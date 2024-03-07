Serving and protecting seniors

At National Bank, we aim to have a positive impact on people's lives by always putting people first. Delivering a simple and people-centric experience to all our clients is an integral part of our One Mission. The Bank is committed to identifying the best practices to meet the needs of all our clients, including seniors (clients aged 60 and over). That is why the Bank complies with the Code of Conduct for the Delivery of Banking Services to Seniors. This report outlines the measures taken to support the principles set out in this Code

and to improve services to seniors.

1 Put in place the necessary measures to comply with the Code