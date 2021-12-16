Log in
    NA   CA6330671034

NATIONAL BANK OF CANADA

(NA)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News

Citigroup sends New York staff home, Goldman cancels remaining holiday parties

12/16/2021 | 01:28pm EST
Dec 16 (Reuters) - Citigroup Inc has told its employees in the New York metro area that they can work from home through the holidays, while Goldman Sachs Group Inc has canceled its remaining holiday parties there, people with knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Thursday.

The Wall Street giants are the latest financial institutions to rethink https://www.reuters.com/markets/europe/us-banks-tighten-covid-19-precautions-omicron-variant-spreads-2021-12-16 their plans to return to business-as-usual amid a spike in COVID-19 cases in New York and other financial hubs and growing concerns over the fast-spreading Omicron variant.

Citigroup told staff at its New York metro area offices on Wednesday they should work from home if they are able to, a person familiar with the matter said. Vaccinated staff had been allowed to return to some Citigroup offices in recent months.

Goldman Sachs, which has not sent staff home, had hosted holiday parties over the last few weeks but on Thursday said it was canceling remaining gatherings due to worries over COVID-19, according to a separate source familiar with the bank's plans.

The spread of Omicron has disrupted firms' efforts to return to normalcy, prompting other large banks in the United States and Canada to push back their back-to-office plans, spike holiday gatherings and impose stricter precautions.

The new variant has been detected in 77 countries since it was first identified three weeks ago, fuelling concerns that its large number of mutations will help it spread faster and evade protection provided by COVID-19 vaccines and therapeutics.

Earlier this week https://www.reuters.com/business/exclusive-jpmorgan-tells-unvaccinated-manhattan-staff-work-home-2021-12-14, JPMorgan Chase & Co told unvaccinated staff in Manhattan to work from home, while investment bank Jefferies https://www.reuters.com/world/us/jefferies-cancels-parties-travel-sends-employees-back-home-due-covid-19-2021-12-08 Financial Group last week asked staff in Manhattan and elsewhere to again steer clear of the office to a spate of COVID-19 cases.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and National Bank of Canada said https://www.reuters.com/business/national-bank-canada-asks-canadian-employees-work-remotely-if-possible-2021-12-15 on Wednesday they have asked staff in Canada to work remotely, joining Bank of Nova Scotia in halting plans for a return to offices amid growing concerns over the spread of the Omicron variant in Canada. (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru and Matt Scuffhan in New York; Editing by Anil D'Silva and Paul Simao)


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BANK OF COMM -1.56% 15.17 End-of-day quote.53.23%
CANADIAN IMPERIAL BANK OF COMMERCE 1.52% 145.6 Delayed Quote.31.92%
CITIGROUP INC. 2.04% 61.495 Delayed Quote.-2.30%
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO. 1.98% 161.09 Delayed Quote.25.23%
NATIONAL BANK OF CANADA 1.25% 96.44 Delayed Quote.33.00%
NOVA LTD. -1.65% 129.14 Delayed Quote.79.94%
S&P 500 -0.48% 4687.23 Delayed Quote.25.39%
THE BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA 0.99% 87.52 Delayed Quote.25.99%
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC. 1.83% 397 Delayed Quote.47.86%
Financials
Sales 2022 9 499 M 7 431 M 7 431 M
Net income 2022 3 058 M 2 392 M 2 392 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 10,6x
Yield 2022 3,81%
Capitalization 32 197 M 24 935 M 25 187 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,39x
Capi. / Sales 2023 3,16x
Nbr of Employees 26 920
Free-Float 99,7%
Managers and Directors
Laurent Ferreira President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ghislain Parent Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP-Finance
Jean Houde Chairman
Julie Lévesque Executive Vice President-Information Technology
Pierre Thabet Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NATIONAL BANK OF CANADA33.00%24 935
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.25.23%466 755
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION44.97%359 609
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-14.91%242 809
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.16.04%202 532
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY61.99%195 135