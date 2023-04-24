Advanced search
    NA   CA6330671034

NATIONAL BANK OF CANADA

(NA)
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  02:50:32 2023-04-24 pm EDT
98.83 CAD   -0.39%
Canada: Will the federal workers strike derail the economy?

04/24/2023 | 02:12pm EDT
Canada: Will the federal workers strike derail the economy?

Work stoppages in Canada (public administration - Federal jurisdiction)

NBF Economics and Strategy (data via Statistics Canada)

Disclaimer

National Bank of Canada published this content on 24 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 April 2023 18:11:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about NATIONAL BANK OF CANADA
02:12pCanada : Will the federal workers strike derail the economy?
PU
10:29aCasella Waste Systems To Buy Select Solid Waste Operations From GFL Environmental For U..
MT
06:18aNorth American Morning Briefing: Stock Futures -2-
DJ
04/21National Bank Of Canada Announces Th : Annick Guérard and Pierre Pomerleau Join the Board ..
AQ
04/21National Bank Of Canada : Voting results
PU
04/21National Bank of Canada Outlines Q1 Estimates For Northland Power
MT
04/21National Bank of Canada Expects Lower Q1 EBITDA From Parkland YOY
MT
04/21National Bank of Canada Adjusts Q1 Estimates For Boralex
MT
04/21National Bank of Canada Details Q1 Earnings Preview For Technology Companies
MT
04/21Transcript : National Bank of Canada - Shareholder/Analyst Call
CI
Analyst Recommendations on NATIONAL BANK OF CANADA
Financials
Sales 2023 10 808 M 7 979 M 7 979 M
Net income 2023 3 500 M 2 584 M 2 584 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 10,1x
Yield 2023 4,00%
Capitalization 33 465 M 24 727 M 24 705 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 3,10x
Capi. / Sales 2024 2,95x
Nbr of Employees 27 674
Free-Float 99,5%
Chart NATIONAL BANK OF CANADA
National Bank of Canada Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NATIONAL BANK OF CANADA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 99,22 CAD
Average target price 106,69 CAD
Spread / Average Target 7,53%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Laurent Ferreira President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Marie-Chantal Gingras Chief Financial Officer & EVP-Finance
Jean Houde Chairman
Julie Lévesque Executive Vice President-Technology & Operations
Pierre Thabet Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NATIONAL BANK OF CANADA8.76%24 727
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.4.80%411 988
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-9.81%238 137
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED5.97%230 954
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION8.18%170 770
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-0.12%155 195
