policymakers
stepped up warnings about the yen's sharp fall.
The Nikkei website cited unidentified sources for its report
on the rate check, in which central bank officials call up
dealers and ask for the price of buying or selling yen.
Japanese Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki said on Wednesday
that the government was considering stepping in to combat sharp
falls in the currency, which has been battered by a surging
greenback.
Suzuki told reporters that recent moves in the yen have been
"rapid and one-sided", adding that yen-buying currency
intervention was among the government's options should such
moves continue.
The yen gained as much as 0.7% to 143.53 per dollar
following the news, reversing some of its overnight losses and
edging away from the low of 144.99 hit a week ago, its weakest
since August 1998.
There was scepticism, however, over whether the potential
for intervention would offer sustained support for the yen.
"I would expect that it will probably lead to some temporary
yen strength ... but unless it's coordinated with other global
central banks or accompanied by a change of BOJ policy, I don't
expect it will last for too long," said Udith Sikand, senior
emerging markets analyst at Gavekal Research.
The dollar moved broadly lower on the news. The U.S. dollar
index, which measures the currency against six major
peers including the yen, was 0.2% down at 109.6.
Overnight, the dollar/yen rate, which is extremely sensitive
to interest rate differentials, surged 1.26% as 10-year Treasury
yields climbed to a three-month high following an unexpected
rise in the U.S. consumer price index (CPI) for August.
The yield on two-year Treasury notes, which
typically reflects interest rate expectations, peaked at 3.804%
on Wednesday, the highest since 2007. The 10-year yield
last stood at 3.4178%.
"This has really shattered the illusion ... that inflation
had peaked and was coming down," Ray Attrill, head of currency
strategy at National Australia Bank, said in a podcast.
"Hence markets have decided that next week's Fed decision is
not between 50 and 75 (basis point increase), it's now between
75 and 100."
Financial markets now have fully priced in an interest rate
hike of at least 75 bps at the conclusion of the FOMC's policy
meeting next week, with a 38% probability of a super-sized, full
percentage-point increase.
A day earlier, the probability of a 100 bps hike was zero.
Nomura's economists said they now believe a 100 bps rate
hike is the most likely outcome.
The euro was up 0.27% at $0.99945, while Sterling
gained 0.28% to $1.1526, after a 1.61% plunge
overnight.
"It's very hard to bet against a strong U.S. dollar at this
stage, which is still not seeing any signs of softness. And if
expectations of continued aggressive hiking in the last quarter
of the year continue, that may prolong the trend of dollar
strength," said Jeff Ng, a senior currency analyst at MUFG Bank.
The risk-sensitive Aussie was marginally up 0.04%
at $0.67355, after a precipitous 2.26% slide overnight.
Leading cryptocurrency bitcoin rose 0.86% to
$20,350.
