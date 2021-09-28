Yen slumps past 111 per dollar as U.S. Treasury yields soar

TOKYO, Sept 28 (Reuters) - The yen slumped to an almost
three-month low to the dollar and a two-week trough versus the
euro on Tuesday, as rising bond yields in the U.S. and Europe
lured Japanese investors.
The yen lost about 0.2% to 111.21 per dollar, a
level not seen since July 2.
It weakened about the same amount to 130.07 to the single
currency after earlier touching 130.115 for the
first time since Sept. 14.
The yen also weakened ahead of a ruling party election on
Wednesday that will decide Japan's new prime minister, with
frontrunners Taro Kono and Fumio Kishida both backing more
stimulus to support the pandemic recovery.
While benchmark 10-year Japanese government bond yields
<JP10YTN=JBTC > remain pinned near zero by the Bank of
Japan's yield curve control policy, equivalent U.S. Treasury
yields have soared to a three-month high, touching
1.516% overnight.
German 10-year bund yields, while below those on
JGBs, have catapulted to the highest since the start of July at
minus 0.191% from as low as minus 0.340% just a week ago.
"The main impact of higher Treasury yields on currencies has
been to see USD/JPY make further upward progress," Ray Attrill,
head of FX strategy at National Australia Bank in Sydney, wrote
in a note to clients.
"111 will be a tough (nut) to crack, bearing in mind the
pair has spent only two days with time above this level so far
this year - and with 10-year Treasury yield having been as high
as 1.77%."
U.S. yields have been pulled up by a hawkish shift at the
Federal Reserve, which announced last week it may start tapering
stimulus as soon as November and flagged interest rate increases
may follow sooner than expected.
That was reinforced by hawkish tones from the Bank of
England and Norges Bank, which last week became the first
developed-nation central bank to raise interest rates, dragging
other global bond yields higher.
But despite an initial pop in the dollar index -
which measures the currency against six major rivals - to as
high as 93.526 for the first time in more than a month, it has
since moved mostly sideways, and was last not far off from
Monday at 93.385.
Against the euro, the dollar was little changed at
$1.16995, hovering near the more than one-month high of $1.16835
reached on Thursday.
Still, many analysts expect the dollar to rise over time.
"As much as taper in and of itself is not a surprise, an
earlier end to its program will reinforce that downside risks to
the U.S. dollar have diminished," Mazen Issa, senior FX
strategist at TD Securities, wrote in a research note.
"If the last taper cycle was any indication, about half of
the U.S. dollar's cyclical upswing was observed three months
after taper," he added.
TD expects the Fed to end its quantitative easing program by
June 2022.
Fed officials, including one influential board member, on
Monday tied reduction in the Fed's monthly bond purchases to
continued job growth, with a September employment report now a
potential trigger for the central bank's bond tapering.
Fed Chair Jerome Powell, who will join Treasury Secretary
Janet Yellen, speaks before Congress on Tuesday.
The European Central Bank also begins a two-day conference
later in the day, with Governor Christine Lagarde giving opening
remarks.
Elsewhere, the risk-sensitive Australian dollar
gained 0.25% to $0.73065, adding to Monday's 0.4% rally after
data showed retail sales fell less than expected last month
during the COVID-19 lockdown.
Receding concerns about contagion from China Evergrande
Group's debt woes has been provided support, along with a
recovery in the price of iron ore, although the commodity
slipped back Tuesday for the first time in four days.
"We still see steel production curbs and worries about
Chinese property developers as having some way to run," Westpac
strategists wrote in a report.
"With the Fed set to begin taper in the months ahead, fresh
lows below $0.7200 await."
(Reporting by Kevin Buckland; editing by Richard Pullin and
Gerry Doyle)