Canada: Will the federal workers strike derail the economy?
Canada: Will the federal workers strike derail the economy?
Work stoppages in Canada (public administration - Federal jurisdiction)
140
(000)
1991
2004
(000)
Employees involved (l)
120
Persons-days not worked (r)
2023 ?
100
80
60
40
20
0
50
55
60
65
70
75
80
85
90
95
00
05
10
15
20
25
800
700
600
500
400
300
200
100
0
NBF Economics and Strategy (data via Statistics Canada)
Disclaimer
National Bank of Canada published this content on 24 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 April 2023 18:11:10 UTC.
© Publicnow 2023
All news about NATIONAL BANK OF CANADA
Analyst Recommendations on NATIONAL BANK OF CANADA
Sales 2023
10 808 M
7 979 M
7 979 M
Net income 2023
3 500 M
2 584 M
2 584 M
Net Debt 2023
-
-
-
P/E ratio 2023
10,1x
Yield 2023
4,00%
Capitalization
33 465 M
24 727 M
24 705 M
Capi. / Sales 2023
3,10x
Capi. / Sales 2024
2,95x
Nbr of Employees
27 674
Free-Float
99,5%
Chart NATIONAL BANK OF CANADA
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends NATIONAL BANK OF CANADA
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Neutral Neutral Neutral
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
13
Last Close Price
99,22 CAD
Average target price
106,69 CAD
Spread / Average Target
7,53%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.