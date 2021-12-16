Citigroup sends New York staff home, Goldman cancels remaining holiday parties

Dec 16 (Reuters) - Citigroup Inc has told its
employees in the New York metro area that they can work from
home through the holidays, while Goldman Sachs Group Inc
has canceled its remaining holiday parties there, people with
knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Thursday.
The Wall Street giants are the latest financial institutions
to rethink https://www.reuters.com/markets/europe/us-banks-tighten-covid-19-precautions-omicron-variant-spreads-2021-12-16
their plans to return to business-as-usual amid a spike in
COVID-19 cases in New York and other financial hubs and growing
concerns over the fast-spreading Omicron variant.
Citigroup told staff at its New York metro area offices on
Wednesday they should work from home if they are able to, a
person familiar with the matter said. Vaccinated staff had been
allowed to return to some Citigroup offices in recent months.
Goldman Sachs, which has not sent staff home, had hosted
holiday parties over the last few weeks but on Thursday said it
was canceling remaining gatherings due to worries over COVID-19,
according to a separate source familiar with the bank's plans.
The spread of Omicron has disrupted firms' efforts to return
to normalcy, prompting other large banks in the United States
and Canada to push back their back-to-office plans, spike
holiday gatherings and impose stricter precautions.
The new variant has been detected in 77 countries since it
was first identified three weeks ago, fuelling concerns that its
large number of mutations will help it spread faster and evade
protection provided by COVID-19 vaccines and therapeutics.
Earlier this week https://www.reuters.com/business/exclusive-jpmorgan-tells-unvaccinated-manhattan-staff-work-home-2021-12-14,
JPMorgan Chase & Co told unvaccinated staff in
Manhattan to work from home, while investment bank Jefferies https://www.reuters.com/world/us/jefferies-cancels-parties-travel-sends-employees-back-home-due-covid-19-2021-12-08
Financial Group last week asked staff in Manhattan and
elsewhere to again steer clear of the office to a spate of
COVID-19 cases.
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and National Bank of
Canada said https://www.reuters.com/business/national-bank-canada-asks-canadian-employees-work-remotely-if-possible-2021-12-15
on Wednesday they have asked staff in Canada to work remotely,
joining Bank of Nova Scotia in halting plans for a return to
offices amid growing concerns over the spread of the Omicron
variant in Canada.
(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru and Matt
Scuffhan in New York; Editing by Anil D'Silva and Paul Simao)