National Bank of Canada (the Bank) operates as an integrated financial group. The Bank operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International (USSF&I). Its Personal and Commercial segment includes banking, financing, and investing services offered to individuals, advisors, and businesses as well as insurance operations. Its Wealth Management segment includes investment solutions, trust services, banking services, lending services, and other wealth management solutions offered through internal and third-party distribution networks. Its Financial Markets segment includes corporate banking and investment banking and financial solutions for large and mid-size corporations, public sector organizations, and institutional investors. Its USSF&I segment includes the specialty finance services provided by its subsidiaries, Credigy Ltd. and Advanced Bank of Asia Limited.

Sector Banks